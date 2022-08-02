ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Padres trade for Soto, then sweep doubleheader from Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, Josh Hader got the win in his San Diego debut and the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade. It was the second homer of the day for Grisham, who also went deep in the opener as the Padres won 13-5 behind Jurickson Profar’s career-high five hits. “It was pretty low. I was kind of worried, so I’m glad it got out,” Grisham said. “It was a long day, a fruitful day.” Profar added two more singles in the nightcap, and Hader (2-4) pitched a scoreless ninth one day after the All-Star closer was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee. He received a huge ovation when he came out of the bullpen and again on his way to the dugout after setting down the Rockies in order.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker

The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Brandon Drury
Yardbarker

Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster

In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Sports#Athletic#The Cincinnati Reds#Preller#The National League#The Atlanta Braves
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Making Money By Spending Money

Things are about to get exciting in San Diego. The San Diego Padres made some big moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline in order to strengthen their ballclub. They acquired both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, brought in Josh Hader in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and picked up Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

As Vin Scully's death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target Brandon Drury

Once again, the Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target and they did it just before the deadline. On Sunday afternoon, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that LA, along with the Mariners and the Braves, were among the teams that were interested in a possible Brandon Drury trade.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Fans Surprising 5 Words to Describe Vin Scully

Dodgers fans have really come together over the last couple of days. All across the internet, they’ve cried together, shared personal stories, and talked about their favorite memories of Vin Scully. Los Angeles is massive, and sometimes it’s very hard for a group of us to find any sort of common ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

González costs Giants with another blunder in loss to Dodgers

For the second time in two weeks, a baserunning mistake by outfielder Luis González ended up hurting a struggling Giants offense. In the Giants' 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Oracle Park, the latest baserunning error by González ended what was the best scoring opportunity San Francisco had through seven innings against lefty Julio Urías.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy