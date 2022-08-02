Economic development bill held as formal legislative session ends

Read on www.mma.org
Senate Democrats prepare to vote on key legislation ahead of August recess
The Senate is preparing to vote on several key pieces of legislation before the August recess, including Democrats’ spending bill and a bill that would provide more access to health care for veterans. NBC News’ Scott Wong has the details. Aug. 2, 2022.
POLITICO
Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.
House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
Bipartisan U.S. Senate group introduces bill intended to head off another Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced two bills on Wednesday to reform election laws, seeking to block a repeat of then-President Donald Trump's failed attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.
CNBC
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema signs off on Democrats' big agenda bill, paving the way for Senate passage
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema signed off on sweeping Democratic legislation Thursday that would provide new spending to mitigate climate change and extend health care access while taxing corporations. The Arizona Democrat's announcement likely unlocks the votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate. Sinema said her support came after Democratic...
Senate passes burn pit legislation to expand veteran health care
The Senate on Tuesday night overwhelmingly approved the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans who developed illnesses due to their exposure to burn pits during military service. The 86-to-11 vote was received with cheers from the Senate gallery. The bill now heads to President Biden's...
POLITICO
Chuck Schumer says senators have reached an agreement to pass veterans health care legislation — they'll vote on three amendments.
The Majority Leader said he believes the Senate will send the bill to Joe Biden's desk Tuesday evening. What's happening: Senators have reached a deal to pass veterans health care legislation, after the GOP blocked the legislation last week and pushed for multiple amendments. At his weekly press conference, Majority...
CNBC
House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax
Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have introduced the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act, calling for a 20% levy on households worth more than $100 million. The 20% tax applies to "total income," including earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, according to the bill. However,...
Veteran burn pit bill headed for another vote in the Senate amid partisan turmoil
Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are embroiled in debate over a spending provision in the PACT Act, a bill that would help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, as the legislation heads to the floor for another vote. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, known as the PACT...
Bipartisan Senate vote sends burn pit benefits bill to Biden's desk
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate gave strong bipartisan support in its second vote on legislation granting healthcare coverage to veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits during service. The chamber voted 86-11 in favor of the Honoring our PACT Act. The House passed it in June,...
U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON — Both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House voted Tuesday to enshrine the right to same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law, though the bill’s path forward in the Senate is unclear. The 267-157 bipartisan vote stemmed from concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn the constitutional right to […] The post U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Dems' $740 billion climate and tax bill expected to pass Senate after Sinema approves
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Democrats are a step closer to passing major legislation that intends to fight climate change, reduce inflation and reform tax policies after they received support from frequent holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Democrats scored a major victory last week when another frequent holdout,...
Manchin fends off GOP attacks that his $740 billion climate and healthcare bill would raise taxes on Americans
Sen. Joe Manchin is insisting his new spending package won't raise taxes, something fellow centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has opposed.
Heinrich gives update on Senate budget bill battle
Democrats are itching to get the Inflation Reduction Act through the U.S. Senate. With a vote expected in the coming days, the country could be a step closer to clean energy initiatives and protection against climate change, all of which are also aimed at lowering the nation’s inflation costs.
U.S. Senate Democrats dive into details of surprise 725-page reconciliation bill
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden took a preliminary victory lap Thursday to celebrate Democrats striking a surprise deal on a sweeping legislative package that renewed hopes of historic action on the party’s health care, tax and climate goals. But just down Pennsylvania Avenue, Senate Democrats said they needed to read through the bill text to […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats dive into details of surprise 725-page reconciliation bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
‘These people don’t care’: U.S. Senate GOP stalls bill for veterans exposed to burn pit
WASHINGTON — Veterans and their advocates gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday for what was supposed to be a celebration, one day after a crucial Senate vote on bipartisan legislation that would expand health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits during their deployments. The gathering instead became a forum […] The post ‘These people don’t care’: U.S. Senate GOP stalls bill for veterans exposed to burn pit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
What does the bill proposed by the Senate mean for crypto?
The crypto market has remained flat over the past few days, as Bitcoin BTC/USD ranges between $22,700 and $23,400. There is some renewed optimism however surrounding regulation. Yesterday, a bipartisan group of senators put forward a new bill that classifies Bitcoin and Ethereum as commodities. If this passes it would mean that these are the only cryptos that are not able to be classified as securities, which would remove a significant concern for side-lined institutions.
What Will Happen if the MORE Act Is Passed the Senate
The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives on April 1, 2022. It was the second time in U.S. history when the House voted on whether the federal ban on cannabis should be ended, and it passed, with 220 votes in favor and 204 opposing. Next, it will make its way to the Senate. When does the Senate vote on the MORE Act?
Senate Democrats reach deal with Sinema on big climate, health and tax deal
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page bill for it to pass in the […] The post Senate Democrats reach deal with Sinema on big climate, health and tax deal appeared first on Michigan Advance.
AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee's primary elections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s primary elections Thursday were determining party nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. A handful of ballot initiatives and district attorney races were also on the ballot in some counties, as well as Supreme Court retention for all of the justices. Through 14 days of early voting, turnout was down 23.8% compared with that point in the August 2018 election, when there was an open governor’s race with contested Republican and Democratic primaries. Compared with the same point in 2014, turnout was down 15.4%. Here’s a look at some of the top contests:
eenews.net
House GOP leaders rally members to oppose innovation bill
House Republican leaders will be whipping members against the sprawling innovation and energy package passed by the Senate yesterday, citing the new budget reconciliation deal from Senate Democrats. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced last night that he and other GOP leaders would be recommending members to shoot down...
