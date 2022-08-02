“he can’t find food!”: Asmongold reacted to Diablo Immortal player who spent $100,000

Read on firstsportz.com
Diablo Immortal player spends $100,000, demands Blizzard give it back after they can’t find any matches
A Diablo Immortal player decided to go all out and take advantage of the abundance of microtransactions in the mobile game. Surprisingly, spending a lot of money in the game backfired. YouTuber jtisallbusiness decided to pour $100,000 into Diablo Immortal. By spending so much money on the game, he was...
The User Spent $100,000 On Diablo Immortal, But He Has No One To Battle In PVP Because H Has Become Too Powerful
A terrible situation happened in Diablo Immortal: a fan who had spent over $100,000 on the game and had upgraded it to the point where it was unplayable in PvP mode. If Blizzard Entertainment does not resolve the issue, the User known by the handle jtisallbusiness will seek legal counsel. Unfortunately, even after waiting for two to three days, the unfortunate guy can still not discover the perfect match. While the pumping system functions as it should, other users condemn the sad player’s acts while pointing out that he is solely responsible for them.
