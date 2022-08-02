Crude oil is bearish, but watch gas oil major formation 8/2/22

Read on www.kitco.com
Related
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
kitco.com
Bitcoin remains above a bullish formation, but currently in consolidation 8/3/22
On a higher timeframe basis: The roll over on 11/10 put this into a bearish trend. I warned the selloff should exceed $13,000 from the high of $69,355—we have seen $50,830 of this. The trade below $63,285 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $44,760 of the pressure warned about below. We held exhaustion on a bullish correction of the move down at $59,545 and rolled over $41,020. We have come off $32,480 from the $51,005 close. These are ON HOLD.
Comments / 0