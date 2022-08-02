ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck remembers Bill Russell's 'joyous laugh'

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VE8T_0h2KKNUk00
(AP Photo)

Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck was among the lucky who was able to work with Boston Hall of Fame big man Bill Russell in the years before he passed through their connection via the Celtics organization.

“He was all-in on everything, including laughter and having fun and poking fun and smiling and just enjoying life and trying to make things better,” shared the team governor of his experiences with Russell over the years in an interview with local TV station WCVB Channel 5 Boston that aired in the wake of news of the Celtics great’s passing on this past Sunday.

And while it is more than understandable to turn to the USF product’s legendary status in the league with his 11 titles, 13 All-Star nods, and 5 MVPs awards or his historic activism in the US Civil Rights movements of the 1960s, Grousbeck’s memory of his person is just as important.

Watch the clip embedded above for the full interview from the Celtics co-governor.

Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."

One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

Glen Davis Reveals Kyrie Irving Recruited Kevin Durant To Celtics Before Joining Nets: "I Seen Jayson Tatum And Kyrie Irving At A Table With KD In The Bahamas... They Just Won The Championship."

The Boston Celtics have gotten used to making some splash in the NBA in recent years. From landing Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and other talented point guards like Malcolm Brogdon to selecting young talent that could take them to the promised land after so many years. They have a very...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball officially offers 2024 five-star point guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are going back to Archbishop Stepinac in hopes of landing another big-time guard for a future recruiting class. Just a few years after the Tar Heels landed guard R.J. Davis out of the program, they have their eyes set on Boogie Fland. The Tar Heels officially offered the five-star guard on Tuesday, as he becomes the latest prospect to earn an offer from the program. Fland is now up to 19 offers so far in his recruitment as things are heating up for the New York prospect. As UNC has shown interest in him recently,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could the Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant trade rumor saga finally be coming to an end for the Boston Celtics?

Could the Boston Celtics saga surrounding rumors the team had been in talks with Brooklyn Nets about trading star Celtics wing Jaylen Brown for veteran forward Kevin Durant finally be coming to an end? According to new reporting from Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, the Nets’ front office will meet with Durant this week, though precisely what the purposes of that meeting might be remain unknown.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Wyc Grousbeck
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 134: Beating back the summer doldrums with Jayson Tatum

The NBA’s summer doldrums are finally here, with the league’s seemingly endless well of news finally showing signs of drying up. But star Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum has been keeping pretty busy despite the lull and stopped by the Celtics Lab podcast to fill us in on what he’s been doing to prepare for next season, how he feels about trade rumors, and his new campaign about hydration with Gatorade.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Hall Of Fame#Wcvb Channel 5 Boston#Usf#Celtics Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NBC Sports

Can Celtics win a title with current roster? Tatum gives great answer

It's not easy getting back to the NBA Finals after losing in the previous season. Just ask the Phoenix Suns, who were bounced by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 postseason after coming two wins shy of a championship against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Finals.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Oscar Robertson will remember most about Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

Cincinnati Royals (today’s Sacramento Kings) and Milwaukee Bucks Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson was more than just a peer of legendary Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell. They were co-conspirators in helping to give the NBA’s player’s union some teeth in ways that changed the landscape of the league forever. And they were friends for decades.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy