Padres trade for Soto, then sweep doubleheader from Rockies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, Josh Hader got the win in his San Diego debut and the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade. It was the second homer of the day for Grisham, who also went deep in the opener as the Padres won 13-5 behind Jurickson Profar’s career-high five hits. “It was pretty low. I was kind of worried, so I’m glad it got out,” Grisham said. “It was a long day, a fruitful day.” Profar added two more singles in the nightcap, and Hader (2-4) pitched a scoreless ninth one day after the All-Star closer was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee. He received a huge ovation when he came out of the bullpen and again on his way to the dugout after setting down the Rockies in order.
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Phillies acquire Brandon Marsh from Angels in MLB trade deadline deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have landed a much-needed outfielder ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Los Angeles Angels have traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Phillies, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. In return, the Angels will receive Phillies catcher Logan O’Hoppe, as reported by Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Brandon...
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts All But Guarantees IL Stint for Clayton Kershaw
The good news is that the Dodgers walked away with a series sweep over the Giants this week. It was the second time in a matter of weeks that they had taken down their rivals in a 4-game series sweep. But the bad news is that they did not make it out of the Bay Area healthy.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Roasts Giants Following Another LA Four-Game Sweep
The Giants are down bad and the Dodgers are the cause.
Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster
In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
The Padres Are Making Money By Spending Money
Things are about to get exciting in San Diego. The San Diego Padres made some big moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline in order to strengthen their ballclub. They acquired both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, brought in Josh Hader in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and picked up Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds.
As Vin Scully's death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out...
Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target Brandon Drury
Once again, the Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target and they did it just before the deadline. On Sunday afternoon, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that LA, along with the Mariners and the Braves, were among the teams that were interested in a possible Brandon Drury trade.
Dodgers Fans Surprising 5 Words to Describe Vin Scully
Dodgers fans have really come together over the last couple of days. All across the internet, they’ve cried together, shared personal stories, and talked about their favorite memories of Vin Scully. Los Angeles is massive, and sometimes it’s very hard for a group of us to find any sort of common ground.
Dodgers Set to Wear Vin Scully Commemorative Patches for Rest of Season
The Dodgers and MLB world were dealt a mighty blow on Tuesday night with the passing of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully. The icon spent 67 years calling games for the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Now in the wake of his loss, the club is set to honor him for the rest of the season.
Dodgers News: LA Pays Tribute to Vin, Scully’s Most Memorable Calls, Fans React & More!
When all the news of the day is flooded with stories of one man, you know that person must be regarded highly. That’s just the case as news of Vin Scully’s unfortunate passing is all people were able to talk about yesterday after the world learned of his passing during the Dodgers-Giants game in San Francisco on Tuesday night.
González costs Giants with another blunder in loss to Dodgers
For the second time in two weeks, a baserunning mistake by outfielder Luis González ended up hurting a struggling Giants offense. In the Giants' 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Oracle Park, the latest baserunning error by González ended what was the best scoring opportunity San Francisco had through seven innings against lefty Julio Urías.
