Back-to-school necessities will cost about 2% more than last year

"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
These North Texas shopping centers are hosting back-to-school denim drives to help teachers, community
It's back-to-school season and North Texas is celebrating. Throughout the month of August, the community will be hosting tons of events to help students, teachers and the community.
papercitymag.com
Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started
The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
Discounts to help you save big at the State Fair of Texas this year
DALLAS, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) There are endless ways for you to save throughout the run of the 2022 State Fair of Texas, with a wide variety of discounts. One of the best ways to save is by purchasing a STATE FAIR OF TEXAS SEASON PASS. Seeing and experiencing everything at the State Fair in one day is nearly impossible – but we have the perfect solution.
Dallas Farmers Market hosting Watermelon Day during first weekend of August
In the words of the great Harry Styles, "Watermelon sugar high!" It's watermelon time in North Texas ladies and gentlemen.
How to make your groceries last longer with Texas blogger Ramona Cruz-Peters
Groceries are getting so expensive nowadays and when they go to waste, it makes you feel bad. Have no fear though, because with a few helpful tips you can make your food and your dollar stretch further.
You & Your Besties Can Stay At This 'Instagrammable' Neon Airbnb In Dallas For Cheap
If you have been on the hunt for a place to lodge for a vacation with your besties, this Texas stay might be what you've been looking for. Just outside of downtown Dallas is this radiant two-bedroom destination on Airbnb, and the interior is decked out in vibrant colors from floor to ceiling.
fox4news.com
Dallas, Tarrant County back-to-school fairs help families with free school supplies
DALLAS - Families in Dallas and Tarrant County are getting ready for school. But first, many will head to back-to-school fairs. The Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair kicked off Friday morning in Fair Park. It’s the first time it’s been fully in-person in two years because of the pandemic.
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Yelp says these are the best spots for fried catfish in Dallas
A taste of the south is what's on the menu for the month of August as it is National Catfish Month, and it matters not how you like yours prepared as it is time to celebrate this delicious protein.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
natureworldnews.com
30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas
Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Launches Home Improvement and Revitalization Program
The City of Dallas is launching an initiative to help people rehabilitate their homes. The Home Improvement and Preservation Program has two options: Major Home Rehabilitation and Home Reconstruction. The Major Home Rehabilitation Program offers a zero-interest forgivable loan to homeowners of up to $73,170. The Home Reconstruction Program provides...
Inflation pay helps North Texas workers keep up with rising costs
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While rising costs continue to eat at our wallets, some North Texas counties and businesses are paying their employees more with inflation pay. The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Tuesday decided to dish out $40 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to pay each of its full time employees $6,000.In Tarrant County, they are paying its full time employees $4,900 more in an effort to fight off inflation as prices continue to increase. The increases in both counties will happen in three installments until the end of the year. "We want to have a strong workforce,...
Catholic Charities Dallas recovers stolen mobile food pantry
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So many North Texans are struggling to afford basic necessities right now, including food. Catholic Charities Dallas has been working nonstop to fill the need, but Monday night one of their mobile food pantries used to deliver meals was stolen. On Wednesday, it was located by police but they're still searching for the person responsible for stealing it."They stole the control for the refrigerator," Catholic Charities Dallas' Rigoberto Aguilar said. "They actually stole the backup battery that goes down here. They stole the innolift. They stole all the tables. All the supplies for the drivers." He said even the...
mysweetcharity.com
MySweetSchoolDaze: Brother Bill’s Back To School Beach Bash
According to Brother Bill’s Helping Hand Fundraising Support Team Member Kendyl Wear,. “The Brother Bill’s Helping Hand Back to School Beach Bash event is a two-day event on Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6. The event will run 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. each day at Brother Bill’s Helping Hand.
dallasexpress.com
School Supplies Available for Local Students
As the 2022-23 school year fast approaches, families across North Texas have more than one resource available if they lack school supplies. Local organizations have gathered supplies to distribute to those in need, with a few events scheduled for the first week of August. On August 5, Dallas families can...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mavs Foundation Donating $150,000 to Families Struggling With Summer Heat
The Dallas Mavericks announced in a release Tuesday that the Mavs Foundation is granting $150,000 in emergency funds to nonprofits supporting those impacted by the dangerous heat and increased living costs. The team said the funds will support programs that donate air conditioning units and cooling centers for this summer's...
