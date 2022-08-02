ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Lion's Den crit postponed, no Jingle GX Gravel - North American roundup

By Jackie Tyson
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

Omnium winners crowned at Intelligentsia Cup and update on American Criterium Cup headed to round 7 in Littleton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qoPZ_0h2KXNxT00
Into The Lion's Den women's top 3 in 2021

There will be no roar from Into the Lion’s Den Powered by SRAM this fall, as event founder Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) announced the popular criterium with one of the nation’s largest payouts would be postponed until next year.

Taking to his personal Instagram to make the announcement one week ago, Justin Williams said, “After much contemplation, I’ve decided to postpone Into the Lion’s Den until 2023. I only have so much energy, and I've decided to focus on my goal of building community; I’m prioritizing L39ION’s event resources to produce an additional junior day camp, community rides, and outreach programming.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDQbk_0h2KXNxT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzi3n_0h2KXNxT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eou8r_0h2KXNxT00

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement

Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
MOTORSPORTS
Vail Daily

Brunner wins National High School Trail Championships title

Battle Mountain’s Will Brunner claimed the National High School Trail Championships (NHSTC) title in Salida on July 30, covering the 5.4-mile course in 32 minutes and 13 seconds, 14 seconds ahead of second-place finisher — and his Husky teammate — Porter Middaugh. Benjamin Anderson (33:03) of Mountain Vista rounded out the podium, with Eagle Valley High School’s Jake Drever finishing fourth (33:24) in a stacked field that featured several of Colorado’s spring state track champions.
SALIDA, CO
Whiskey Riff

Cody Jinks Announces First Caned By Nod Metal Concert In Dallas

Last year, Cody Jinks took a unique and massive move in his career, by releasing both a country album, Mercy, and a full-blown metal album with his metal band Caned By Nod, None The Wiser. It’s quite the testament to Jinks’ career up to this point, putting out music and doing things the way he wants to, while also putting his versatility on full display, which is why we’ve all grown to love the guy. Of course, he got his musical […] The post Cody Jinks Announces First Caned By Nod Metal Concert In Dallas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
DALLAS, TX
Calhoun Journal

TREADHOOFALON: Shoes, Hooves, and Wheels Meet the Trails for the First Time in Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL – Kassidy Nance with the McClellan Development Authority shared that the Back Country Horseman of America McClellan Chapter, Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, and Anniston Runners Club Trail Running Division have come together to host the first annual Treadhoofalon team racing event on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 8 a.m. at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails. The race will feature approximately three miles of horseback riding, eight miles of mountain biking, and four miles of trail running. A cookout for competitors and attendees will follow the event.
ANNISTON, AL
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy