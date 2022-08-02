Pelosi lands in Taiwan, Pinellas OK's tenants' bill of rights, and PCSO deputies help dozens of baby sea turtles find their way home

Read on www.baynews9.com
Related
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Officials removed two breeding females and many hatchlings.
natureworldnews.com
Two Alligators Kill a Florida Woman After Falling Into Pond at a Golf Course
An alligator attack led to the death of a Florida woman at a golf course pond last week. Local authorities confirm two alligators were involved in the assault. The duo gators snatched the woman who was struggling to stay above the surface after falling into the waters in the evening hours of Friday, July 15.
Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit: Family say she acted strangely in run-up to disappearance and missed appointment to see her children
Concerns are growing for a Florida mother described by her family as behaving erratically before boarding a bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit and vanishing. Detectives said that efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, have been hampered by the fact that she does not have a bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone, and does not have any active social media accounts.
‘Frantic caller’ said her dog was drowning in Florida. A cop jumped in the dark water
A police officer arrived just in the nick of time to save a dog that was drowning off the coast of Florida earlier this month. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Lighthouse Point Police Department, the rescue happened around 10 p.m. July 3. The release says officer Bob...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13-Year-Old Boy Takes Shark Bite To The Face While Lobster Fishing In Florida
Talk about a terrifying scene out of Florida. According to FOX 35 Orlando, a 13-year-old kid was out lobster-trapping with his family, when a shark leaped from the waters and bit him in the face. The kid is Fischer Hricko, who was simply trying to enjoy lobster fishing with his...
Waitress steals $500K from woman in 90s to pay for trips, house and car, Florida cops say
A Florida waitress swindled more than a half-million dollars from a woman in her 90s — then spent some of the money on vacations to the Bahamas and Walt Disney World, officials said. She also used the stolen funds to pay for her house and buy a car, according...
Airmen Rescue Eight Stranded Off Florida Coast as Shark Circled Nearby
Airmen from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, rescued eight people who were stranded in the water after their boat capsized while a bull shark circled nearby. On June 12 around 11 a.m., Staff Sgt. William Au, 6 SFS Marine Patrol crew lead, and his partner, Airman 1st Class Kade Jones, were looking out at the water when Au said he felt a gut feeling telling him to patrol the water.
Did a police boat fatally strike a snorkeler in the Keys? Inquiry launched to find out
"This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation."
RELATED PEOPLE
Is that a queen conch in your pants? How a mollusk found in the Keys can put you in jail
Florida’s marine life attracts people from all over the world — but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state’s natural wonders?
9 Cuban migrants reach Florida coast in tattered rowboat. They’ve been taken into custody
Another migrant vessel has found its way to Florida’s Coast this weekend, as nine Cuban migrants battled their way through the Atlantic, authorities said. Early Saturday, a tattered rowboat landed on Jupiter Island’s beach from Cuba, U.S. Border Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said on Twitter. The...
Ron DeSantis’ agency files complaint about Miami drag show being performed in front of kids
The administration of Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has filed a formal state complaint concerning the R House in Miami, claiming that the restaurant in the Wynwood neighbourhood hosts weekend brunches during which minors are exposed to “sexually explicit drag shows”. The bar is accused of disorderly conduct, according to the complaint, which argues that “the nature of the performances ... particularly when conducted in the presence of young children, corrupts the public morals and outrages the sense of public decency”, according to The Miami Herald. The owners of the bar said in a statement that they’re “aware of...
VP Harris uses Miami visit to tout $1 billion to combat heat, flooding. What’s local cut?
Miami could get $50 million to protect low-lying communities from sea level rise and storm surge, thanks to $1 billion in new federal funding announced Monday by Vice President Kamala Harris in Miami.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 150 migrants on an overloaded sailboat grounded off Miami-Dade, Coast Guard says
Risking death on the seas to escape danger in Haiti. An overloaded sailboat carrying more than 150 migrants was stopped by the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies Thursday morning off Boca Chita Key, a small Upper Florida Keys island located in South Miami-Dade County. By late afternoon, the Coast...
A Woman Got Stabbed By A Sailfish While She Was Fishing In Florida & It Was 100 lbs
A woman was visiting Florida from Maryland, and while on her trip to the Sunshine State, she went on a fishing expedition and the fishermen on her boat caught a sailfish... well, almost. They tried to catch the animal until it leaped out of the water and actually stabbed the...
Opinion: Is Florida falling apart or does it just feel that way?
Floridians are losing hope in the Sunshine State and America at large. The rent prices are soaring. Food prices are aggressively following suit. Scammers are messing with your favorite restaurant. Gov. DeSantis is tussling with Disney. And that sea level is rising faster than we expected.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative
Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Explosion in shark sightings with more than 20 predators spotted off US coast in two days
AN explosion of shark sightings has hit the US coast as over 20 of the sea predators were spotted in just two days. In Cape Cod, six great white shark sightings were reported on Saturday while another 17 sightings occurred on Sunday. The sightings were reported on the Atlantic White...
Hillsborough law enforcement officials aren’t talking about decision to remove state attorney
TAMPA — When Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he was removing State Attorney Andrew Warren, he had a prominent Hillsborough law enforcement official in his corner. Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister agreed to host the DeSantis news conference in a Sheriff’s Office building and he had some Hillsborough deputies stand among the group behind DeSantis. After DeSantis made his announcement, Chronister weighed in.
When and why Florida governors have suspended elected officials
When Gov. Ron DeSantis came into office in 2019, he suspended three elected officials within his first two weeks. He was following through on a promise that he had made during his inaugural address. There, he pledged to lead with purpose and conviction and said that “if a local official is neglectful of required duties, I will remove that official.”
Read before you vote: Candidates for the Aug. 23 primary elections in South Florida
Election season is back, South Florida. Early voting centers are set to open soon ahead of Florida’s Aug. 23 primary election and hundreds of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots are already sitting on kitchen tables.
Comments / 1