ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals notebook: Addition of pads brings intensity to camp

By TYLER DRAKE
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

JC Jackson quickly fitting into new-look Chargers defense

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Less than two weeks into training camp, J.C. Jackson is proving to be a quick study of the Los Angeles Chargers defense. The 26-year-old cornerback, one of the top defensive signings in the league during the offseason, has been making life difficult for wide receivers during practices. He came up with a big interception Friday during a two-minute drill near the end of practice. Backup quarterback Easton Stick threw a pass over the middle intended for Trevon Bradford before Jackson tipped it and then came up with the ball before it hit the ground. It’s the kind of play that has made Jackson one of the top defensive backs in the league and it was deserving of the nickname of Mr. INT that he gave himself during his four years with New England.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odd Kliff Kingsbury Move

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was a bit sassy towards his quarterback on Thursday. Murray doesn't like some of Kingsbury's play calls sometimes, so the latter told him that he should call the plays via the radio at times. "I just wanted him to know that, 'Hey, this sh*t...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
AthlonSports.com

Cardinals Head Coach Has Blunt Message For Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown got in trouble with the law earlier this week when he was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday. He was reportedly going 126 MPH in a 65-MPH zone. It's unclear if the Arizona Cardinals will have any sort of punishment for "Hollywood" Brown, who's expected to...
GLENDALE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy