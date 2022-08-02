Read on www.cubsinsider.com
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Didi Gregorius Phillies release opens unnecessary Yankees can of worms
For the first time in quite a long time, the 2022 New York Yankees‘ vibes are quite noxious. Though their record sits at 70-36, they’ve scuffled as a 21-20 team for a month and a half, and have recently been bamboozled by both the Astros and Mets, mixing in some walk-off Red Sox losses for good measure.
Yankees had good reason not to trade for Josh Hader despite rumors
The New York Yankees started off Monday by launching their bullpen revamp after they acquired Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. That’s 5.5 years of control of an effective major league reliever for the team’s No. 7 prospect in Hayden Wesneski. Pretty solid deal. They...
Yankees’ forgotten bullpen ace returns with great (and misspelled) update
Despite the trade deadline acquisitions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino, the New York Yankees could still use a few bullpen shots in the arm down the stretch. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga have been better, as of late, but does anyone fully trust them? Michael King and Chad Green aren’t walking through that door. Clay Holmes has been … ooh, boy, look at the time, gotta go!
MLB The Show 22 Mets Theme Team
The MLB season has seen a lot of great moments. Now that we have a lot of great cards in the game, it's time to take a look at our Mets theme team in MLB The Show 22.
Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?
While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
MLB・
Taking a chance on Michael Conforto right move for Sox
Editor's Note: "Taking a chance on Michael Conforto is the right move for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
