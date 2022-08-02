ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

813area.com

From Bagels to Beer: Here Are a Few of Our Favorite Restaurants by USF

When ramen or your meal plan has you down-and-out, cash-strapped University of South Florida students feed their hunger (and minds) at these local USF restaurants and bars in Tampa. The USF area has a varied lineup of restaurants with plenty of spots for students to try something new!. Whether you...
TAMPA, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa

Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Live Oak Theatre Invites the Public to Its IMPROV Night

Live Oak Theatre invites the public to another of their popular IMPROV Nights on Friday evening, August 26, at 7:30 pm. The IMPROV Night will be held at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida 34601. Doors open at 7 pm. Tickets are...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Chicken Salad Chick Opens Next To Zaxby's!

Congratulations to Tammy and Brad Cochran of Tampa Bay CSC, for opening their fifth location (including the one on N. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Lutz) of Chicken Salad Chick, located on the Wesley Chapel Blvd. extension south of S.R. 56 (in the new building next to Zaxby’s), on Aug. 2, which was after our latest issue went to press and about two weeks later than the Cochrans originally had planned, due to permitting issues.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale

A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Live Oak Conservatory Offers a Myriad of Classes for the 2022-2023 Season

Live Oak Theatre and Conservatory is proud to offer wide-ranging classes in the arts at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida 34601. Classes begin on the week of September 5, 2022. Live Oak Theatre offers extensive opportunities for children (PRE-K – 18)...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
995qyk.com

Unacceptable Behavior For A Restaurant

Todays Second Date Update was between Hailey and David. On their first date that they went all in on. The debate quickly became what unacceptable behavior for a restaurant looks like. They are both single parents and have known each other through a mutual friend for awhile now. Usually when you have a mutual friend and have been set up by that friend there is somewhat of a connection.
BRANDON, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

10th Annual Pack a Backpack Drive

Gettel Automotive Group is hosting our 10th annual Pack a Backpack drive. We are partnering with the Manatee Education Foundation in a supply drive on Saturday 08-05-2022, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Look for the BIG yellow school bus and our Gettel volunteers at the following locations:. Walmart. 6225 State...
BRADENTON, FL
destinationtampabay.com

58 Tampa Bay Fishing Charters

Every year, FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, awards its best captains with the Angler’s Choice Award. This exclusive award honors the top captains on the platform for their efforts in providing the best possible fishing experience for their guests. Out...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Open House and Registration for Classes at the Live Oak Conservatory

The open house and registration for classes at the Live Oak Conservatory will be held on Saturday, August 27 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida 34601. Live Oak Theatre offers a wide range of opportunities...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Families Gear Up for Back To School with Clean Laundry

WHAT: Volunteers with Current Initiatives (Current) will wash and dry approximately 300 loads of laundry at no cost for St. Pete residents this weekend through its Laundry Project program. Organizers expect to clean more than a TON of back-to-school shirts, socks, shorts, pants and sneakers as well as sheets, towels,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Trace Eye-D Launches Innovative Line of Color Changing Chemical-based detection wipes

Trace Eye-D, a Bradenton, Florida-based developer and manufacturer of public safety products, recently launched its innovative line of color changing chemical-based detection wipes at the Florida Sheriffs Association Conference in Orlando. Founded in 2017 in response to the wave of terror attacks occurring at that time around the world involving homemade explosives, the company has remained focused on its core mission to create simple and user-friendly solutions for military and law enforcement. Their line of easy-to-use disposable wipes can instantly confirm the presence of dangerous substances such explosives and opioids like fentanyl which are routinely encountered by law enforcement and other first responders.
ORLANDO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Boatsetter raises $38M, sees boost in Tampa Bay

Miami-based Boatsetter, which claims to be the world’s only legally compliant and insured peer-to-peer boat rental platform, has secured $38 million in a Series B round after seeing significant activity in the Tampa Bay market. New York-based Level Equity led the Series B round. Boatsetter previously raised a $10...
TAMPA, FL
The Daily South

Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches

The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help

TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
