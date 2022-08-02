ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio’s Volare Italian Restaurant holding six-course Art & Tapas dinner

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sacurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

Now downtown San Antonio bar Sojourn will begin serving in former Juniper Tar space on Friday

Anticipated downtown drinkery Sojourn will hold a soft opening this Friday, bringing easygoing vibes to the space that previously housed craft-cocktail haven Juniper Tar. Long-closed Juniper Tar was known for its dark, moody atmosphere, but Sojourn’s vibe is decidedly more casual, according to a video posted Thursday to its social media feeds announcing the opening.
San Antonio Current

San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing featured in new book World’s Greatest Beers

No stranger to recognition for both its brews and its social justice initiatives, San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. has garnered yet another high-profile distinction. The craft brewer's Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout joins 249 other lagers and ales in a new book called World’s Greatest Beers, which highlights some of the most remarkable brews being produced around the world.
San Antonio Current

Krazy Katsu, Chamoy Challenge: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week's most-read Current food news revolved around grand openings and foodie-focused events — which tells us San Antonians are looking to get their grub on in new ways. First up was the news of Krazy Katsu selling out of 900 pounds of chicken on its opening weekend, probably breaking some sort of Alamo City record in the process. Then, specialty food events centering around sweet-sour-spicy chamoy, Malt House's Crispy Dogs and an Art & Tapas dinner at Volare Italian Restaurant caught readers' eyes.
San Antonio Current

Southtown San Antonio to gain another local coffee spot in Tumbleweed Coffee

San Antonio has seen no shortage of coffee spots popping up, and Southtown will soon gain another in Tumbleweed Coffee, a new independent brand operated by native Aaron Garza, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. Garza is renovating a 400-square-foot space at 636 S. Presa, not far from Mixtli and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
San Antonio Current

San Antonio’s Maverick Whiskey Distillery rolls out new food menu for its tasting room

Maverick Whiskey will introduce a new dining menu for its downtown San Antonio tasting room this weekend. The revised bill of fare features small plates for snacking — such as deviled eggs, baked brie and Buffalo or lemon-pepper chicken wings — as well as heartier large-plate options. The latter includes a double smash burger with pressed jalapeño relish and sharp cheddar cheese as well as a fried half-chicken served with mashed potatoes and buttermilk biscuits.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Freddy’s celebrates National Frozen Custard Day with free sundaes

SAN ANTONIO – National Frozen Custard Day is Monday, Aug. 8, and in honor of the beloved holiday, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakhouse will offer free mini sundaes from Aug. 8-14 when you sign up on the Freddy’s app. If you are already registered on the app,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Ortega
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk

Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Spanish#The Art Tapas#Buezo 2005 Tempranillo#Olmos Pharmacy#Flavor
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Basilica Bazaar at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower

Do you need to purchase some jewelry or art? Maybe you need a gift? Support local and see if you can discover some great and unique finds from vendors at this show!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
San Antonio Current

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans

There's a reason tourists keep flocking to San Antonio: it's a fun, charming and culturally significant place that's not too pricy to visit. That said, our city — like any other — has its share of pitfalls and idiosyncrasies. Stuff like our blazing summer heat, our potholes and our sky-high pollen counts come to mind. Naturally, those sorts of things get skipped over in ads urging tourists and conventioneers to come to the River Walk and get sloshed on margaritas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foxsanantonio.com

Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend

Party at La Cantera Resort & Spa for a good cause this Thursday. Tickets include a cocktail upon arrival, access to the pool and a sunset champagne toast. DJ Celina Jenee will provide music. Partial proceeds from the “Pink Flamingo” party will go toward the San Antonio Zoo. Thursday, 7-11 p.m. 16641 La Cantera Pkwy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy