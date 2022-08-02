ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Mercer County High School fall sports schedules

Aug. 26 - Farmington, 7 p.m. Sept. 2 - At Knoxville, 7 p.m. Sept. 16 - Abingdon-Avon, 7 p.m. Sept. 23 - At ROWVA, 7 p.m. Sept. 30 - Princeville, 7 p.m. Oct. 7 - Prairie Central, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 - Stark County, 7 p.m. Oct. 21 - At...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
College news

ALEXIS — Kaitlyn J. Kinney, a junior from Alexis, was among a total of 192 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University who were named to the 2022 Summer Dean's List. Quincy University. ALEDO — Malorie Matlick of Aledo was named to the Quincy University Dean's List for the...
ALEXIS, IL
Pandemic attendance. How bad was it in Galesburg schools? And is it improving?

GALESBURG — In 2020-21, Galesburg's Community School District 205's rate of chronic absenteeism was triple compared to the previous year prior and was double the rate of nearby school districts. The district's main tool for tackling chronic absenteeism — a metric which is defined by students missing 10% or...
GALESBURG, IL
Mercer County's COVID cases up 37.9%; Illinois cases up 9.6%

Mercer County reported 40 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 29 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,413 cases and 51 deaths. New coronavirus cases increased 9.6% in Illinois in the week ending Sunday as the state added...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
Real estate transactions

Date Recorded: 7-25 Address: 2017 170th Ave., Reynolds. Seller: Cherie L. Van Daele, Dennis J. Van Daele, Lawrence A. Van Daele. Seller: Shawn J. Miller, Shawn J. Miller Trustee Trust. Buyer: Bassford Construction. Amt. $100,000. Date Recorded: 7-28 Address: 304 Second St., Sherrard. Seller: DSV SPV1 LLC. Buyer: Pervez Hai.
ALEDO, IL
Community news

KEITHSBURG — Descendants of Ezra and Pearl Howard will hold their reunion at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Keithsburg Boat Club. Please bring other family members and pictures to share.
VIOLA, IL
Burglary/Thefts: Vehicle recovered after being stolen from driveway

GALESBURG — A motor vehicle was reportedly recovered after being stolen from a driveway in southeastern Galesburg Sunday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Day Street at 9:44 a.m., where they were told that a green, 1995 Ford Explorer had last been seen in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. the night before. The victim also explained that the spare keys to the vehicle were missing from his home. The vehicle was placed into LEADS as stolen.
GALESBURG, IL

