The Foundation Stick That Waitlisted Over 10,000 Shoppers Just Dropped in Price Ahead of Black Friday

Though I cover loads of beauty products each week, to be completely honest, I’m not a huge fan of wearing makeup. I prefer to let my skin breathe and can’t stand makeup stains on my face masks. I’ll only apply foundation and other base makeup when I have a special event or occasion. With that said, there’s one product that has changed my perspective and now gets me excited to put on foundation rather than dreading a cakey face that doesn’t really look or feel like my natural skin anymore.

The Minimalist from Merit Beauty is my new fave foundation and it just relaunched, coming back better (and bigger) than ever. This 2-in-1 foundation and concealer stick now contains twice the amount of product for the same price tag of $38. Nothing about the formula has changed; it’s still just as creamy, weightless and buildable. I love how the foundation feels like my second skin every time I apply it.

You might be new to Merit Beauty , but I’m nowhere close to the only The Minimalist stan. Besides Ashley Tisdale using this stick in her Beauty Secrets video with Vogue , the brand’s No.1 bestseller once garnered over 10,000 shoppers on a waitlist. I can tell you that the wait for this restock and relaunch was not easy. I was constantly checking the site (and Sephora ) for my shade to become available again—it’s become that much of an essential in my makeup bag!

Now that The Minimalist has been back (and packed with even more product), it’s safe to say the wait was well worth it. Especially since it’s now on sale early for the brand’s Black Friday promotion; use code EARLYACCESS22 at checkout to save 20 percent across the site.

Keep reading to learn why thousands like me lined up to stock up on this cult-favorite product—and why you should, too, now that it’s discounted.

Let’s start with the shade range: Pick from 20 colors that melt right into your skin to give you a flawless, barely-there finish. The model shots and product swatches on the site are super helpful for choosing your perfect shade, and there’s also a shade finder feature. If you’re trying to channel your inner “clean girl” or create a no-makeup makeup look , Merit Beauty as a whole is your new go-to, but this foundation and concealer hybrid is a true standout.

The full-coverage foundation I was using before I discovered The Minimalist made me feel like I was applying a whole new layer of skin rather than accentuating my natural complexion. Merit takes a minimalist beauty approach with “less is more” as its motto, and after trying the creamy formula and several of its other offerings, I can confirm that the brand fits the bill.

The foundation leaves your complexion dewy and natural-looking without emphasizing fine lines or drying out your skin. Plus, you can build the coverage from light to medium without it feeling heavy.

What makes The Minimalist so hydrating? It’s skin-loving ingredients, of course! Sea daffodil extract minimizes the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots, while fatty acids moisturize dry areas. Even better, it doesn’t contain acne-triggering additives, so you’ll remain spot-free after wear.

This fan-favorite product already doubles as a foundation and concealer, but if you want to take things a step further, order The Minimalist in a color that’s three shades deeper than your go-to and use it to contour your face.

Whether you want a full face of foundation and concealer, to cover blemishes, to erase under-eye dark circles or to achieve a killer contour, this easy-to-use stick gets the job done every single time and in many different ways.

Plus, the product packaging is made from 43 percent recycled plastic, following the brand’s goal to incorporate sustainability in its offerings. When you’re in a rush and simply can’t be bothered, simply swipe on the creamy formula and you’re good to go. The twist-up stick is also mess-free since it’s not a liquid foundation. We love intentional, practical packaging that makes life so much easier!

Like me, shoppers are also quick to praise this multitasking makeup product .

“ The Minimalist is oh so so handy. I can just run it across my face and call it a day,” raved one five-star shopper. “The pigmentation is so nice. It’s just perfect. I love the finished result and its ability to conceal and correct my small little imperfections.”

“LOOOOOVVVVED IT!! It’s perfect for me on days that I want my natural skin to shine and I need to just cover quick blemishes, my redness and my under eyes,” wrote another reviewer. “Blends soooo easy and leaves your skin looking like skin!”

Well, makeup lovers near and far, that’s a wrap on Merit Beauty’s The Minimalist . It’s clear as day why this foundation-concealer-bronzer stick needs to be in your beauty routine ASAP. And don’t forget that there’s 1.7 times more product in this new iteration—and the price is still the same—so you truly are hitting the jackpot. I promise it’ll be money well spent and also your new fave makeup product.