Chip sealing in Mitchell for Wednesday, August 3rd

An Arizona couple was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Tuesday for using an RV as a drug facility at a Mitchell campground. 37-year old Jamie Bosone and 38-year old Daniel Smythe were arrested in April after police were summoned to Betts Campground following a report of an elderly woman being thrown out of an RV during harsh weather conditions. Police found fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on Smythe and in the RV. The elderly lady who had been thrown out of the RV was Bosone’s mother, and the couple was also traveling with a 4-year old child. In exchange for guilty pleas to the charges of possession of a controlled substance and keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, multiple other charges were dropped. In sentencing Smythe, Judge Chris Giles noted that the child had been constantly exposed to rampant drug activity. When sentencing Bosone, Giles stated that her lack of compassion for her own mother was concerning. The child has since been placed in the state’s foster care system.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO