Domestic Violence Group Honors Community Advocates From Around The State

Last Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several bills focused on addressing gun violence. “California has the toughest gun safety laws in the nation, but none of us can afford to be complacent in tackling the gun violence crisis ravaging our country,” Newsom said. “These new measures will help keep children safe at school, keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people and responsibly regulate the sale of firearms in our communities. California will continue to lead on lifesaving polices that provide a model for action by other states and the nation.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO