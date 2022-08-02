Bismarck Larks Feeding BisMan With Entertainment And Food

Read on cool987fm.com
Bismarck’s Maurices One Of The Few Locations In The Country Selling This
Maurices' Haycreek Shops location in North Bismarck is one of the few locations in the country where the chain sells kids clothing. They started as a "Test market" back in March of this year (2022). I spoke to the Store Leader, Cherrie Mayer, and she tells me they are no...
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
Mandan’s First Annual Memorial Square Block Party This Thursday
The first ever Memorial Square Block Party presented by First International Bank & Trust & Cloverdale will happen this Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 3 to 7 pm at 4530 Memorial Highway in the parking lot. This event is FREE and open to the public. Bring out the whole family...
In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?
One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!
AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
Here’s Why You Should Go To The Dakota Zoo This Weekend
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, I've got the perfect thing for you -- The Dakota Zoo. Look, we're running out of Summer. I know, time has been flying; you better get out there and take advantage of this nice weather while it's here!. Oh, and...
Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners
These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
The Memories Will Haunt Mandan Forever
There are many expressions that you hear without giving them much thought. One of them is absolutely false, and it pertains to all of us, in particular, the ones who are THE closest to this horrible case - the families. "Time heals all wounds" - Sorry, but it doesn't - there is no way that it ever will. I moved here just over 2 years ago, I work right down the street from one of the most grisly murder scenes police have ever come across - RJR Property management company - 1106 32nd Ave SE in Mandan. EVERY time I drive by that street my mind flashes images of a madman butchering four innocent people - the date was April 1st, 2019. The police caught a suspect a couple of days later, and 364 days ago he went on trial for murder - His name was Chad Isaak.
The Paddle Trap Offers A Golden Opportunity For You
This post caught my eye last night, I can relate to this big-time. I worked at a restaurant in San Diego for about 12 years, a long time ago. It left me with great memories of people working together, teamwork, and leadership. From the owners to the manager, right down to the dishwasher, like any business that is successful, everyone involved is needed to pull together and work hard. One of the cool places here in Mandan is giving you the chance to experience all of what I just talked about. This is an awesome opportunity for someone, maybe you!
What Happened? Multiple Nutrition Shops Have Quietly Closed In Bismarck
Something looked different when I drove by the Rebuild Nutrition shop off of South Washington (625 S. Washington). The shop's sign is down, and if you look closely, you can see a new name written in window-chalk. It reads "Feelz Good Nutrition." While I was able to find a "Feel...
Did Kid Rock Party At A Dive Bar In North Dakota Saturday?
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
BisMan “PLEASE Do What You Can To Save A Dog’s Life”
It's more imperative now that we all rally around and do something. This is the news that I have always dreaded hearing, the kind that tears your heart out and it's impossible to think about anything else. Brace yourself when you read this and take a second to see what you can possibly do. Here is what Rebecca Ferderer posted on Bis/ Man Online Garage Sale- Bismarck/ Mandan area today:
Puppy Abandoned, Gunned Down And Left In Ditch In Bismarck
This is one of those truly sad stories that I hate even writing. I saw a post on the "Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue" Facebook page telling a story about a dog named Lily. The post now has over 1,300 likes and hundreds of shares. Lily & Rocky The Dogs. It's...
There’s A Christmas Celebration Happening Right Now In Bismarck
It happens every year... Many businesses in the Bismarck-Mandan area celebrate Christmas in July, but there's one event that's pretty unique and it's happening today. The Raging Rivers waterpark is having its Christmas in July event today from 12 to 8pm. I've actually been to this event a couple summers ago and as a grown adult, at a children's waterpark, I have to admit, it's pretty fun. That said, it is a bit strange to hear Christmas music playing while getting a sunburn. It's a sort of Twilight Zone situation. My brain and internal clock starts to trip out a bit, but hey, I'm no hater.
5 Reasons WHY You Need To Be At ‘Celebrate My Ride 2022′
Held at Century High School last year, a huge success for vendors and car lovers from all over. This is your chance to be with us again and bring your whole family, oh and don't forget your ride! Yes, we are calling on you to bring your specialty car or truck to the “Celebrate My Ride” car show this Saturday. If you don’t have your ride ready or just don’t have one, bring your family and friends to check it out. This specialty car and truck show is free to the public and free to exhibit. And this station will be on-site broadcasting live.
Show Some Bismarck Love For Chevelle Jochim
Here is your chance to support a little sweetheart and her family. Cheville Jochim was born prematurely and club-footed. Cheville spent a great deal of time dealing with a feeding tube. Cheville has had many issues with mobility. Cheville has undergone numerous surgeries and there are more planned. Chevelle's smile and spirit light up a room. Chevelle is a young girl that displays courage every day and really is a role model ( yes, at the ripe old age of almost 5 ) for the young and old. This is a way for all of us to pitch in and help.
Bismarck, This Just Happened. Proof That Miracles Exist.
THEY'RE PATCHING POTHOLES AT THE GATEWAY MALL PARKING LOT!!!. This project looked like it was just getting underway this week. I'm not certain if someone is working on patching the entire parking lot. I didn't take these pictures myself, and I'm sure the photographer didn't want to push their luck checking out the rest of the lot..
Breaking: Convicted Murderer, Chad Isaak, Dead In Prison
48-year-old Chad Isaak was found dead yesterday evening (July, 31st) at 5:44pm, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A joint statement was released by NDHP and the DOCR, indicating that officers had been called to the North Dakota State Penitentiary after a resident caused self-harm. The resident was identified...
Bisman Rental Group Implies People Need To Get A Job
Bismarck Mandan Rentals, a property management company, made an interesting post on Facebook yesterday. They announced they would no longer be accepting new applications for ND Rent Help . It's my understanding that this does not affect those currently receiving Rent Help. Jobs Are Out There. In the post, they...
Bismarck’s Premier Venue ‘Capital Acres’ – Coming Next Spring
My feeling is you can never have enough awesome places to choose from here in BisMan to hold a special event, and a brand new venue is in the works. Whatever the occasion is, you want to have the perfect place to enhance the experience a million times over. Let's say you are looking for a spot that will easily hold at least 500 people in an environment that will make you feel instantly comfortable, and not just some plastic generic site. I said earlier that I believe we can never have too many places to choose from here in Bismarck/Mandan to hold a special event, for it provides options on what exactly you are looking for. I'm also all about brand new businesses coming, and we have one that will be unique and well worth the wait!
