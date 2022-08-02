Watch CNBC’s full interview with Aureus Asset Management’s Kari Firestone, BNY Mellon’s A.J. Oden and Virtus' Joe Terranova

Read on www.cnbc.com
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
cryptoglobe.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer: ‘Still Studying Coinbase and All of These Crypto Coins’
Former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer, who is is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“, is “studying” Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). On Monday, Cramer, who is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet, sent out the following tweet:
Pinterest Stock Soars After Activist Firm Elliott Management Reveals It’s Now the Company’s Largest Shareholder
The social photo platform Pinterest got a new CEO a month ago, and now it has a new largest shareholder. Elliott Management, the investment firm known for its activism, disclosed on Monday that it is now the company’s largest individual shareholder, citing its “highly strategic business with significant potential for growth.”More from The Hollywood ReporterPinterest Expands Content Slate With Creator-Hosted Shows From Jellysmack (Exclusive)Comcast Has a "Very High" Bar for Deals, CEO SaysThe Gaming Creator Economy Goes Public as FaZe Clan Closes $725M SPAC Merger Pinterest shares soared more than 12 percent when the market opened Tuesday on the news. In a statement,...
CNBC
Jumping credit card balances and JOLTS reports a sign of resilience, suggests Moody's Mark Zandi
Mark Zandi, Moody's Analytics, on credit card balances jumping at their fastest pace in 20 years. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Nvidia, Moderna, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management, Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners, and Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
FOXBusiness
Google cofounder Sergey Brin could bank $100M in Tesla stock sales amid reports wife had affair with Elon Musk
Google confounder Sergey Brin is poised to make an estimated $100 million or more in sales of Tesla stock, as he is believed to be selling off his interests in the company after a report that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had an affair with Brin's wife. The Wall Street Journal...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Resilient Despite Solana, Nomad Hacks: Top Crypto Attracting 'Smart Money' Again, Says Analyst
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.8% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Optimism (OP) +33% $2.07. Lido DAO (LDO) +26.8% $2.76. Uniswap (UNI) +13.5% $0.0025. Why...
CNBC
The $300 billion meme stock that makes GameStop look like child's play
AMTD Digital, a little-known Hong Kong-based fintech company, saw its shares skyrocket 126% on Tuesday alone after experiencing a series of trading halts. The company went public in mid-July, and its stock is up 21,400% to $1,679 apiece from its IPO price of $7.80 in just two weeks. The wild...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lyft, Carvana, Warner Bros. Discovery, DraftKings
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery — The media company's stock cratered 15.8% after Warner Brothers posted its first earnings report since its merger. Warner Bros. Discovery also said it plans to combine its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services. Lyft —...
If You Invested $1,000 When Jim Cramer Sent This Tweet About Coinbase, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Coinbase Inc COIN is an option for anyone wishing to start investing in cryptocurrencies since it offers a user-friendly interface, instructional resources and robust security features. Yet some investors might be hesitant to put their money in the company's stock. Shares of Coinbase have never returned to its initial public...
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CVS, Under Armour, Moderna and more
CVS Health (CVS) – The drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager saw its shares rise 3.8% in the premarket after beating top- and bottom-line estimates and raising its full-year earnings forecast. Results were helped by strong sales of over-the-counter Covid-19 tests as well as an upbeat performance by its insurance unit.
CNBC
Block's bitcoin profits tumble, and Czech royals preserves artifacts with NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC's MacKenzie Sigalos speaks to a royal family that's preserving centuries of priceless artifacts with NFTs.
blockworks.co
Coinbase Stock Has Ballooned Nearly 60% in 5 Days
Coinbase rallied 16% midway through Thursday’s trading session, bringing the stock’s five-day gains to nearly 60% — and leaving the bulk of crypto-related equities and big technology stocks in the dust. Bitcoin-friendly business intelligence firm MicroStrategy and crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital have locked in gains...
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
Coinbase short-sellers lose $234 million in one day as shares surge following BlackRock tie-up
Coinbase short-sellers lost more than $230 million on Thursday as the company's stock price soared. The crypto exchange announced a tie-up with BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager. Short-sellers have raked in more than $700 million betting against COIN this year, but got burned Thursday. Investors betting against Coinbase stock...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Lark Davis Says “Don’t Sell” Your Bitcoins to BlackRock
Highly popular New Zealand based crypto analyst said earlier today (August 5) talked about the strategic partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock (the world’s top asset management firm by total AUM) that was announced yesterday. BlackRock, which was founded in 1988, started with just eight people working in one room....
u.today
Michael Saylor Steps Down as MicroStrategy CEO, Bitstamp to Delist XRP Pair, SHIB Team Reveals Name of Much-Awaited Game: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor to step down as MicroStrategy CEO. Yesterday, it became known that MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor is stepping down as the company’s CEO. Saylor will assume the role of an executive chairman, moving his focus to the company's Bitcoin acquisition strategy and other initiatives related to the largest cryptocurrency. He believes that splitting the roles of CEO and chairman will make it possible for the company to pursue its core corporate strategies in a more efficient way. The position of CEO will now be taken by Phong Le, who has served as the company's president since July 2020. According to Le, he is "honored" and "excited" to become the new head of the organization. The shares of the company are down 2% in after-hours trading following the announcement.
CNBC
Charts suggest now is the perfect time to buy gold, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that gold is poised to rally, making now an optimal time for investors to pounce. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that the general public's giving up on gold en masse," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
