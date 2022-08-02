Lion's Den crit postponed, no Jingle GX Gravel - North American roundup

Omnium winners crowned at Intelligentsia Cup and update on American Criterium Cup headed to round 7 in Littleton

Into The Lion's Den women's top 3 in 2021

There will be no roar from Into the Lion’s Den Powered by SRAM this fall, as event founder Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) announced the popular criterium with one of the nation’s largest payouts would be postponed until next year.

Taking to his personal Instagram to make the announcement one week ago, Justin Williams said, “After much contemplation, I’ve decided to postpone Into the Lion’s Den until 2023. I only have so much energy, and I've decided to focus on my goal of building community; I’m prioritizing L39ION’s event resources to produce an additional junior day camp, community rides, and outreach programming.”

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).