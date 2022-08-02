Jordan Peele's Nope has some box office returns from the first day in theaters. Variety reports that the wild blockbuster snared $6.4 million on Thursday. For a project that is not a part of a larger franchise, this is a win for both the director and Universal. Estimates indicate we're headed for something in the $45 million to $60 million range for Peele's latest. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the film sits at an 81% freshness rating and audiences will likely enjoy another outing from one of their favorite directors. Get Out and Us both reviewed extremely well. People are expecting more of the same from Nope. The movie teams Peele with Daniel Kaluuya again and brings Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun into the fold. California's desert lands and cinema history figure into the plot at various points. While the director is often shouted out for his horror chops, Nope seems to straddle some other themes.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO