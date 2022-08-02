Bismarck Larks Feeding BisMan With Entertainment And Food

Read on us1033.com
Bismarck’s Maurices One Of The Few Locations In The Country Selling This
Maurices' Haycreek Shops location in North Bismarck is one of the few locations in the country where the chain sells kids clothing. They started as a "Test market" back in March of this year (2022). I spoke to the Store Leader, Cherrie Mayer, and she tells me they are no...
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
In ND, Simple Acts Of Skill, Respect, And Beauty
I'm all about people showing respect to others and their community. I have talked to Deborah Vollmuth before, I met her fairly recently ( I'll tell you more on that in just a bit ). I think it's pretty standard once you become Facebook friends you will see from time to time a new post from them, most of the time we will quickly read it, give it a comment and a "Like" and onward you go with your day - This post grabbed my attention the second I saw it. Deborah and her husband Nick live in Selfridge, North Dakota. Nick and his friend Tim Schell were in the National Guard together. Tim is quite talented. Sculpted and created out of wood, take a look at the artwork he gave Deborah and Nick. You can see this for yourself at the Selfridge cemetery.
In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?
One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
The 10 Best Public High Schools Ranked In North Dakota For 2022
Well, are you starting to get those butterflies in your stomach yet? It's nearly back to school time for area kids. I've been out of school for much longer than I care to admit myself, but there's something about this time of year that takes me back. Maybe I was a strange kid, but my anxiety always seem to kick it up a notch when I started thinking about that first day of school. I can still hear that first bell of the school year in my mind.
In Bismarck – Cops And Kiddos Fishing – Sounds Perfect
Bismarck Police and young kids, all with huge smiles on their faces. These are just but a few wonderful events that our police department has to offer the community, and they do this kind of thing all the time. They have what I think is perfect, going on tomorrow. Cops and kids fishing derby - this is a great way for everyone to get together and be around each other in a relaxing no-stress area.
Here’s Why You Should Go To The Dakota Zoo This Weekend
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, I've got the perfect thing for you -- The Dakota Zoo. Look, we're running out of Summer. I know, time has been flying; you better get out there and take advantage of this nice weather while it's here!. Oh, and...
Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners
These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
Mandan Rural Fire Department Celebrating 60 Years
I spent about 10 minutes with Chief Lynn Gustin on the phone this afternoon and I'm so impressed. I had no idea how incredible our Mandan Rural Fire Department really is - located at 3014 34th ST NW. Did you know how much territory this department covers? With 35 volunteers who are on call at any moment, this is one of the biggest in the State. They can be called to Sioux county or all the way to the Oliver county line. Think about the dedication it takes to volunteer for this kind of duty. Chief Lynn Gustin main job is farming and ranching, something he has done his whole life, but for 27 years he has been with the Mandan Rural Fire Department. He obviously takes great pride in what he offers to our community, and we can all be a part of something special.
Bismarck, Is Gas Way Less Paying Inside On Sundays?
Different discounts aren't always programmed at the pump. I'm not being cagey. I'll straight up tell you I'm not going to tell you the exact gas station. Let's leave that to speculation in the comments. I've been aware of this deal for quite some time. But I never really cared....
The Paddle Trap Offers A Golden Opportunity For You
This post caught my eye last night, I can relate to this big-time. I worked at a restaurant in San Diego for about 12 years, a long time ago. It left me with great memories of people working together, teamwork, and leadership. From the owners to the manager, right down to the dishwasher, like any business that is successful, everyone involved is needed to pull together and work hard. One of the cool places here in Mandan is giving you the chance to experience all of what I just talked about. This is an awesome opportunity for someone, maybe you!
Did Kid Rock Party At A Dive Bar In North Dakota Saturday?
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
Puppy Abandoned, Gunned Down And Left In Ditch In Bismarck
This is one of those truly sad stories that I hate even writing. I saw a post on the "Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue" Facebook page telling a story about a dog named Lily. The post now has over 1,300 likes and hundreds of shares. Lily & Rocky The Dogs. It's...
There’s A Christmas Celebration Happening Right Now In Bismarck
It happens every year... Many businesses in the Bismarck-Mandan area celebrate Christmas in July, but there's one event that's pretty unique and it's happening today. The Raging Rivers waterpark is having its Christmas in July event today from 12 to 8pm. I've actually been to this event a couple summers ago and as a grown adult, at a children's waterpark, I have to admit, it's pretty fun. That said, it is a bit strange to hear Christmas music playing while getting a sunburn. It's a sort of Twilight Zone situation. My brain and internal clock starts to trip out a bit, but hey, I'm no hater.
New Specialty Dessert Shop Opening In North Bismarck
North Bismarck will have a new dessert stop very soon. Nothing "Bundt" Cakes sits at 4401 Coleman St. and is nearly finished and ready to open. This area has been growing! Crumbl Cookies, China Food Perfect, and Daylight Doughnuts have all recently opened in or near that area. We don't...
5 Reasons WHY You Need To Be At ‘Celebrate My Ride 2022′
Held at Century High School last year, a huge success for vendors and car lovers from all over. This is your chance to be with us again and bring your whole family, oh and don't forget your ride! Yes, we are calling on you to bring your specialty car or truck to the “Celebrate My Ride” car show this Saturday. If you don’t have your ride ready or just don’t have one, bring your family and friends to check it out. This specialty car and truck show is free to the public and free to exhibit. And this station will be on-site broadcasting live.
See Who Has The Best Burgers In BisMan Area? (TOP 10 POLL)
Who doesn't love a good burger right? I recently conducted an unscientific poll on our station facebook page, and on air with my listeners. Asking who's got the best burger in Bismarck Mandan? I personally have had burgers at only 4 of these 10 locations, picked by you the listener. According to some of my co-workers there's a few surprises on the top 10 list. All I can say, I'm looking forward to trying each and every one of these establishments.
Show Some Bismarck Love For Chevelle Jochim
Here is your chance to support a little sweetheart and her family. Cheville Jochim was born prematurely and club-footed. Cheville spent a great deal of time dealing with a feeding tube. Cheville has had many issues with mobility. Cheville has undergone numerous surgeries and there are more planned. Chevelle's smile and spirit light up a room. Chevelle is a young girl that displays courage every day and really is a role model ( yes, at the ripe old age of almost 5 ) for the young and old. This is a way for all of us to pitch in and help.
Bismarck, This Just Happened. Proof That Miracles Exist.
THEY'RE PATCHING POTHOLES AT THE GATEWAY MALL PARKING LOT!!!. This project looked like it was just getting underway this week. I'm not certain if someone is working on patching the entire parking lot. I didn't take these pictures myself, and I'm sure the photographer didn't want to push their luck checking out the rest of the lot..
Breaking: Convicted Murderer, Chad Isaak, Dead In Prison
48-year-old Chad Isaak was found dead yesterday evening (July, 31st) at 5:44pm, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A joint statement was released by NDHP and the DOCR, indicating that officers had been called to the North Dakota State Penitentiary after a resident caused self-harm. The resident was identified...
