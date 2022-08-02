Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments

Read on www.wfmz.com
Gov. Wolf Celebrates Unwavering Commitment to Pennsylvania Agriculture, PA Farm Bill Investments Surpass $76 Million
HARRISBURG, PA- Governor Tom Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding Thursday were surrounded by recipients of a diversity of PA Farm Bill grant program funding to highlight the Wolf Administration’s unwavering support for Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. The PA Farm Bill celebration was held at the 150-year old Hess Farm in State College.
How Pennsylvania’s new minimum wage regulations will impact workers
For the first time in 45 years, Pennsylvania workers woke up to updated Minimum Wage Act regulations Friday morning. The new state regulations revise how employers pay tipped employees and process noncash tips, among other changes. They also align Pennsylvania regulations with federal ones. These regulations were proposed by Gov....
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf reintroduces proposal to put $2,000 in residents' pockets
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and Democratic state lawmakers have reintroduced a proposal to send $2,000 checks to lower-income households to provide relief for the higher cost of living.
Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization
The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
Indiana taxpayers in line for $200 rebate payments
Indiana taxpayers could soon see a $200 rebate payment coming into their inboxes under new legislation moving through the Statehouse.
Pennsylvania’s lowest funded school districts lay out their plans for millions in new funding
WSKG – Schools across Pennsylvania – especially those the state has labeled as underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their budgets. The state’s lowest-funded districts – about a fifth of its 500 public school groups – are getting $225...
Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians
PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians. The governor said that despite Republicans in the general assembly not agreeing to move the “PA Opportunity Program” forward, Wolf is hopeful leaders will reintroduce the program. If passed, the...
Audit report: Police pension error means a $75,000 repayment to Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – City pension rules and details can make for dull reading, but a recent auditor general’s report shows the costs of a mistake. A compliance audit of the Waynesburg Borough Police Pension Plan form, in southwest Pennsylvania, that covered 2017-21 noted that an error led to a $75,000 overpayment, which must be repaid to the state with interest.
Pennsylvania's New Tipped Wage Threshold to Increase Starting Friday
Pennsylvania's new, expanded tipped wage threshold will increase starting Friday, Aug. 5, according to the state. The new regulations change how employers pay tipped workers and ensures salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are paid for overtime. Here's what it means for workers and employers:. An update to the definition of...
Stimulus checks for Pennsylvanians: Gov. Wolf, Pa. Democrats continue push for $2,000 payments
Gov. Tom Wolf and the state’s Democrats are still pushing for his stalled proposal to get $2,000 payments to most Pennsylvanians. Though, Republicans argue it’ll worsen inflation, which stands at 9.1% — highest it’s been in four decades, as The Morning Call reported. Both, Rep. David...
State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians
Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get on board with funding it in this year's budget," said Gov. Wolf. "However, as I've traveled the commonwealth, I've heard directly from so many people about how much this program would mean to them and their...
What questions would you ask Pennsylvania’s candidates for governor?
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro are running to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Mastriano has a big social media presence, often talking with those who are friendly toward his policy views. But, the state senator from Franklin County is refusing to speak with most...
Leinbach addresses criticism over undated mail-in ballots
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday were criticized by Robeson Township resident Tom Herman for participating in a lawsuit with the state over the certification of undated ballots from the May 17 primary election. Herman identified himself as an elected official with both the state and...
Gov. Tom Wolf reintroduces program that would send $2,000 payments to Pennsylvanians
FOLCROFT, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is reintroducing a program that would send $2,000 checks directly to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the PA Opportunity Program will help combat rising inflation. He first proposed the program in February, but it has yet to gain traction in the Republican-controlled legislature. At...
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman to return to in-person campaigning after stroke in May
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will return to in-person campaigning next week after recovering from a stroke in May. The Democratic Senate candidate will be holding a rally in Erie, Penn., next Friday. The rally will mark his first appearance at a major public campaign event since his stroke, which...
Wolf proposes $2,000 checks to ease inflation pain, but some Republicans object
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf says he's not giving up, calling on state lawmakers once again to enact his plan to send many Pennsylvanians a $2,000 check.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains, it's a plan that some Republicans call a political stunt and inflationary.Last February, Wolf said all households with a combined income of $80,000 or less should get a one-time check of up to $2,000. The Republican-controlled legislature ignored that request, so the governor is trying again."We tried this once before, and we're trying it once again because this is what Pennsylvanians really need and what...
Kenney administration contributes $500K to fund that aids Pa. abortion access
Abortion is still legal in the state, but Philadelphia has taken a step toward ensuring access to the procedure, with a half-million dollar contribution to the Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Lottery Generates $1.2 Billion for Seniors
MIDDLETOWN, PA — Pennsylvania Lottery officials today announced that the Lottery generated a profit of nearly $1.2 billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians during the 2021-22 fiscal year. This is the 11th consecutive year the Lottery has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs, which include property tax and rent rebates, free and reduced-fare transportation, prescription assistance, and more.
Northampton County-based consulting company cutting 175 jobs
Conduit Global Inc., a Northampton County-based consulting company, is cutting 175 jobs, according to a posting from Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry. Conduit Global operates customer-service call centers, and employs more than 3,000 people in eight countries. The department did not say exactly where jobs are being cut, but...
Philadelphia liquor tax collections decline, affect school funding
(The Center Square) – The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has crushed Philadelphia’s liquor tax collection, a major contributor to the funding of the city's school district. Philadelphia’s drop in liquor tax collection is evidence of how restaurants and bars have been hurt during the pandemic by government...
