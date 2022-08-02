ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman

ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

40-year-old man shot, injured following Stockton robbery

(BCN) — A man was shot and injured after being robbed in Stockton early Wednesday morning, police said. Police said they received reports at 12:30 a.m. that a 40-year-old man was approached by a suspect at South San Joaquin and East Sonora streets. The suspect demanded the victim’s property and shot him one time as […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Catalytic converter theft leads to shooting in Pacifica; suspects sought

PACIFICA – At least three people are being sought following a catalytic converter and shooting in a Pacifica neighborhood early Wednesday morning.Officers were called to the 600 block of Edgemar Avenue around 4:45 a.m.According to police, a resident saw two suspects attempting to steal a catalytic vehicle from a vehicle parked on the street.Police said the resident armed himself with a BB gun and confronted the suspects. During the confrontation, one of the suspects fired several shots, which struck the front of a home.The two suspects fled the scene in a waiting SUV nearby, possibly driven by a third suspect. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading towards Manor Drive.No injuries were reported in the shooting.Police describe the suspects as males in their 30s, who were speaking to each other in Spanish. The SUV is described as a dark-colored Ford midsize or a similar vehicle.Detectives checked the surrounding neighborhood for evidence and surveillance cameras, which may have captured the vehicle.Anyone who may have information about Wednesday morning's incident is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling the department's "Silent Witness Tip Line" at 650-359-4444.
PACIFICA, CA
svdaily.com

San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI

San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday. On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. During the investigation it was revealed that...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield crash involving big rig leaves seven people injured

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash in Fairfield involving a jackknifed big rig injured multiple people Thursday afternoon.  The Fairfield Fire Department said the crash happened on westbound Interstate 80, to the west of Manuel Campos Parkway. How the crash happened is not known, but several cars were involved.  Officials said four people were treated […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police

San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 sought in armed Rolex robbery in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Undercover Oakland police officer caught up in middle of street gun battle

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- While keeping a robbery suspect under surveillance, an undercover Oakland police officer found his unmarked car being riddled by bullets during an unrelated shootout nearby.Fortunately, the Oakland Police Officers' Association said the officer escaped injury during the Wednesday afternoon incident.According to the association, a plain-clothes officer was conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Way. Without warning, two suspects -- unconnected to the surveillance operation -- got into a gun battle on both sides of his unmarked police vehicle. Bullets riddled the car, leaving a shattered windshield and bullet holes in the roof. "Thankfully no officers or residents were injured in this gun fight," said Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan in a news release. " Good fortune, officer composure and team-work lead to the arrest of both felons and recovery of firearms."No other details of the shooting were immediately available. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting injures man in Union City neighborhood; 3 suspects arrested in Oakland

UNION CITY -- Three suspects were arrested in Oakland following a shooting in a Union City residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured.The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H Streets between Mission Blvd. and Railroad Ave. at about 12:36 p.m., Union City police said. The area is adjacent to Pathfinder Academy school, along with adult and preschool facilities. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, no lockdowns were needed, and there were no known threats to the community.  Arriving officers learned that a 44-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. police said.Three suspects were later taken into custody in Oakland; Union City detectives responded and took over the investigation, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Nicolas Perry at NicolasP@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5266. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.
UNION CITY, CA

