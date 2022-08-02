LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSU football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 LSU Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State Week ...
LSU's Kelly frank about uncertainty as camp kicks off
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Invigorated as LSU coach Brian Kelly appears to be by his first year at the helm of a traditional Southeastern Conference power, he didn’t downplay the relative uncertainty surrounding the Tigers as fall camp opened. A coaching staff that has just one returning assistant — offensive line coach Brad Davis — has a slew of decisions to make about a roster comprised of numerous new players. LSU opens its season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sept. 4. But as camp opened on Thursday evening, Kelly said he could not yet even pencil in who likely starters would be at quarterback, cornerback or along most of the offensive line. “A lot of good and bad things happen in those units, and there’s questions that have to be answered,” Kelly said. “Now, I stand here in front of you feeling pretty good about the players we’ve put together in very short order that can go out and play at a very high level in the SEC. But the fact of the matter remains, we’ve got to figure out who those guys are.”
LSU RB Tre Bradford no longer on team, Kelly says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football wrapped up its first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 4, and coach Brian Kelly met with reporters after practice to discuss how practice went. During Kelly’s press conference he stated that running back Tre Bradford is no longer on the team...
247Sports
LSU football QB battle 2022: Brian Kelly reveals where Tigers' competition stands entering fall camp
LSU football practice is back. The Tigers kicked off fall camp this week with a quarterback battle lingering. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remain in competition with less than a month to go before the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 4 against Florida State. First-year head coach Brian Kelly explained, via Geaux247.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU's QB battle could "make or break" SEC West race
Not only is the SEC year in and year out the toughest conference in college football but there’s an argument to be made that the SEC West is the toughest division in all of college football as well. So when there’s a quarterback competition expected to take place in...
WATCH: Top Target Announces Commitment to Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish just got better. Notre Dame landed a commitment Thursday from one of the nation’s top defensive prospects. Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is the newest member of Notre Dame's class of 2023 commit list. LSU, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M...
theadvocate.com
Terry Robinson: Southern and LSU football -- what could be better?
The older man behind me in line at the Southern University ticket office last month said unequivocally that he would not attend the historic Southern-LSU football game. The young woman behind him said she would only attend because a family member bought a block of tickets. The lack of exuberance...
tigerdroppings.com
TV Commentators Assigned To LSU's Season Opener vs. Florida State
The LSU Tigers will open up the 2022 College Football season vs. Florida State at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC and calling the game will be Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy. Katie George will be reporting from the sidelines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Football: Brian Kelly named in top five by Sports Illustrated
Brian Kelly is one of the best college football coaches in the entire country. LSU Football’s new front man has a history of winning, no matter the location. He’s rebuilt Central Michigan, brought Cincinnati back from the dead and consistently took Notre Dame to the very top. Now? Kelly’s tasked with reviving an LSU program that’s coming off a losing season for the first time since 1999. His .728 career winning percentage means he sits amongst an elite group of coaches.
4-Star QB Rickie Collins Recruitment Update, Tigers Gaining Traction
Tigers have their foot on the gas for the top uncommitted quarterback, making significant push
crescentcitysports.com
Former LSU, Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley arrested
Former LSU and Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley has been arrested. The current Auburn player was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. WRBL-TV has reached out Thursday to an Auburn University Athletics spokesperson who says they...
Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Ponchatoula High School quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, by the Auburn Police Department. Finley is accused of attempting to elude police. He was at Lee County Detention Facility but has since been released. An Auburn Athletics spokesperson said they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing edge rusher Ashley Williams
Auburn Twitter reacts to the Tigers landing Ashley Williams.
Wiltfong Whiparound: 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor would be a great fit with LSU
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong discusses Nyckoles Harbor and what he brings to the table, and how LSU could be a major player in his recruitment moving forward.
247Sports
Auburn pulls off flip, lands 4-star edge Ashley Williams
A week after landing Wilky Denaud at the edge spot, Auburn has some more help on the way. Ashley Williams, a 4-star edge out of Zachary, Louisiana, flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Auburn just a few days after Auburn hosted Williams for Big Cat. Williams de-committed from Nebraska Sunday, and now is committed to Auburn a few days later.
andthevalleyshook.com
And the Valley Seeks Help
You might have noticed that the ATVS staff has been dwindling lately. Billy and PodKatt retired from the blogging game; Seth Galina and Kenn Landry have gotten the call up to the big leagues and are full-time writers for PFF and MLB respectively; and life and all of its obligations has kept Adam and Poseur away.
brproud.com
Southern Football moves in ahead of Fall Camp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University football team finally arrived at the Bluff ahead of training camp this week. With 19 transfers on the roster, there are plenty of new faces to get acquainted with. For Jason Dumas, a St. James Parish Native, transferring to Southern brings...
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
wbrz.com
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrz.com
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0