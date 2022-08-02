ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
86,000 pounds of ghost nets removed from single reef in Northwestern Hawaiian Islands

The Independent

43 tons of ‘ghost nets’ removed from single Hawaiian coral reef

Nearly 50 tons of debris has been removed from marine ecosystems in Hawai’i including 43 tons of “ghost nets” from a single coral reef.The reef is known as KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i (which translates to “island of the shark god”) or Maro Reef. It’s part of the PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine National Monument, a string of remote and uninhabited islands and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet. The coral reef is located in a shallow lagoon, less than 10 feet below the surface, in the open ocean more than 800 miles from Honolulu. The reefs support a number of species including...
