Cardinals notebook: Addition of pads brings intensity to camp

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixPhoenix, AZ
Centennial High School football shocked by death of lineman Cesar Vazquez
Peoria Centennial football coach Richard Taylor said that senior offensive lineman Cesar Vazquez has died. He was 17. The longtime Centennial coach, whose team begins official practice on Monday, announced Vazquez's passing on Twitter on Wednesday. He said he also held a Zoom meeting with the players on Wednesday. The Centennial football family was...
JC Jackson quickly fitting into new-look Chargers defense
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Less than two weeks into training camp, J.C. Jackson is proving to be a quick study of the Los Angeles Chargers defense. The 26-year-old cornerback, one of the top defensive signings in the league during the offseason, has been making life difficult for wide receivers during practices. He came up with a big interception Friday during a two-minute drill near the end of practice. Backup quarterback Easton Stick threw a pass over the middle intended for Trevon Bradford before Jackson tipped it and then came up with the ball before it hit the ground. It’s the kind of play that has made Jackson one of the top defensive backs in the league and it was deserving of the nickname of Mr. INT that he gave himself during his four years with New England.
Chad Scott Breaks Down the Running Backs
West Virginia assistant coach Chad Scott gives some insight on the progression of the running backs
NFL World Reacts To Odd Kliff Kingsbury Move
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was a bit sassy towards his quarterback on Thursday. Murray doesn't like some of Kingsbury's play calls sometimes, so the latter told him that he should call the plays via the radio at times. "I just wanted him to know that, 'Hey, this sh*t...
NFL・
Who Stole the Scoreboards at Memorial Stadium? Relax - New Ones Are On Their Way
Cal fans will get their first look at the new boards in the Sept. 3 opener vs. UC Davis.
AthlonSports.com
Cardinals Head Coach Has Blunt Message For Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown got in trouble with the law earlier this week when he was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday. He was reportedly going 126 MPH in a 65-MPH zone. It's unclear if the Arizona Cardinals will have any sort of punishment for "Hollywood" Brown, who's expected to...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
