Northside Spartanburg's The Hub on track for fall opening

The Post and Courier
Upstate hotel market finds stability, with potentially bigger gains to come
Steady business and leisure travel to the Greenville area has helped bring stability to the Upstate’s hotel sector, which has maintained an occupancy rate at or above 70 percent for four consecutive months, according to a recent report by a commercial real estate firm. Hotel occupancy in the Greenville-Spartanburg...
The Post and Courier
Former Spartanburg chiropractic office remodeled as office, event space
SPARTANBURG — New office and event space is now available for lease or rent on John B. White Sr. Boulevard. The Palms on White Executive Offices and Event Center previously housed Advantage Healthcare of Spartanburg. it has been remodeled to cater to businesses and those looking to host events.
The Post and Courier
Downtown Spartanburg pub expanding restaurant, bar space
SPARTANBURG — A pub in downtown Spartanburg will soon be able to accommodate more customers by increasing its bar and restaurant footprint. Main Street Pub is planning to add more seating, new restrooms, larger kitchen space, a U-shaped bar and expand into an adjacent 2,000-square-foot space. “There are so...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville. The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages. Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End
The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
Michelin to host hiring event Friday in Spartanburg
Michelin is hosting a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville restaurant says that "the insanity of the national staff shortage" has forced it to close its doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta announced Wednesday that it would be its last night in the neighborhood. The news was announced via social media, and from...
Duke Energy: Power restored to thousands in Greenville Co.
UPDATE (12:59 p.m.) – Power was restored for over 2,000 people that were without power in Greenville County. The company said, as of 1 p.m., fewer than 10 customers are without power. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 2,000 people are without power in Greenville County. According to the company, an outage […]
The Post and Courier
Five Points gets a new breakfast cafe; Columbia Chick-fil-A changes locations
COLUMBIA — Tapping into the big appetite locally for breakfast, Flying Biscuit Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 936 Harden St. in Five Points. Flying Biscuit, a chain of restaurants headquartered in Atlanta, offers all-day breakfast with many entrees featuring grits and their fluffy biscuits. Other menu options include chicken...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
FOX Carolina
Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A six-acre plot at the corner of Ramsey Drive and Webster Road has become the future site of a new Habitat for Humanity neighborhood. On Wednesday, a celebration took place to raise the walls of the first home in Heritage Hills. Christina Miraglia and her...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Plesantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers tell us they want smoother pavement and more traffic lights on Pleasantburg Drive, in Greenville County. Plesantburg is about seven miles long, running between US-29 and I-85, in Greenville. You’ll find Greenville Technical College and Bob Jones University off this road. The pavement...
FOX Carolina
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
wspa.com
Miss South Carolina Volunteer Competition Comes To Spartanburg
Miss South Carolina Teen Volunteer and Miss South Carolina Volunteer Competition comes to Spartanburg, SC on August 27th at USC Upstate Performing Arts Center. We have Todd Nixon here with us this morning to tell us all about it. Miss South Carolina Volunteer. August 26th @ 7pm the Palmetto Volunteer...
The Post and Courier
In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement
It’s a document of neat lines and inky black type, unfolding in the unwieldy legalese of authority. For the most part, the 1939 deed concerns itself only with basic truths. The 3rd Avenue property begins at an iron pipe on its west side and ends at another to the east. Judson Mills is the seller and Harvie F. Bailey the buyer. The sale price is $1,000.
WYFF4.com
Traffic shift on I-85 will soon impact drivers in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers will soon see a traffic shift on Interstate 85 southbound in the Pelham Road exit area. It's part of the lane extension construction that will eventually give drivers four lanes from Pelham Road to the I-85 and I-385 interchange. The South Carolina Department of...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Andy’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s Frozen Custard features drive-thru and walk-up order windows where customers may order a variety of concoctions using either vanilla or chocolate frozen custard. The frozen custard chain has locations in Greer and Spartanburg. Location: 403 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville. Hours: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight, Friday-Saturday.
WJCL
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
FOX Carolina
School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.
Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
