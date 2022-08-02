ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pelosi lands in Taiwan, Pinellas OK's tenants' bill of rights, and PCSO deputies help dozens of baby sea turtles find their way home

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.baynews9.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit: Family say she acted strangely in run-up to disappearance and missed appointment to see her children

Concerns are growing for a Florida mother described by her family as behaving erratically before boarding a bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit and vanishing. Detectives said that efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, have been hampered by the fact that she does not have a bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone, and does not have any active social media accounts.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Newsweek

Airmen Rescue Eight Stranded Off Florida Coast as Shark Circled Nearby

Airmen from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, rescued eight people who were stranded in the water after their boat capsized while a bull shark circled nearby. On June 12 around 11 a.m., Staff Sgt. William Au, 6 SFS Marine Patrol crew lead, and his partner, Airman 1st Class Kade Jones, were looking out at the water when Au said he felt a gut feeling telling him to patrol the water.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Charlie Crist
The Independent

Ron DeSantis’ agency files complaint about Miami drag show being performed in front of kids

The administration of Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has filed a formal state complaint concerning the R House in Miami, claiming that the restaurant in the Wynwood neighbourhood hosts weekend brunches during which minors are exposed to “sexually explicit drag shows”. The bar is accused of disorderly conduct, according to the complaint, which argues that “the nature of the performances ... particularly when conducted in the presence of young children, corrupts the public morals and outrages the sense of public decency”, according to The Miami Herald. The owners of the bar said in a statement that they’re “aware of...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Tampa Bay Area#Taiwan#Pcso#White House#Nikki Fried They
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative

Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough law enforcement officials aren’t talking about decision to remove state attorney

TAMPA — When Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he was removing State Attorney Andrew Warren, he had a prominent Hillsborough law enforcement official in his corner. Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister agreed to host the DeSantis news conference in a Sheriff’s Office building and he had some Hillsborough deputies stand among the group behind DeSantis. After DeSantis made his announcement, Chronister weighed in.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

When and why Florida governors have suspended elected officials

When Gov. Ron DeSantis came into office in 2019, he suspended three elected officials within his first two weeks. He was following through on a promise that he had made during his inaugural address. There, he pledged to lead with purpose and conviction and said that “if a local official is neglectful of required duties, I will remove that official.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy