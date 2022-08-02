ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
GOLF
Golf.com

John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot

While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro in the doghouse after commenting on wife's outfit choice

We're wondering how PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin is going to wriggle out of this one. This might be one of the biggest own-goals we've ever witnessed. It appears that Hadwin, 34, committed the cardinal sin with wife Jessica, who has been showing some pretty funny footage of their daughter as she watches her dad play golf this season, when he was asked about an outfit choice.
GOLF
GolfWRX

‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned

There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#Ryder Cup#Liv Golf#International#Americans#Quail Hollow
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player SLAMS LIV Golf players wanting to come back and play

PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen has ripped into the 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour and he has taken aim at the players who want to come back and enter the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Don’t try and destroy what made you’: Pro passionate over LIV lawsuit

Rocco Mediate understands why players are leaving for LIV Golf. While self-deprecatingly noting it would never happen, the longtime pro even described a scenario where he himself would listen if the controversial, Saudi-backed league came calling. But if you do take off for LIV, Mediate said, don’t expect to also...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour

The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is reaching new heights. As many as 11 LIV golfers have decided to take legal action against the PGA Tour in order to oppose their suspensions, which stemmed from their participation on the LIV Golf tour. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are two of the players […] The post LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Mike Tirico explains how LIV’s growth can actually help the PGA Tour

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai looks to follow in footsteps of hero Ernie Els at Muirfield, while leader In Gee Chun seeks fourth different major

During a practice round at Muirfield, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai found herself pulling up a YouTube video of Ernie Els’ magnificent bunker shot on the 13th hole. Els was Buhai’s hero growing up, and she wanted to relive his greatest shot en route to victory at the British Open 20 years ago.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever

The BMW PGA Championship has sold out for the weekend for the first time ever, continuing the huge demand for the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2022. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season will see a world-class field tee it up in September. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all set as well as past champions Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy