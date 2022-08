Shannon Ross came up short Tuesday on “Dana White’s Contender Series” but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort. In what many fans are calling one of the best fights in series history, Ross (13-6) and opponent Vinicius Salvador (14-4) slugged it out with minimal regard for defense at DWCS 48. Salvador finished Ross with punches in Round 2 and earned a UFC contract shortly thereafter.

