$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
Tony’s Ybor Restaurant Will CloseBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
813area.com
From Bagels to Beer: Here Are a Few of Our Favorite Restaurants by USF
When ramen or your meal plan has you down-and-out, cash-strapped University of South Florida students feed their hunger (and minds) at these local USF restaurants and bars in Tampa. The USF area has a varied lineup of restaurants with plenty of spots for students to try something new!. Whether you...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Live Oak Theatre Invites the Public to Its IMPROV Night
Live Oak Theatre invites the public to another of their popular IMPROV Nights on Friday evening, August 26, at 7:30 pm. The IMPROV Night will be held at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida 34601. Doors open at 7 pm. Tickets are...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Chicken Salad Chick Opens Next To Zaxby’s!
Congratulations to Tammy and Brad Cochran of Tampa Bay CSC, for opening their fifth location (including the one on N. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Lutz) of Chicken Salad Chick, located on the Wesley Chapel Blvd. extension south of S.R. 56 (in the new building next to Zaxby’s), on Aug. 2, which was after our latest issue went to press and about two weeks later than the Cochrans originally had planned, due to permitting issues.
cltampa.com
Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale
A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the end of an era. After more than four decades, Grand Prix Tampa has run its last lap. The miniature golf and go-kart spot closed its doors for good on Monday to make way for an apartment complex on the 15-acre site. Visitors have long enjoyed pool tables, an arcade and batting cages at Grand Prix.
10NEWS
New tool created to save sparse scallop population around Tampa Bay
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Recreational scalloping brings people from all over the country to Tampa Bay, but its future could be in jeopardy. The issue is there are fewer scallops out there. It’s why Erik Walasek, a Hernando County business owner, came up with a device to help in efforts to save them.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Live Oak Conservatory Offers a Myriad of Classes for the 2022-2023 Season
Live Oak Theatre and Conservatory is proud to offer wide-ranging classes in the arts at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida 34601. Classes begin on the week of September 5, 2022. Live Oak Theatre offers extensive opportunities for children (PRE-K – 18)...
995qyk.com
Unacceptable Behavior For A Restaurant
Todays Second Date Update was between Hailey and David. On their first date that they went all in on. The debate quickly became what unacceptable behavior for a restaurant looks like. They are both single parents and have known each other through a mutual friend for awhile now. Usually when you have a mutual friend and have been set up by that friend there is somewhat of a connection.
Tampa Bay News Wire
10th Annual Pack a Backpack Drive
Gettel Automotive Group is hosting our 10th annual Pack a Backpack drive. We are partnering with the Manatee Education Foundation in a supply drive on Saturday 08-05-2022, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Look for the BIG yellow school bus and our Gettel volunteers at the following locations:. Walmart. 6225 State...
destinationtampabay.com
58 Tampa Bay Fishing Charters
Every year, FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, awards its best captains with the Angler’s Choice Award. This exclusive award honors the top captains on the platform for their efforts in providing the best possible fishing experience for their guests. Out...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Best Safety Tips When Visiting Tampa – From an Experienced Car Accident Lawyer
With nearly 400,000 permanent residents and 15 million visitors each year, Tampa is undoubtedly one of the most popular cities in the U.S. Fortunately, Tampa has a relatively low crime rate of 1.9% per 100,000 people, falling below the national average of 2.3%. While most tourists will feel perfectly safe...
Calling all boat lovers: Tampa Bay Boat Show to take over the Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the boat lovers in the Tampa Bay area, there's an event coming soon that you need to make it out to!. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is making its way back to the Florida State Fairgrounds at the end of September. Event-goers can look...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Open House and Registration for Classes at the Live Oak Conservatory
The open house and registration for classes at the Live Oak Conservatory will be held on Saturday, August 27 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida 34601. Live Oak Theatre offers a wide range of opportunities...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Families Gear Up for Back To School with Clean Laundry
WHAT: Volunteers with Current Initiatives (Current) will wash and dry approximately 300 loads of laundry at no cost for St. Pete residents this weekend through its Laundry Project program. Organizers expect to clean more than a TON of back-to-school shirts, socks, shorts, pants and sneakers as well as sheets, towels,...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Trace Eye-D Launches Innovative Line of Color Changing Chemical-based detection wipes
Trace Eye-D, a Bradenton, Florida-based developer and manufacturer of public safety products, recently launched its innovative line of color changing chemical-based detection wipes at the Florida Sheriffs Association Conference in Orlando. Founded in 2017 in response to the wave of terror attacks occurring at that time around the world involving homemade explosives, the company has remained focused on its core mission to create simple and user-friendly solutions for military and law enforcement. Their line of easy-to-use disposable wipes can instantly confirm the presence of dangerous substances such explosives and opioids like fentanyl which are routinely encountered by law enforcement and other first responders.
stpetecatalyst.com
Boatsetter raises $38M, sees boost in Tampa Bay
Miami-based Boatsetter, which claims to be the world’s only legally compliant and insured peer-to-peer boat rental platform, has secured $38 million in a Series B round after seeing significant activity in the Tampa Bay market. New York-based Level Equity led the Series B round. Boatsetter previously raised a $10...
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
fox13news.com
AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help
TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
Tampa Bay News Wire
JFCS of the Suncoast Hosting Push-Up Challenge and Fundraiser for Mental Health
SARASOTA, FL – (Aug. 4, 2022) How many push-ups can you do in two hours? Challenge your friends to a friendly competition, or push yourself to beat your personal record – all while having fun and raising money and awareness for mental health. On Sept. 24, JFCS of...
