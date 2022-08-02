Read on www.skysports.com
John Daly Submits His LIV Golf Application by Calling the Saudi Crown Prince a ‘Great Guy’
John Daly has unsuccessfully lobbied Greg Norman to let him play for LIV Golf. The post John Daly Submits His LIV Golf Application by Calling the Saudi Crown Prince a ‘Great Guy’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
Golf.com
John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
'I don't know if that was official or not': How Tiger Woods spilled the beans on Webb Simpson being a Presidents Cup assistant captain
It’s not every day Webb Simpson looks down at his phone to see a call from Tiger Woods. But that’s what happened last Tuesday at Trolley Stop, a local hot dog joint in Wilmington, North Carolina, while Simpson was out with his family. When Simpson was trying to order, his phone rang.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro in the doghouse after commenting on wife's outfit choice
We're wondering how PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin is going to wriggle out of this one. This might be one of the biggest own-goals we've ever witnessed. It appears that Hadwin, 34, committed the cardinal sin with wife Jessica, who has been showing some pretty funny footage of their daughter as she watches her dad play golf this season, when he was asked about an outfit choice.
GolfWRX
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
golfmagic.com
Jason Day FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship after 18 holes
Jason Day was forced to withdraw from the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour after only 18 holes due to a bout of illness. The official communications team of the PGA Tour confirmed his withdrawal on social media. Day will undoubtedly be frustrated at having to leave the tournament early...
Sporting News
Justin Thomas blasts LIV Golf players' lawsuit against PGA Tour: 'They're suing every single one of us'
A group of 11 LIV Tour golfers on Wednesday revealed their intent to file an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour after the latter suspended any defectors to the new Saudi-backed golf tour. That group, which includes Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, accuses the PGA of "(harming) the careers and...
SkySports
PGA Tour player blog: Tony Finau on 'life-changing' back-to-back wins, Team USA and FedExCup hopes
I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.
What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship?
How many players will make the cut at the 2022 Wyndham Championship? The post What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Phil Mickelson, 10 other LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday to challenge their suspensions by the PGA Tour.
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman with another own-goal trying to make this point about ladies' game
LIV Golf Investments chief executive Greg Norman has drawn more criticism after another gaffe when talking about the LPGA Tour. Was this more than a slip of the tongue? According to The Great White Shark, 67, Aramco is the chief sponsor of the LPGA. Incorrect. In fact, Aramco is the...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player SLAMS LIV Golf players wanting to come back and play
PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen has ripped into the 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour and he has taken aim at the players who want to come back and enter the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players...
Golf.com
‘Don’t try and destroy what made you’: Pro passionate over LIV lawsuit
Rocco Mediate understands why players are leaving for LIV Golf. While self-deprecatingly noting it would never happen, the longtime pro even described a scenario where he himself would listen if the controversial, Saudi-backed league came calling. But if you do take off for LIV, Mediate said, don’t expect to also...
LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour
The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is reaching new heights. As many as 11 LIV golfers have decided to take legal action against the PGA Tour in order to oppose their suspensions, which stemmed from their participation on the LIV Golf tour. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are two of the players […] The post LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Mike Tirico explains how LIV’s growth can actually help the PGA Tour
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai looks to follow in footsteps of hero Ernie Els at Muirfield, while leader In Gee Chun seeks fourth different major
During a practice round at Muirfield, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai found herself pulling up a YouTube video of Ernie Els’ magnificent bunker shot on the 13th hole. Els was Buhai’s hero growing up, and she wanted to relive his greatest shot en route to victory at the British Open 20 years ago.
golfmagic.com
BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever
The BMW PGA Championship has sold out for the weekend for the first time ever, continuing the huge demand for the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2022. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season will see a world-class field tee it up in September. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all set as well as past champions Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.
5 items that Webb Simpson and his caddie bring to every tournament
Webb Simpson and Paul Tesori have one of the coolest caddie-player relationships on the PGA Tour. They both share a strong relationship with their Christian faith and get along really well on and off the course. Tesori has been on the bag for Simpson since 2011 and loves his job....
