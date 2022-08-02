ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana health officials issue list of conditions that would be exempt from state abortion ban

By 89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge
wrkf.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wrkf.org

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
wrkf.org

As Indiana moves to ban abortions, baby boxes in the state increase

Indiana is installing boxes in which newborns can be anonymously surrendered, usually at a fire station. Baby boxes have seen a surge in use and more are planned as Indiana moves to ban abortions. WFYI’s Jill Sheridan reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angie Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Medical Abortion#Abortion Laws
KLFY News 10

Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready

Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana. Police cannot use the smell of marijuana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,. The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Natchez Democrat

Noodling legalized in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy