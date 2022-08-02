ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Back-to-school necessities will cost about 2% more than last year

 3 days ago
fox4news.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
papercitymag.com

Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started

The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
600 ESPN El Paso

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
natureworldnews.com

30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas

Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Launches Home Improvement and Revitalization Program

The City of Dallas is launching an initiative to help people rehabilitate their homes. The Home Improvement and Preservation Program has two options: Major Home Rehabilitation and Home Reconstruction. The Major Home Rehabilitation Program offers a zero-interest forgivable loan to homeowners of up to $73,170. The Home Reconstruction Program provides...
CBS DFW

Inflation pay helps North Texas workers keep up with rising costs

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While rising costs continue to eat at our wallets, some North Texas counties and businesses are paying their employees more with inflation pay. The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Tuesday decided to dish out $40 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to pay each of its full time employees $6,000.In Tarrant County, they are paying its full time employees $4,900 more in an effort to fight off inflation as prices continue to increase. The increases in both counties will happen in three installments until the end of the year. "We want to have a strong workforce,...
CBS DFW

Catholic Charities Dallas recovers stolen mobile food pantry

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So many North Texans are struggling to afford basic necessities right now, including food. Catholic Charities Dallas has been working nonstop to fill the need, but Monday night one of their mobile food pantries used to deliver meals was stolen. On Wednesday, it was located by police but they're still searching for the person responsible for stealing it."They stole the control for the refrigerator," Catholic Charities Dallas' Rigoberto Aguilar said. "They actually stole the backup battery that goes down here. They stole the innolift. They stole all the tables. All the supplies for the drivers." He said even the...
mysweetcharity.com

MySweetSchoolDaze: Brother Bill’s Back To School Beach Bash

According to Brother Bill’s Helping Hand Fundraising Support Team Member Kendyl Wear,. “The Brother Bill’s Helping Hand Back to School Beach Bash event is a two-day event on Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6. The event will run 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. each day at Brother Bill’s Helping Hand.
dallasexpress.com

School Supplies Available for Local Students

As the 2022-23 school year fast approaches, families across North Texas have more than one resource available if they lack school supplies. Local organizations have gathered supplies to distribute to those in need, with a few events scheduled for the first week of August. On August 5, Dallas families can...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mavs Foundation Donating $150,000 to Families Struggling With Summer Heat

The Dallas Mavericks announced in a release Tuesday that the Mavs Foundation is granting $150,000 in emergency funds to nonprofits supporting those impacted by the dangerous heat and increased living costs. The team said the funds will support programs that donate air conditioning units and cooling centers for this summer's...
