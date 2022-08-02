Interview – ZKX, Web3 derivatives protocol, raises $4.5 million

Read on coinjournal.net
Two old-school cryptocurrencies that could surprise investors in 2022
The cryptocurrency market is never short of surprises. In 2021, Shiba Inu came out of nowhere and became one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies. Its 48,000,000% rally created lots of millionaires out of small investors. At the moment, the cryptocurrency is seemingly at the end of a multi-month bear market. As such, it can be an excellent time to start scouting for cryptocurrencies that have the potential to rally unexpectedly and give investors a high ROI. From our analysis, here are three cryptocurrencies that could rally unexpectedly in the next cryptocurrency bull run.
Invity Review: a one-stop platform to compare, trade, and convert crypto to fiat
Invity is a Czech Republic-based platform that compares the rates of cryptocurrencies and allows users to trade and directly convert crypto to fiat. It was formed in 2019 by SatoshiLabs, which is the same firm that created the Trezor hardware wallet. Initially, Invity was built to only help Trezor suite...
Enjin Coin and Immutable X prices at risk as NFT industry implodes
Enjin Coin and Immutable X prices are at major risk as the non-fungible tokens (NFT) industry implodes. The ENJ price has crashed by more than 87% from its all-time high, bringing its total market cap to about $610 million. On the other hand, IMX has seen its price crash by over 85% from its record high.
ACCOINTING.com review: track crypto portfolios and generate crypto tax reports
ACCOUNTING.com is a one-stop platform that allows cryptocurrency users to track their crypto portfolios and file their crypto taxes. It was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Switzerland. It has a desktop platform and a mobile app; both of which have a user interface that features that has an...
Binance never completed the WazirX acquisition, CZ says
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has said that the global cryptocurrency exchange “never completed” the purchase of Indian crypto exchange WazirX. Zhao’s comments come after India’s financial crime watchdog announced it had frozen WazirX assets worth over 646 million rupees (about $8 million, £6.7 million). The freeze, India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a Friday announcement, followed an investigation around money laundering, and which involved 16 fintech companies.
Review of CoinSmart cryptocurrency exchange
CoinSmart is a rapidly growing Canadian crypto platform founded in 2018. It’s suitable for inexperienced crypto traders and supports 16 leading cryptocurrencies. The platform also supports the US dollar, euro, and Canadian dollar and is accessible in around 50 countries. How CoinSmart works. After opening and having your CoinSmart...
Tezos prediction as price makes slow but sure gains
Tezos’s blockchain-enabled voting system Electis is gaining traction. The native token XTZ has surged by 8% in the last one week. Tezos remains on a clear uptrend making higher prices attenable. Tezos XTZ/USD is not the top gainer in the last week. However, it is among those that have...
Binance has ‘a lot of dry powder’ for crypto acquisitions: CEO
Binance has appointed co-founder Yi He as Head of Binance Labs to spearhead company’s investments, including an aggressive approach towards getting acquisitions over the line. But Binance will only acquire or give money to struggling crypto companies that have good products and are well-managed. To that effect, Binance has...
StealthEX Review: buying and exchanging crypto on the go
StealthEX is a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange. It was launched in 2018 and is registered in the Marshall Islands. The exchange was created to make the crypto exchange process simple and seamless. StealthEX offers a platform where crypto users can purchase cryptocurrencies and perform instant crypto exchanges and limitless swaps. Besides...
Ethereum Classic continues its rally as ETH 2.0 draws closer
Ethereum Classic is the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. The cryptocurrency market is performing positively today after starting the week in a poor fashion. The market is up by 1.5% in the last 24 hours, with the total market cap still above the $1 trillion level.
Here is why NEAR is up more than 8% in the last 24 hours
The cryptocurrency market has been performing modestly over the past 24 hours, with most coins trading within the green zone. The cryptocurrency market is recovering from the slumps it experienced earlier this week. The broader market has added less than 1% to its value, with the total market cap still above the $1 trillion mark.
Bitcoin tops $23k as the broader market slowly recovers
The cryptocurrency is trading in the green zone again, following a poor start to the week. The cryptocurrency market is turning a corner following a poor start to the week. The market is up by 1.5% in the last 24 hours, with the total market cap still above the $1 trillion level.
I will take Bitcoin at $35k by the end of the year, says Sam Bankman-Fried
Bitcoin has been trading above the $20k level in recent weeks, and Sam Bankman-Fried says he will accept the leading cryptocurrency trading around $35k by the end of the year. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, revealed in a recent interview with Fortune Magazine that he would accept Bitcoin trading around the $35k region by the end of the year.
An objective review of Paxful.com
Paxful is a digital wallet service and a peer-to-peer exchange, which has users in almost 200 countries and supports more than 300 payment methods to purchase Bitcoin. It is a much-needed solution for seasoned investors and traders in countries where they cannot access Bitcoin and altcoins any other way. How...
Mummy.io partners with Polygon Studios to scale their metaverse
Immerse play-and-earn MMORPG games platform, Mummy.io has announced a partnership with Polygon Studios to scale its metaverse and allow its community to access more opportunities. The partnership will help Mummy to introduce new NFT collections and in-game utility integrations to enhance the experience of players of the P&E game. Polygon...
MEXC.com review: all you need to know about MEXC
MEXC, also known as MEXC Global, is a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2018. It features straightforward transactions and is accessible globally. Users can start trading, buying, and selling crypto as soon as they sign up. How it works. MEXC is a hassle-free platform with a simple registration process. The services...
Ethereum could be the silver lining in the crypto ecosystem, says BTCS CEO
Ethereum has been one of the best performers in the market in recent weeks and is currently trading above $1,600 per coin. BTCS Inc. Chief Executive Officer Charles Allen told CoinDesk TV in a recent interview that he believes Ethereum might e the silver lining in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. When...
Meta’s NFT expansion begins with Instagram NFT integration
Mark Zuckerberg’s company, Meta, has begun its non-fungible token expansion across 100 countries in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa with Instagram NFT integration. Meta, which registered a sharp loss in its Q2 earnings report, unveiled its digital asset expansion plan on May 10 this year and Instagram and...
