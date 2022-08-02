Read on www.rwcpulse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo; 2 suspects still at large
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo, police announced in a press release. The first theft was reported at approximately 3:05 a.m. in the area of Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street where officers tried to arrest the suspects. However, the suspects initially […]
Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman
ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
40-year-old man shot, injured following Stockton robbery
(BCN) — A man was shot and injured after being robbed in Stockton early Wednesday morning, police said. Police said they received reports at 12:30 a.m. that a 40-year-old man was approached by a suspect at South San Joaquin and East Sonora streets. The suspect demanded the victim’s property and shot him one time as […]
Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
Catalytic converter theft leads to shooting in Pacifica; suspects sought
PACIFICA – At least three people are being sought following a catalytic converter and shooting in a Pacifica neighborhood early Wednesday morning.Officers were called to the 600 block of Edgemar Avenue around 4:45 a.m.According to police, a resident saw two suspects attempting to steal a catalytic vehicle from a vehicle parked on the street.Police said the resident armed himself with a BB gun and confronted the suspects. During the confrontation, one of the suspects fired several shots, which struck the front of a home.The two suspects fled the scene in a waiting SUV nearby, possibly driven by a third suspect. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading towards Manor Drive.No injuries were reported in the shooting.Police describe the suspects as males in their 30s, who were speaking to each other in Spanish. The SUV is described as a dark-colored Ford midsize or a similar vehicle.Detectives checked the surrounding neighborhood for evidence and surveillance cameras, which may have captured the vehicle.Anyone who may have information about Wednesday morning's incident is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling the department's "Silent Witness Tip Line" at 650-359-4444.
Missing Oakley woman's family review shocking new evidence from Antioch police
The parents of Alexis Gabe have always held on to hope that one day, their daughter would come home. But based on new evidence from Antioch police, they now acknowledge that their daughter may be gone.
svdaily.com
San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI
San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday. On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. During the investigation it was revealed that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield crash involving big rig leaves seven people injured
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash in Fairfield involving a jackknifed big rig injured multiple people Thursday afternoon. The Fairfield Fire Department said the crash happened on westbound Interstate 80, to the west of Manuel Campos Parkway. How the crash happened is not known, but several cars were involved. Officials said four people were treated […]
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
2 sought in armed Rolex robbery in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet...
rwcpulse.com
San Mateo County 1992 cold case murder closed after suspect dies in Merced Co.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the closing of a 30-year-old murder case after investigators determined the lone suspect they were seeking had died elsewhere in the state earlier this year. Gregory Marc Riviera had been sought in the killing of Juliette Rivera, a 25-year-old woman who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect
A former Richmond Police Department Officer is facing a felony assault charge, and he is now out of a job, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County Attorney's Office.
Undercover Oakland police officer caught up in middle of street gun battle
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- While keeping a robbery suspect under surveillance, an undercover Oakland police officer found his unmarked car being riddled by bullets during an unrelated shootout nearby.Fortunately, the Oakland Police Officers' Association said the officer escaped injury during the Wednesday afternoon incident.According to the association, a plain-clothes officer was conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Way. Without warning, two suspects -- unconnected to the surveillance operation -- got into a gun battle on both sides of his unmarked police vehicle. Bullets riddled the car, leaving a shattered windshield and bullet holes in the roof. "Thankfully no officers or residents were injured in this gun fight," said Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan in a news release. " Good fortune, officer composure and team-work lead to the arrest of both felons and recovery of firearms."No other details of the shooting were immediately available.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Dougherty Road in Alameda County
Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Dougherty Road on the night of Sunday, July 31, 2022. The incident took place around 10:00 p.m. on the 6200 block of Dougherty Road near Dublin Boulevard and Interstate 580. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Dougherty Road. The...
Crews contain 3-alarm Martinez brush fire that started near homeless encampment, officials say
Crews were able to quickly contain a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in Martinez and threatened several structures in the area.
losgatan.com
Police told of 6-hr pool party on Longmeadow Dr.; man reported for playing piano ‘with a lot of trash around him’ (Police Blotter, July 17-23)
From the files of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department for the week of July 17-23. • A caller reported a loud party had been going on for more than four hours on Daves Avenue at 12:44am. • A man was reportedly standing on Highway 17 near Highway 85 with...
berkeleyside.org
Student charged in Berkeley High mass shooting plot sentenced to rehab facility
A 16-year-old Berkeley High student has been sentenced to “a program of rehabilitation” after being arrested on suspicion of plotting a mass shooting and bombing at the school, according to an Alameda County assistant district attorney. The teen will not attend Berkeley High or any other BUSD school...
Shooting injures man in Union City neighborhood; 3 suspects arrested in Oakland
UNION CITY -- Three suspects were arrested in Oakland following a shooting in a Union City residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured.The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H Streets between Mission Blvd. and Railroad Ave. at about 12:36 p.m., Union City police said. The area is adjacent to Pathfinder Academy school, along with adult and preschool facilities. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, no lockdowns were needed, and there were no known threats to the community. Arriving officers learned that a 44-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. police said.Three suspects were later taken into custody in Oakland; Union City detectives responded and took over the investigation, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Nicolas Perry at NicolasP@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5266. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.
Kentfield Police searching for stabbing suspect
The Kentfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a stabbing, according to a Facebook post from KPD.
Comments / 0