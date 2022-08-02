Read on www.islandsweekly.com
Five things to know before you go to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden next week
The fair starts on Aug. 11. Here’s how to get tickets and what you need to know before going.
whatcom-news.com
Expect to see unusual aircraft in the north Whatcom sky during the Abbotsford Airshow this weekend
The 2022 Abbotsford Airshow is scheduled to be held Friday, August 5th, through Sunday, August 7th. The annual event typically results in a variety of military, historical and sport aircraft flying over the north Whatcom County area as they fly in and out of the Abbotsford International Airport. It’s not...
Looking for an affordable rental in Bellingham? Interactive maps show best areas to save
Our interactive graphics also show the increase in prices for apartments in Bellingham over time.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Aug. 3, 2022
FERNDALE — After two years, the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce continues its legacy events with a renewed vision of moving the Street Festival onto the Riverwalk in Ferndale.
This Is Washington's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
Stanwood Chamber of Commerce closing, other chambers face pandemic challenges
The pandemic has done a number on small businesses — and now we are seeing the end of a chamber of commerce that serves them. The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is closing its doors at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties as the reason. “This difficult decision...
Islands' Weekly
Moped mishap, bench bullies, peeved passenger | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision. Two vehicles were struck and the suspect vehicle’s owner left the scene and was not located, as the collision happened several hours prior to being reported, according to neighbors.
A Fairhaven restaurant known for its Eastern European menu closes after 13 years
The eatery opened in 2009, right in the middle of a major economic recession.
Trail runner near Lake Whatcom injured after encountering black bear Wednesday
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter.” the WDFW said.
northcountyoutlook.com
All Marysville Garage Sale returns Aug. 19-21
Numerous Marysville residents will be putting on garage sales as part of the All Marysville Garage Sale again this year. This year’s event is from Aug. 19 to 21. “This is going to be our fifth annual All Marysville Garage Sale,” said William Frankhouser, main organizer for the event.
Two years ago a Nooksack dam was destroyed. Now, where are the salmon?
The Middle Fork Nooksack dam blocked fish on their way to spawn.
cascadiadaily.com
Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger
A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
whatcom-news.com
Forecasters warn of high temps in the Whatcom County foothills
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will be effective from noon on Saturday, August 6th, to 9pm on Sunday, August 7th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Temperatures in the...
Heat will bake Whatcom again. Here’s what to know
Fair skies return, but wildfires could mean hazy sunsets.
Single-use plastics now fully banned in Bellingham. These are the rules
“We’ve always been an environmentally-focused community, and this ordinance is just an extension of that,” said City Council member Dan Hammill.
Woman ‘clinging to the side of the hill... fallen into the rapids’ rescued at Nooksack Falls
Because of dangerous conditions due to the water rapids, aid was sought from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue Air and Marine unit helicopter.
Whatcom 300-pound pig on the loose ‘not aggressive, just wandering and looking for trouble’
Reports of the pig on the loose were received at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
KING-5
Bellingham musician competes on 'America's Got Talent'
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A local musician gets his shot at fame on NBC's "America's Got Talent," but the audience will not learn his name or even see his face. Mr. Moo Shakes drums along to popular songs on plastic buckets, adding some dance MOOves and a whole lot of attitude as he keeps the beat.
Body of Bellingham man who went missing while swimming on Lake Whatcom last month located
He went missing while swimming from a boat on the southern end of Lake Whatcom July 10.
