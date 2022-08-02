ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

San Juan County, WA
Washington State
Washington Entertainment
northcountyoutlook.com

All Marysville Garage Sale returns Aug. 19-21

Numerous Marysville residents will be putting on garage sales as part of the All Marysville Garage Sale again this year. This year’s event is from Aug. 19 to 21. “This is going to be our fifth annual All Marysville Garage Sale,” said William Frankhouser, main organizer for the event.
MARYSVILLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger

A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Forecasters warn of high temps in the Whatcom County foothills

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will be effective from noon on Saturday, August 6th, to 9pm on Sunday, August 7th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Temperatures in the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Bellingham musician competes on 'America's Got Talent'

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A local musician gets his shot at fame on NBC's "America's Got Talent," but the audience will not learn his name or even see his face. Mr. Moo Shakes drums along to popular songs on plastic buckets, adding some dance MOOves and a whole lot of attitude as he keeps the beat.
BELLINGHAM, WA

