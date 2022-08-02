Bismarck Larks Feeding BisMan With Entertainment And Food

I spent about 10 minutes with Chief Lynn Gustin on the phone this afternoon and I'm so impressed. I had no idea how incredible our Mandan Rural Fire Department really is - located at 3014 34th ST NW. Did you know how much territory this department covers? With 35 volunteers who are on call at any moment, this is one of the biggest in the State. They can be called to Sioux county or all the way to the Oliver county line. Think about the dedication it takes to volunteer for this kind of duty. Chief Lynn Gustin main job is farming and ranching, something he has done his whole life, but for 27 years he has been with the Mandan Rural Fire Department. He obviously takes great pride in what he offers to our community, and we can all be a part of something special.

MANDAN, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO