Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August

Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Netflix's The Gray Man: Audiences Disagree With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's The Gray Man is a hit with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It would seem the viewing public disagrees with the professional impressions of the most expensive movie the streamer's ever made. At the time of writing, the audience score sits at 90% freshness. On the other side, the critics score is all the way down at 50%. That's a pretty big gulf, but also similar to other big blockbuster movies that haven't fared well with critics over time. Audiences just love these big spectacle action movies in a way that's hard to quantify. It will be interesting to see how the project fares on streaming and in theaters as things move along.
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
Jordan Peele's scores biggest debut for an original film since 2019

Audiences are saying yup to Jordan Peele's Nope. The horror director's third film had a solid debut at the domestic box office, grossing $44 million. That was on the lower end of expectations, but it was enough to give Nope the biggest opening for an original studio film in over three years, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. The last original movie to have a bigger debut was Peele's own Us, which opened to $71 million in March 2019.
Netflix’s most expensive movie ever is becoming a cinematic universe

Netflix is going to turn its most expensive movie of all time into a franchise. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that The Gray Man is getting a sequel as well as a new spin-off film. Joe and Anthony Russo will return to direct the sequel, which will once again star Ryan Gosling as the titular CIA operative with Stephen McFeely writing the script.
Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions

Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
‘Moonhaven’ Hid Its Giant, Season-Ending Reveals in Plain Sight

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for the ending of “Moonhaven” Season 1.] As Season 1 of “Moonhaven” is ending, an entire society hangs in the balance. A generations-long plan is starting to crumble, there’s a coup in progress, and some new arrivals are making the people of a self-contained lunar colony question pretty much everything. Most other shows would lean into or feed off that chaos. Yet, “Moonhaven” takes some time for Earther pilot Bella (Emma McDonald) to join Paul Sarno (Dominic Monaghan) and his family in a quiet meal where they all talk...
Will There Be a ‘Sandman’ Season 2 on Netflix?

You’re not dreaming. The Sandman is now streaming on Netflix. But will there be a Sandman Season 2 for you to enjoy?. The Sandman is a loving adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s groundbreaking comic book of the same name. Tom Sturridge plays Dream, one of the Endless, and the Lord of Dreams. It is Dream, aka Morbius, who creates our dreams and nightmares, and it is his kingdom — the Dreaming — we journey to when we sleep.
Jordan Peele's Nope Preview Night Box Office Numbers Are Out

Jordan Peele's Nope has some box office returns from the first day in theaters. Variety reports that the wild blockbuster snared $6.4 million on Thursday. For a project that is not a part of a larger franchise, this is a win for both the director and Universal. Estimates indicate we're headed for something in the $45 million to $60 million range for Peele's latest. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the film sits at an 81% freshness rating and audiences will likely enjoy another outing from one of their favorite directors. Get Out and Us both reviewed extremely well. People are expecting more of the same from Nope. The movie teams Peele with Daniel Kaluuya again and brings Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun into the fold. California's desert lands and cinema history figure into the plot at various points. While the director is often shouted out for his horror chops, Nope seems to straddle some other themes.
Grim Reaper Zaslav Comes For Batgirl, Possibly HBO Max

When she was cast as Batgirl, Leslie Grace — the bachata singer who made her film debut last year with In the Heights — hoped young fans would be inspired seeing a Latinx woman in a DC superhero movie. But now no one will see her performance. Warner...
'Goodnight Mommy' English-Language Remake Sets Release Date

Amazon Studios has announced the release date for their upcoming psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy, the English-language remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The upcoming horror picture is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 16, 2022. The story of Goodnight Mommy follows a mother...
6 HBO Max Original Movies Quietly Removed From Streamer

The fallout from the surprise shelving of DC’s “Batgirl” continues, as at least six different movies billed as Max Original films have been quietly removed from HBO Max in recent days. Some eagle-eyed Reddit viewers were first to notice the absence of the titles, all of which...
