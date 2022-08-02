Clean Carbody Beach Gets Messed Up Again, Sheriff Not Amused

Read on 1027kord.com
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
Despite Dangerous Traffic, WSP Trooper Saves Life of Injured Hawk
It's never a dull day when you're working with Washington State Patrol. When he left his house Wednesday morning, Sergeant Munder came upon an injured hawk in the roadway. He was able to save it and took it to the Washington State Patrol Office in Kennewick. Once at the Office,...
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
West Richland Police Lieutenant Duane Olsen Retires After 23 Years of Dedication
The West Richland Police Department celebrated the retirement of Lieutenant Duane Olsen on Thursday. Lieutenant Olsen began his Law Enforcement career in 1995. He was a Reserve Deputy for the Benton County Sheriff's Department and then was hired as a Corrections Officer in 1996. And after attending the Corrections Academy, Olsen worked at a county jail.
4 Epic, Seriously Intense Must Experience Bike Rides in WA
Warning: These bike rides are NOT for beginners. While I'm not a beginner in cycling, I'm not a pro. I know that I love spinning, which is NOT the same as trail riding. I got excited when I came upon the Washington Endurance Series Blog. (Sure, it's from 2016, but the trails remain.) It's a series of self-supported mountain bike rides that go into extremely remote and rugged areas. You should be an experienced backcountry rider. Below is just one in the series.
Live Like Royalty in Exclusive, Luxurious Richland Estate on Pisa Lane
I've always wanted a pool in my backyard. And living in Tri-Cities, it's common. This Richland estate features a lovely pool that the kids will love! You will, too, with the heated spa. The patio features an outdoor kitchen that's awesome for hosting a BBQ with family and friends. This...
Franklin, Oregon Officials Investigate Death, Possible Kidnapping
A deceased person and two missing children are being investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department and Deputies from Morrow County, OR. Thursday afternoon, the FCSO says they received a third-party call about a missing female who was possibly deceased near 1st Ave. in Mesa. The 'missing' component was not divulged by the FCSO, but patrols found the female who was dead, and two children were missing from the residence.
One Man Shot, Kennewick Police Searching for Shooter on the Loose
One man was injured in a Kennewick shooting Thursday night. Kennewick Police were called out to the Heatherstone Apartments at 1114 West 10th Avenue for an assault with weapons call just before 8 pm. Upon arrival, Officers found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. The...
Amazing Gas Station Chicken Might be Best in Washington
First, let me get this out of the way. I LOVE ME SOME CHICKEN! It is one of my favorite foods. Never would I think that I would find some of the best chicken I have EVER eaten at a little hidden gas station in eastern Washington State. It is so good, I can not drive by without stopping to get my chicken-on-a-stick fix.
Chicken Madness Ensues Today with New Tri-Cities Popeyes
The first Popeyes Chicken opens today in Tri-Cities! I repeat, today the first Popeyes Chicken opens in Kennewick off the corner of 395 and Clearwater. I visited the location at 6am this morning to get some pictures and see if anyone was lined up. The was not a soul there...
Flights from Pasco to Dallas-Fort Worth Coming in Future?
There could be flights from Pasco Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth in the near future, according to news from the Airport. A federal grant will help Pasco elevate to get more flights. Buck Taft of the Pasco Airport said Wednesday a $750K Federal grant will help the facility expand to the...
It’s Surprising Which Washington City is #1 for Prisoners
There are over 15,000 Washingtonians incarcerated in state prisons. These inmates come from all over the state. Every county is represented in the Washington state prison system. We've made a list of the Top-10 cities in Washington with residents behind prison bars, which you'll find below. But you should know:...
Vehicle Overheats & Catches Fire Due to Extreme Heat in Rural Benton County
A vehicle was destroyed after it overheated and caught fire Wednesday night. The occupants had gone offroading in a remote area of Benton County when the vehicle overheated and caught fire in a field. The occupants were able to escape the fire unharmed. Benton County Fire crews responded to the...
Where can You Find Walchli Melons?
Summer is officially here! Technically, it has been here for a while, but cutting into a Walchli black mamba watermelon from Hermiston Melon Company solidifies it! I have yet to purchase a watermelon this year because I have been holding out for a Walchli melon! Well, they are ripe, ready, and coming to a town near you!
GoFundMe Set up for Family of Mother of 8, Victim in Richland Fatal Stabbing
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the woman who was stabbed to death on Wednesday. Bethany Jean Lowe (47) was the victim of a tragic stabbing on Wednesday in Richland. 29-year-old David Joseph Lowe, the woman's son, is in jail, charged with first-degree assault and suspicion of first-degree murder. The victim's 45-year-old boyfriend, Andy Davis was also stabbed and remains hospitalized with numerous lacerations. Davis is in stable condition. (Read more from our KNDU news partners here.)
Victim Shot in the Foot, Kennewick Police Searching For Alleged Shooter
Kennewick Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting another in the foot. Police were dispatched to the 8600 block of West Imnaha Avenue Friday night just after 7 pm on a report of an assault with weapons. Upon arrival, Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to...
Tri-City Americans Summer Hockey School Starts Soon With Don Nachbaur
Coach and former hockey player Don Nachbaur will be leading the Tri-City Americans Hockey School. Nachbaur played eight seasons with the Hartford Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, and Philadelphia Flyers between 1980 and 1990. He turned to coaching and spent several years as a head coach in the Western Hockey League. Nachbaur was the assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings and also was the head coach for the Spokane Chiefs.
Seattle Sounder’s #9 Raul Ruidiaz to Host Exciting Soccer Clinic in Kennewick
Calling all young, up-and-coming soccer superstars! Seattle Sounders All-Star #9 is coming to Tri-Cities. Raul Ruidiaz is a Peruvian professional soccer player currently with the Sounders and the Peru National Team. Ruidiaz recently missed two games due to a muscle strain injury. You're invited to a soccer clinic featuring Seattle...
