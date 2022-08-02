Despite the trade deadline acquisitions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino, the New York Yankees could still use a few bullpen shots in the arm down the stretch. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga have been better, as of late, but does anyone fully trust them? Michael King and Chad Green aren’t walking through that door. Clay Holmes has been … ooh, boy, look at the time, gotta go!

