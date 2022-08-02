While most people would agree that conversations about the end of life are essential, they are also inclined to approach the topic with dread. While our society celebrates all aspects of the beginning of life, we tend to shy away from details surrounding the end of it, and it’s uncommon to think of that time as a happy one. Ashleigh Skaggs is not only comfortable helping others navigate the end of their time on Earth, but also strives to make it a peaceful and meaningful experience. Ashleigh is an end-of-life navigator (aka a certified death doula) and owner of Morning Star End of Life Care. Why does she do the work? “The primary purpose of my job is to bring joy to the end of life,” Ashleigh says.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO