Everything Evicted ‘Big Brother 24’ Contestants Have Said About How Taylor Hale Was Treated in the House

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24At1I_0h2KlIyc00

Gameplay getting personal. Big Brother alums and fans alike have called out the season 24 houseguests for their behavior toward contestant Taylor Hale .

“The treatment of Taylor in #BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed,” season 23 winner Xavier Prather wrote via Twitter in July, referencing the all-Black alliance he helped form during the 2021 competition. “Members of the Black community (especially Black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society.”

Tiffany Mitchell , who was credited with devising the “master plan” that got the Cookout to the final six, also weighed in on the situation.

“This convo with Monte [Taylor] and Terrance [Higgins] has me FUMING,” she wrote via Twitter. “Two Black men gossiping and tearing down another Black woman who actually did NOTHING to them. Accusing her of being condescending because she actually has a personality.”

Paloma Aguilar , who became the first person to leave the season 24 house when she self-evicted due to a mental health crisis , was among the contestants who received criticism for how she treated Taylor. In one episode, she vented to several other houseguests about the former Miss Michigan USA.

“Bro, I’ve tried to be compassionate toward her. She’s such a bitch to me. She has not talked game to any of the girls,” she said. “Her personality just rubs people the wrong way and she lacks, most of all, self-awareness.”

After her premature exit from the game, the California native exclusively gave Us Weekly her side of the story .

“It’s crazy how people jump to conclusions with the whole racist bit — Taylor and I are actually good friends so please keep hyping her up! She’s a QUEEN,” she told Us in July.

The Berkeley alum continued, ”Remember that reality TV isn’t always real. I’m always rooting for boss babes, never going to try and tear a strong woman down and I was extremely straight up with her the first days when we didn’t mesh.”

Paloma also urged fans not to think they knew everything that went down in the Big Brother house , despite the contestants being shown on live feeds 24/7.

“It is such a shame how social media tries to tear a person down through cancel culture because of the way things were being portrayed to fit a narrative for ‘good TV,’” she wrote via Instagram in July.

The home remodeler continued, “No one understands the psychological challenge of reality television unless you have firsthand EXPERIENCED it.”

Scroll through for more of Paloma and the other evicted season 24 contestants’ comments on how the house treated Taylor:

