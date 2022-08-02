86,000 pounds of ghost nets removed from single reef in Northwestern Hawaiian Islands

Read on mauinow.com
43 tons of ‘ghost nets’ removed from single Hawaiian coral reef
Nearly 50 tons of debris has been removed from marine ecosystems in Hawai’i including 43 tons of “ghost nets” from a single coral reef.The reef is known as KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i (which translates to “island of the shark god”) or Maro Reef. It’s part of the PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine National Monument, a string of remote and uninhabited islands and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet. The coral reef is located in a shallow lagoon, less than 10 feet below the surface, in the open ocean more than 800 miles from Honolulu. The reefs support a number of species including...
Incredible moment humpback whale breaches yards from stunned onlookers in Boston Harbor
This is the breathtaking moment a humpback whale is spotted leaping out of the water at Boston Harbor. Stunned onlookers filmed the gigantic sea mammal at Massachusetts Bay, between Deer Island and Long Island, as it made an incredible splash Monday morning. Fishermen Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna saw the...
Cape Cod shark sightings – 30 great whites spotted off US coast in two days forcing beaches to close
AT least 30 great white sharks have been spotted lurking off Cape Cod in two days, forcing beaches to close. Data revealed that 14 beasts were detected on August 2 and there were 16 sightings on August 3, according to Sharktivity. Four great whites were spotted lurking by Chatham Harbor...
The Great Barrier Reef Recorded Highest Coral Levels In 36 Years — But There's A Catch
A newly released report brings some good news about the health of the Great Barrier Reef. The world's most extensive coral reef system has been closely monitored for decades; and for the first time in 36 years, researchers recorded the highest amount of coral cover in the area. Here's what that means, and why it's still essential we be mindful of sea changes that harm the important ecological system.
More shark sightings close East Coast Beaches
More beaches were closed along the East Coast over the weekend after a string of shark sightings. Shark sightings temporarily shuttered New York's Lido Beach and Rockaway Beach, according to WABC. The station said red flags were raised for several hours on Sunday afternoon to indicate that swimming was not...
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
Extremely rare white humpback whale washes up dead on Australian beach
A dead white humpback whale was recently found on a remote beach in Australia. However, experts say the animal is not an albino.
WATCH: Shark Week Special Shows Sharks Walking on Land, Filmed for the First Time
Sharks are evolving to walk on land, and Shark Week is bringing the proof as it’s filmed for the first time in history. “Scientists determined that walking sharks only evolved around 9 million years ago, making them the ‘youngest’ sharks on our planet,” offers conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante ahead of Shark Week. “They’ve evolved to withstand hypoxic environments with low oxygen levels like the tide pools they often find themselves trapped in by increasing blood supply to their brain and shutting down non-essential brain functions.”
Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast
A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
9 Cuban migrants reach Florida coast in tattered rowboat. They’ve been taken into custody
Another migrant vessel has found its way to Florida’s Coast this weekend, as nine Cuban migrants battled their way through the Atlantic, authorities said. Early Saturday, a tattered rowboat landed on Jupiter Island’s beach from Cuba, U.S. Border Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said on Twitter. The...
Several Swimmers Were Savagely Maimed by Sharks at a Popular Red Sea Resort in 2010
In a series of attacks described as unprecedented by shark experts, a number of tourists suffered grievous injuries and even death at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. Following the shark attacks, the beaches were closed to tourists for a week while authorities hunted down and killed the sharks.
Rescuers heaved a massive sea turtle back into the ocean after it got stuck on a beachfront patio
After a large green sea turtle wandered onto a beachfront patio in Florida, it needed a little help from local rescuers to find its way back to sea.
Sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beach
Terrifying footage captures the moment sharks were spotted swimming in knee-deep water at a beach in Florida.One person in the video can be heard shouting “get out of the water” at the sight of the two predators.The sharks pulled up close to the shore at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and according to reports, a number of beachgoers continued to swim in the ocean regardless.Shark sightings along the US northeast shorelines have surged in recent months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footageFlorida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineKayaker rescued by passing trawler crew after hours stranded on Florida waterway
Explosion in shark sightings with more than 20 predators spotted off US coast in two days
AN explosion of shark sightings has hit the US coast as over 20 of the sea predators were spotted in just two days. In Cape Cod, six great white shark sightings were reported on Saturday while another 17 sightings occurred on Sunday. The sightings were reported on the Atlantic White...
Suspected Greenland Shark Spotted In Caribbean Waters For The First Time Ever
The world’s longest-living vertebrate is the Greenland shark – the fact they can live up to 500 years is said to be believable because they live in freezing cold water and thus have a slow metabolism. You can imagine the surprise of some researchers, then, when they found a suspected Greenland shark (Somniosus microcephalus) casually cruising around a coral reef off Belize.
Thousands of jellyfish swarm near Israel, mesmerizing images reveal
Cameras on drones recently captured aerial images of nomad jellyfish as they swarmed by the thousands in coastal waters near Israel.
Watch: Video shows moment whale surfaces, lands on small boat
A video captured off the coast of Massachusetts shows the moment a whale breached the water surface and landed on a small boat. The boat operator reported there were no injuries and was able to return to shore.July 25, 2022.
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Photos by American scuba expert Brett Hoelzer show the unusual sight of a Lockheed Martin L1011 Tristar sitting beneath the waves of Jordan's Gulf of Aqaba.
Rare coloured sea slug spotted in British waters for first time
A rare multi-coloured sea slug has been spotted for the first time in UK waters, with conservationists hailing the discovery an ‘incredible’ find. The Babakina anadoni, an extremely rare species of sea slug, was found by a diver off the coast of the Isles of Scilly on 28 July.
Marine Biome: Types, Plants, and Wildlife
Oceans cover 70% of Earth's surface and contain 97% of its water. They are home to an estimated 2.21 million known eukaryote species (eukaryote encompassing all plants, animals, fungi, protists, and most algae), but that's only a glimpse of what's living in the sea. Experts predict that an astounding 91% of ocean life remains undiscovered still.
