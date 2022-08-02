San Antonio’s Volare Italian Restaurant holding six-course Art & Tapas dinner

Read on www.sacurrent.com
San Antonio Current
Now downtown San Antonio bar Sojourn will begin serving in former Juniper Tar space on Friday
Anticipated downtown drinkery Sojourn will hold a soft opening this Friday, bringing easygoing vibes to the space that previously housed craft-cocktail haven Juniper Tar. Long-closed Juniper Tar was known for its dark, moody atmosphere, but Sojourn’s vibe is decidedly more casual, according to a video posted Thursday to its social media feeds announcing the opening.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing featured in new book World’s Greatest Beers
No stranger to recognition for both its brews and its social justice initiatives, San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. has garnered yet another high-profile distinction. The craft brewer's Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout joins 249 other lagers and ales in a new book called World’s Greatest Beers, which highlights some of the most remarkable brews being produced around the world.
San Antonio Current
Krazy Katsu, Chamoy Challenge: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
This week's most-read Current food news revolved around grand openings and foodie-focused events — which tells us San Antonians are looking to get their grub on in new ways. First up was the news of Krazy Katsu selling out of 900 pounds of chicken on its opening weekend, probably breaking some sort of Alamo City record in the process. Then, specialty food events centering around sweet-sour-spicy chamoy, Malt House's Crispy Dogs and an Art & Tapas dinner at Volare Italian Restaurant caught readers' eyes.
San Antonio Current
Southtown San Antonio to gain another local coffee spot in Tumbleweed Coffee
San Antonio has seen no shortage of coffee spots popping up, and Southtown will soon gain another in Tumbleweed Coffee, a new independent brand operated by native Aaron Garza, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. Garza is renovating a 400-square-foot space at 636 S. Presa, not far from Mixtli and...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio’s Maverick Whiskey Distillery rolls out new food menu for its tasting room
Maverick Whiskey will introduce a new dining menu for its downtown San Antonio tasting room this weekend. The revised bill of fare features small plates for snacking — such as deviled eggs, baked brie and Buffalo or lemon-pepper chicken wings — as well as heartier large-plate options. The latter includes a double smash burger with pressed jalapeño relish and sharp cheddar cheese as well as a fried half-chicken served with mashed potatoes and buttermilk biscuits.
San Antonio Current
Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands again, adds San Antonio River Walk and Corpus Christi locations
San Antonio restauranteur Adrian Martinez is once again expanding his Smoke BBQ + Skybar brand. Martinez told the Current that his food-and-nightlife venture has taken over the River Walk space at 212 College St. formerly occupied by island-focused Acapulco Sam’s. Additionally, it's begun operating a Corpus Christi beachfront property.
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In San Antonio
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
KSAT 12
Freddy’s celebrates National Frozen Custard Day with free sundaes
SAN ANTONIO – National Frozen Custard Day is Monday, Aug. 8, and in honor of the beloved holiday, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakhouse will offer free mini sundaes from Aug. 8-14 when you sign up on the Freddy’s app. If you are already registered on the app,...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Live roaches in the kitchen, unapproved ice for sale top list of violations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. Pik Nik Foods. Our first stop in this week’s Behind...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk
Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
KENS 5
Huge goblets, Hot Cheeto burger, rainbow sliders served at new Sugar Factory | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The most Instagrammed restaurant in the entire country has opened a location in San Antonio. Their food and drinks are literally insane. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the Sugar Factory on 849 East Commerce Street next to the River Walk.
Trying Krazy Katsu, the new jumbo Japanese sandwich stand at The Yard
Go hungry (and krazy).
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Basilica Bazaar at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower
Do you need to purchase some jewelry or art? Maybe you need a gift? Support local and see if you can discover some great and unique finds from vendors at this show!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's first-ever Chamoy Challenge will celebrate the city's unofficial condiment
Sticky, salty, sweet, sour and spicy are all adjectives used to describe chamoy, the Alamo City’s unofficial condiment. Now, we can add “celebrated” to that list, thanks to an upcoming culinary event, MySA reports. San Antonio's inaugural Chamoy Challenge will allow fans of the Mexico-originated sauce to...
San Antonio Current
22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
There's a reason tourists keep flocking to San Antonio: it's a fun, charming and culturally significant place that's not too pricy to visit. That said, our city — like any other — has its share of pitfalls and idiosyncrasies. Stuff like our blazing summer heat, our potholes and our sky-high pollen counts come to mind. Naturally, those sorts of things get skipped over in ads urging tourists and conventioneers to come to the River Walk and get sloshed on margaritas.
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story House of Smoke on River Walk
It will feature a barbecue and a full bar.
4 things to know about Black Rock Coffee before its San Antonio opening
Free. Coffee. That's one thing to know.
foxsanantonio.com
Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Tiff's Treats locations giving away free chocolate chip cookies this Thursday
Tiff's Treats' five San Antonio locations are celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day — that’s Thursday, August 4, by the way — by doling out free, warm cookies to folks who stop by. To snag the free chocolate chip cookie, a person need only visit on of...
sanantoniomag.com
10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend
Party at La Cantera Resort & Spa for a good cause this Thursday. Tickets include a cocktail upon arrival, access to the pool and a sunset champagne toast. DJ Celina Jenee will provide music. Partial proceeds from the “Pink Flamingo” party will go toward the San Antonio Zoo. Thursday, 7-11 p.m. 16641 La Cantera Pkwy.
