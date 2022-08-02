Nationals GM Mike Rizzo on Juan Soto trade: 'Props to the San Diego Padres'

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
The Yankees nearly traded Gleyber Torres to these 3 teams
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was undoubtedly active at the deadline this year, but he was involved in many conversations for star players. Notably, the Yankees had interest in superstar outfielder Juan Soto, from the Washington Nationals. They also checked in on Milwaukee Brewers stud closer Josh Hader, and pitcher Pablo Lopez from the Miami Marlins. However, all of them had a similar trend, infielder Gleyber Torres was a desired piece of the puzzle.
Mike Rizzo explains what happened with Eric Hosmer in Juan Soto trade
For a moment, it seemed like Eric Hosmer could railroad the Juan Soto trade to the San Diego Padres. Nationals GM Mike Rizzo explained on “The Sports Junkies” what happened.
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor
At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
Don Mattingly on his way out as Marlins manager?
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is in his seventh and potential final season with the club. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported on Tuesday that Mattingly was unsure as to whether or not he would return as the Marlins’ manager next season. “Don Mattingly told me today he...
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
MLB Insider Comments On A New Reality For Juan Soto
When Juan Soto was a member of the Washington Nationals, he was well known for his power. But one thing that often got swept under the rug was his ability to stay patient at the plate, work counts, and draw walks. Soto is now a member of the San Diego...
Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster
In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
Chicago White Sox News
The Guardians remain the only team playing better than anticipated, and that doesn’t bode well for Minny and Chicago We’ve been told all season long that the White Sox have an easy second-half schedule (they do) and will play better against lesser competition. Luis Robert Returns to a...
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal
Angels: "OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson from the Braves in exchange for RHP Raisel Iglesias." The move gives the Braves a legitimate addition to their bullpen as Iglesias has 16 saves on the season for the Angels. Right now, the Braves are making...
How Scott Boras knew the Padres were 'high on the list' in Juan Soto sweepstakes
The Padres were long reported to be in the mix for Soto, and according to his representative, longtime super agent Scott Boras, the Soto camp had a feeling the Friars were strong contenders.
Report: Guardians Pursuit Of Deadline Target Fell Apart Over Prospects
Sometimes a team must discern a need from a want. The Guardians wanted to find ways to provide greater run support for their pitchers. But teams looking to trade with the Guardians needed some of Cleveland’s top prospects. And that’s how we got through a rather silent trade deadline...
Eno Sarris: "Here are the 2 best guys in baseball by projected OPS… Fernando Tatis Jr, Juan Soto"
Eno Sarris joined Ben & Woods on Thursday morning! Listen here as Eno reflects on this week’s MLB trade deadline, and just how exciting he expects the Padres to be with Soto, Bell, and Drury joining a lineup with Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr!
Juan Soto will buy Nick Martinez 'something' to wear No. 22 with Padres
Juan Soto’s first order of business with the San Diego Padres was securing jersey No. 22. Padres reliever Nick Martinez wore the number prior to the acquisition of Soto. So, Soto started negotiations with him shortly after word broke he got traded to San Diego. Before the 23-year old...
