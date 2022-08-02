Domestic Violence Group Honors Community Advocates From Around The State

Read on sdvoice.info
The Lookout: Newsom Takes Action To Keep Californians Safe From Gun Violence
Last Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several bills focused on addressing gun violence. “California has the toughest gun safety laws in the nation, but none of us can afford to be complacent in tackling the gun violence crisis ravaging our country,” Newsom said. “These new measures will help keep children safe at school, keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people and responsibly regulate the sale of firearms in our communities. California will continue to lead on lifesaving polices that provide a model for action by other states and the nation.”
California-Hawaii NAACP Conference Sues Sec. of State Shirley Weber
The Conference President Rick Callender and the California – Hawaii State Conference National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (“NAACP”) NAACP have taken legal action in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Sacramento against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber asking that a statement included in the Argument Against Proposition 26 in the ballot pamphlet for the November 8, 2022 Statewide General Election be removed.
