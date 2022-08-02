Attorneys Rest Case In Federal Trial Over Union Carbide Landfill

Read on www.wvpublic.org
thesource.com
Appeals Court Orders Federal Judge to Reconsider Supreme McGriff’s Motion For Sentence Reduction
In a recent ruling in the the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, a federal appellate court has given reputed street legend Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff a glimmer of hope in forcing another judge to consider the Supreme Team leader for a sentence reduction. U.S. District Judge Frederic Block was...
Feds: Kavanaugh plotter sought to alter court ‘for decades’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The California man accused of plotting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had an expansive goal to change the makeup of the Supreme Court “for decades to come,” according to a recent court filing that cites discussions the man had online. Nicholas John...
After Ex-Rep. Fortenberry’s Conviction for Lying to FBI, His Attorney Lawyers Up to Fight Judge’s Sanctions Threat
A lawyer whose congressman client was convicted of lying to federal agents about illegal campaign donations now has his own lawyer as he tries to avoid punishment for what the trial judge described as “improper” comments in his closing argument. Attorney John Littrell is facing possible sanctions and...
Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top legal official has no plan to prosecute the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, an aide said Friday following revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman.
Judge bars Louisiana father from contacting child in custody battle with alleged victim
A Louisiana man has been denied contact with his daughter in the latest development of a high-profile custody case between the father, John Barnes, and mother, Crysta Abelseth, who says their teenage daughter was conceived when Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth was 16.The encounter would constitute rape, regardless of consent, under Louisiana law.The case made headlines earlier this summer when Ms Abelseth went public to say that she had lost custody – and we being forced to pay child support – to her alleged rapist.Mr Barnes had been given full custody of their 15-year-old daughter after a...
bloomberglaw.com
Judge Invites Supreme Court to Further Erode Miranda Warnings
Welcome back to another edition of Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into complicated novel questions of law and unpack disputes that are dividing appeals courts. Today: A look at how lower courts are applying the Supreme Court’s latest ruling on Miranda warnings. Police officers are supposed...
The Democrats' new deal could help save planet Earth – and struggling West Virginia
Kentucky flooding and Biden's fist bump show we need both urgent climate action and fossil fuel production. It's an all-of-the-above Manchin moment.
Logan County Woman Pleads Guilty to COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud, admitting to a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of over $42,250.00 in COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
Essence
Federal Charges Issued To 4 Cops Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death, 874 Days Later
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the charges against the current or former officers in the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, who was killed in a botched raid. Four current and former Louisville police officers involved in the botched deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home were arrested...
In Exchange for a Climate Deal, Joe Manchin Demanded a Terrible Price
Click here to read the full article. Let’s start with the Golden Rule of the Climate crisis: the rich may take a hit on their investment portfolios, but it’s the poor and vulnerable who are truly fucked. It’s true in Bangladesh and Nigeria. It’s true on the Gulf Coast. And it’s definitely true in the coalfields of Appalachia. For most people who care about the future of human civilization, last week was a very good week. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin quit dicking around and announced that he would support a $369 billion climate/energy deal (AKA the Inflation Reduction Act) was...
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
‘Breonna Taylor Should Be Alive Today’: DOJ Charges 4 LMPD Officers, But What Does It Mean?
These charges are separate from the ongoing pattern and practice investigation into the LMPD. The post ‘Breonna Taylor Should Be Alive Today’: DOJ Charges 4 LMPD Officers, But What Does It Mean? appeared first on NewsOne.
Zoo owners lose battle to reduce fine for contempt of court
An Iowa judge has denied a request to reduce a $70,000 fine imposed against the owners of eastern Iowa’s shuttered Cricket Hollow Zoo. In May, zoo owners Pamela and Thomas Sellner asked the court to reduce the fine they face for contempt of court. The contempt finding stems from a court ruling that the couple […] The post Zoo owners lose battle to reduce fine for contempt of court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
foodsafetynews.com
DOJ drops one charge against retired Blue Bell president as trial begins
AUSTIN–At the request of the Department of Justice team trying the case, the trial judge dismissed one of the seven counts of the indictment against a former president of Blue Bell ice cream. Federal Judge Robert Pitman dismissed Count 6 of the indictment and struck the allegations in paragraph...
FOXBusiness
Justice Department files lawsuit against poultry producers in the US
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Monday against some of the largest poultry producers in the U.S. along with a proposed settlement seeking to end what it claims have been longstanding deceptive and abusive practices for workers. The suit, filed in federal court in Maryland, names Cargill, Sanderson Farms and...
Biden signs bipartisan cold case law establishing federal right to request review for victims' families
President Biden signed a bipartisan cold case investigation bill into law this week that establishes federal rights for the relatives of people killed in unsolved murders. The Homicide Victims’ Families Rights Act provides family members of cold case victims a way to officially request federal investigators review their case with the latest available technology – and it specifically prohibits previous investigators from leading the renewed probe.
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. SCOTUSblog petition of the week: Does the Fourteenth Amendment require meaningful review of restrictions on the right to engage in a common occupation? IJ says not only yes, but also: oh my goodness gracious meaningful review is such a reasonable ask. Perhaps after you read the eminently readable petition you will agree. Click here for more on the case.
Kansas Supreme Court settles key points of law in former KHP chief’s employment lawsuit
Kansas Supreme Court issued an opinion clarifying two points of state law in a federal lawsuit filed by former KHP superintendent challenging his ouster. The post Kansas Supreme Court settles key points of law in former KHP chief’s employment lawsuit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
racer.com
Ganassi lawyers accept federal move; judge named
Chip Ganassi Racing’s lawyers have rescinded their Motion for Remand to keep the lawsuit it filed against its driver Alex Palou and Palou’s business ALPA Racing in Marion County Superior Court. On Monday, Palou’s lawyers filed a motion to take the case out of local jurisdiction and place...
