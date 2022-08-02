Interview – ZKX, Web3 derivatives protocol, raises $4.5 million

The cryptocurrency market is never short of surprises. In 2021, Shiba Inu came out of nowhere and became one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies. Its 48,000,000% rally created lots of millionaires out of small investors. At the moment, the cryptocurrency is seemingly at the end of a multi-month bear market. As such, it can be an excellent time to start scouting for cryptocurrencies that have the potential to rally unexpectedly and give investors a high ROI. From our analysis, here are three cryptocurrencies that could rally unexpectedly in the next cryptocurrency bull run.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO