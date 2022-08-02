Louisiana health officials issue list of conditions that would be exempt from state abortion ban

Read on www.wrkf.org
New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
How decades of broken promises led to Louisiana's deepening youth prison crisis
Nearly two decades ago, Louisiana leaders pledged to transform the state's notoriously brutal juvenile justice system into one that would rehabilitate rather than punish. Twenty years later, a deepening crisis in the state's youth prisons shows Louisiana has not exorcised the problems that a generation of leaders promised to fix.
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
As Indiana moves to ban abortions, baby boxes in the state increase
Indiana is installing boxes in which newborns can be anonymously surrendered, usually at a fire station. Baby boxes have seen a surge in use and more are planned as Indiana moves to ban abortions. WFYI’s Jill Sheridan reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
These pregnancy conditions would allow for an abortion under Louisiana ban
The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday released a longer list of pregnancy and fetal conditions that could allow a person to terminate a pregnancy even with Louisiana’s abortion ban in place. The list defines what lawmakers characterized as a “medically futile” pregnancy – one that is expected to...
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
Louisiana residents collect additional $129 million from insurance companies
Commissioner Jim Donelon said the LDI Office of Consumer Services, which has staff members who review consumer complaints and work with company representatives to resolve disagreements.
Amid insurance crisis, crowd packs New Orleans meeting to gripe about spiraling premiums
About 100 people packed a public meeting in New Orleans on Wednesday night to express their frustrations over skyrocketing home insurance rates and lob questions at Louisiana’s top official tasked with regulating an industry that is overwhelmed with claims after two years of major storms. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
Louisiana House of Representatives Comittee votes Chronic Wasting Disease Management Rule acceptable
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee met Wednesday to discuss a proposed rule from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. This rule would implement the state’s Chronic Wasting Disease management plan in select parishes. Ten out of 16 committee members were present...
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
Louisiana homeowners scramble after insurance companies cancel policies
NEW ORLEANS — From policies to premiums, a lot of folks in Louisiana have had a rough time recently, trying to protect their homes. Concerned and quite frankly fed up, Louisiana homeowners showed up to the University of New Orleans Wednesday evening for answers about insurance. “We’re in pretty...
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana. Police cannot use the smell of marijuana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,. The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the...
Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect August 1st That You Need to Know
In January we saw a string of new Louisiana laws go into effect, from medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we had a few laws to cover. January Isn't The Only Time We See New Laws Go Into Effect in Louisiana. Monday,...
Louisiana's youth prison crisis, explained: What went wrong, how we got here, what's being done
Louisiana's juvenile prison system is in crisis. There have been multiple takeovers and dozens of teens have escaped this year. In response, state leaders have resorted to drastic measures in an effort to restore order. Experts, corrections officials and advocates say the crisis has been years in the making. To...
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
Two new Louisiana laws, what do they mean?
Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, protecting people's constitutional rights, according to Peter Robins-Brown, Executive Director of Louisiana Progress.
Noodling legalized in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at...
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in the Baton Rouge area,...
