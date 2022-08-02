Economic development bill held as formal legislative session ends

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives on April 1, 2022. It was the second time in U.S. history when the House voted on whether the federal ban on cannabis should be ended, and it passed, with 220 votes in favor and 204 opposing. Next, it will make its way to the Senate. When does the Senate vote on the MORE Act?

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO