Armed Drug Dealer from Monte Vista Sentenced to 16 Years in Federal Prison

Drug dealer in San Luis Valley sentenced to 16 years in prison
Karl Kloeppel, a drug dealer from Monte Vista who was arrested in 2020, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
Climber dies in fall, 2nd rescued near 14ers in southern Colorado
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died in a fall and another was rescued after they got off-route near on the Crestone Traverse on Wednesday in southern Colorado, according to Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR). Rescue crews brought back the two Denver-area climbers who were at about 13,800...
Colorado’s Newest Wildlife Overpass and Underpass Completed on Highway 160
The Colorado Department of Transportation recently completed the state’s newest wildlife overpass and underpass on U.S. Highway 160 between Durango and Pagosa Springs in southwest Colorado. The wildlife mitigation project will enhance safety for this section of the highway by promoting safer travel for motorists, enhancing the safer movement of wildlife, and reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions.
