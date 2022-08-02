Read on observer.com
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Netflix's The Gray Man: Audiences Disagree With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix's The Gray Man is a hit with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It would seem the viewing public disagrees with the professional impressions of the most expensive movie the streamer's ever made. At the time of writing, the audience score sits at 90% freshness. On the other side, the critics score is all the way down at 50%. That's a pretty big gulf, but also similar to other big blockbuster movies that haven't fared well with critics over time. Audiences just love these big spectacle action movies in a way that's hard to quantify. It will be interesting to see how the project fares on streaming and in theaters as things move along.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
Jordan Peele's scores biggest debut for an original film since 2019
Audiences are saying yup to Jordan Peele's Nope. The horror director's third film had a solid debut at the domestic box office, grossing $44 million. That was on the lower end of expectations, but it was enough to give Nope the biggest opening for an original studio film in over three years, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. The last original movie to have a bigger debut was Peele's own Us, which opened to $71 million in March 2019.
Netflix’s most expensive movie ever is becoming a cinematic universe
Netflix is going to turn its most expensive movie of all time into a franchise. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that The Gray Man is getting a sequel as well as a new spin-off film. Joe and Anthony Russo will return to direct the sequel, which will once again star Ryan Gosling as the titular CIA operative with Stephen McFeely writing the script.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick For ‘The Greatest Movie Ever Made’
Quentin Tarantino is a person that can actually name their pick for the 'greatest movie ever made.' Though as he explained to ReelBlend, there's some conditions that come with that title.
Quentin Tarantino’s Review Of Top Gun: Maverick Will Make You Want To See The Movie Again
Audiences loved Top Gun: Maverick when it arrived in theaters, but Quentin Tarantino has a specific reason why the movie worked so well for him.
‘Bullet Train’ debuts with a better Rotten Tomatoes score than the first reviews would have you think
Bullet Train‘s overall critical reception is becoming increasingly positive despite initial reviews that called it underwhelming. When reviews began trickling in on Tuesday, the overall vibe seemed to be that critics were saying it was a by-the-books action film, as We Got This Covered previously reported. However, when it...
Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions
Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
‘Moonhaven’ Hid Its Giant, Season-Ending Reveals in Plain Sight
Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for the ending of “Moonhaven” Season 1.] As Season 1 of “Moonhaven” is ending, an entire society hangs in the balance. A generations-long plan is starting to crumble, there’s a coup in progress, and some new arrivals are making the people of a self-contained lunar colony question pretty much everything. Most other shows would lean into or feed off that chaos. Yet, “Moonhaven” takes some time for Earther pilot Bella (Emma McDonald) to join Paul Sarno (Dominic Monaghan) and his family in a quiet meal where they all talk...
Will There Be a ‘Sandman’ Season 2 on Netflix?
You’re not dreaming. The Sandman is now streaming on Netflix. But will there be a Sandman Season 2 for you to enjoy?. The Sandman is a loving adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s groundbreaking comic book of the same name. Tom Sturridge plays Dream, one of the Endless, and the Lord of Dreams. It is Dream, aka Morbius, who creates our dreams and nightmares, and it is his kingdom — the Dreaming — we journey to when we sleep.
Jordan Peele's Nope Preview Night Box Office Numbers Are Out
Jordan Peele's Nope has some box office returns from the first day in theaters. Variety reports that the wild blockbuster snared $6.4 million on Thursday. For a project that is not a part of a larger franchise, this is a win for both the director and Universal. Estimates indicate we're headed for something in the $45 million to $60 million range for Peele's latest. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the film sits at an 81% freshness rating and audiences will likely enjoy another outing from one of their favorite directors. Get Out and Us both reviewed extremely well. People are expecting more of the same from Nope. The movie teams Peele with Daniel Kaluuya again and brings Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun into the fold. California's desert lands and cinema history figure into the plot at various points. While the director is often shouted out for his horror chops, Nope seems to straddle some other themes.
Grim Reaper Zaslav Comes For Batgirl, Possibly HBO Max
When she was cast as Batgirl, Leslie Grace — the bachata singer who made her film debut last year with In the Heights — hoped young fans would be inspired seeing a Latinx woman in a DC superhero movie. But now no one will see her performance. Warner...
'Goodnight Mommy' English-Language Remake Sets Release Date
Amazon Studios has announced the release date for their upcoming psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy, the English-language remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The upcoming horror picture is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 16, 2022. The story of Goodnight Mommy follows a mother...
Batgirl Director Shares Email from Marvel's Kevin Feige After WB Pulled Plug on Movie
He also revealed which other directors reached out following the news -- and a previously unseen photo of Michael Keaton on set in his Batsuit. "Batgirl" director Adil El Arbi is feeling all the love from a few big guns in Hollywood after Warner Bros. Discovery unceremoniously axed his DC movie earlier this week.
6 HBO Max Original Movies Quietly Removed From Streamer
The fallout from the surprise shelving of DC’s “Batgirl” continues, as at least six different movies billed as Max Original films have been quietly removed from HBO Max in recent days. Some eagle-eyed Reddit viewers were first to notice the absence of the titles, all of which...
