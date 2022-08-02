Northside Spartanburg's The Hub on track for fall opening

It’s a document of neat lines and inky black type, unfolding in the unwieldy legalese of authority. For the most part, the 1939 deed concerns itself only with basic truths. The 3rd Avenue property begins at an iron pipe on its west side and ends at another to the east. Judson Mills is the seller and Harvie F. Bailey the buyer. The sale price is $1,000.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO