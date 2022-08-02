ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo on Juan Soto trade: 'Props to the San Diego Padres'

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Yankees nearly traded Gleyber Torres to these 3 teams

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was undoubtedly active at the deadline this year, but he was involved in many conversations for star players. Notably, the Yankees had interest in superstar outfielder Juan Soto, from the Washington Nationals. They also checked in on Milwaukee Brewers stud closer Josh Hader, and pitcher Pablo Lopez from the Miami Marlins. However, all of them had a similar trend, infielder Gleyber Torres was a desired piece of the puzzle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Washington, DC
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx

The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies

Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor

At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Juan Soto
Yardbarker

Don Mattingly on his way out as Marlins manager?

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is in his seventh and potential final season with the club. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported on Tuesday that Mattingly was unsure as to whether or not he would return as the Marlins’ manager next season. “Don Mattingly told me today he...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Comments On A New Reality For Juan Soto

When Juan Soto was a member of the Washington Nationals, he was well known for his power. But one thing that often got swept under the rug was his ability to stay patient at the plate, work counts, and draw walks. Soto is now a member of the San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Props#The San Diego Padres#Chelsea#The Washington Post
Yardbarker

Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster

In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox News

The Guardians remain the only team playing better than anticipated, and that doesn’t bode well for Minny and Chicago We’ve been told all season long that the White Sox have an easy second-half schedule (they do) and will play better against lesser competition. Luis Robert Returns to a...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal

Angels: "OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson from the Braves in exchange for RHP Raisel Iglesias." The move gives the Braves a legitimate addition to their bullpen as Iglesias has 16 saves on the season for the Angels. Right now, the Braves are making...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy