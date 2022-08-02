D-Patrick Honda makes $1,500 donation to Ark Crisis Children's Center

Read on www.wevv.com
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
wevv.com
City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County
The flooding in eastern Kentucky has left emergency personnel strapped on resources that are necessary to help address the needs of their communities. When the town of Providence decided to part ways with its model year 1997 ambulance, it knew just the thing it could do to help their brethren in the Bluegrass state.
wevv.com
Back-to-School event being held in Muhlenberg County
Officials with the Muhlenberg County Public Schools district say there's a back-to-school event happening for students from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. According to MCPS, the event is happening at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center, located at 3705 KY 1380 in Powderly, Kentucky. The event will include...
wevv.com
Free breakfasts and lunches approved for students at several Gibson County schools
Students at several Gibson County, Indiana schools will receive free breakfasts and lunches during the upcoming school year. Officials with North Gibson School Corporation said Thursday that free breakfasts and lunches had been approved for students at Princeton Community Primary School, Princeton Community Intermediate School, and Princeton Community Middle School.
Good Samaritan Hospital seeking public input
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in the Vincennes and surrounding areas are being asked to participate in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for Good Samaritan Hospital. Officials with the hospital say the goal is to understand the issues in the community that make it hard for residents to get the care they need, as […]
Two popular Tristate German festivals underway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s festival season across the Tristate. But, more specifically, it is German festival season. Both Evansville’s Volksfest and the Jasper Strassenfest kicked off on Thursday August 4. “You don’t have to be German,” says Jim Kluesner with Germania Volksfest. “You just come through the door and you’re an instant German.” Kluesner […]
WTHI
Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
14news.com
Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
k105.com
Owensboro Health welcomes new group of five physicians to Grayson Co.
Five Owensboro Health physicians have begun practicing at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHLMC), bringing new services and expanding access to care in the Twin Lakes region, hospital officials announced. The announcement, officials said, marks a significant milestone in Owensboro Health’s efforts to recruit providers to Grayson Count; a...
warricknews.com
Honey + Moon Coffee Co. perks up Newburgh
NEWBURGH — Back in January of this year, Evansville’s Honey + Moon Coffee Co. announced that it would be opening its third location, and first outside of the city. The business is located at the former site of Ben and Penny’s Ice Cream Shop, which closed earlier this year. While Ben and Penny’s operated seasonally, the current plan for HMCC is to operate year round as with their other locations.
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift
There's a Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Store that is dropping prices and popping tags for any thrifter interested in a good bargain. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.
WIBC.com
ISP: Evansville Man Was Driving Impaired With Kids, Crashed into Embankment
EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A man from Evansville was arrested because police say he crashed his Ford Explorer while driving impaired with three kids in it. William Burdette, 27, of Evansville is accused of driving his Explorer impaired westbound on I-64 when he went off the road, rolled the Explorer several times, and crashed into an embankment at around 1 Friday morning.
Opportunity Center announces new Executive Director
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Opportunity Center has announced that Rosemary Conder will become the Executive Director as of August 15. “We are truly fortunate to have Rosemary Conder lead our organization. Her innovative leadership, positivity, care and progressive thinking will take the Opportunity Center to the next level, “said Tammy Maglinger, President of the […]
Evansville sets up spot for damaged trees and limbs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation has set up a drop off area for damaged trees and tree limbs. Officials say they will be accepting it from residents and property owners. The Evansville Police Department will have video surveillance in place to prevent people from dumping trash, officials say. Starting […]
14news.com
Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Middle School will not start its school year in the new building as planned. Daviess County Public School officials say that after several meetings, they have decided that beginning the school year in the new location will not be possible. Originally, the school year...
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
wevv.com
Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Bear the Akita mix
44News This Morning sat down with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue on Friday to meet a new furry friend. Jen Duckworth with PAAWS introduced us to "Bear" on Friday. According to Jen, it's believed that Bear is some sort of Akita mix. Bear also has a sibling named Bumpy that's looking...
UPDATE: 30 Acres of Prime Real Estate Still For Sale on Evansville’s West Side
There was a time when the University Village Shopping Center was THE place to go on Evansville's west side. That area was full of popular businesses, including a Walmart and a Shoe Carnival to name just a few. Over the last several years, that area has been in a steady decline, and it is now on the market.
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death
Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
city-countyobserver.com
TOBIN RINEY TO RUN FOR POSEY COUNTY SHERIFF AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE
TOBIN RINEY TO RUN FOR POSEY COUNTY SHERIFF AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Tobin Riney has recently announced that he will be a candidate for Posey County Sheriff. He has spent the last 30 years working for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in various capacities. He has gained a great of knowledge, and experience during his tenure in law enforcement which he feels will prove to be extremely valuable if he is elected Sheriff of Posey Count.
