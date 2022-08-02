ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
Top Speed

This is Probably the Strongest Cadillac Escalade Ever Built

If you’re a very important human being looking for a vehicle with protection from unwanted criminals or even bombs, your choices for luxury transport are very slim. Armored cars that offer such a level of protection whilst cossetting their occupants in luxury are not that common, but Inkas isn’t your typical vehicle armoring brand. This isn’t the first time that they’ve given the Cadillac Escalade added protection, but this new Chairman package offers equal servings of bomb-proof protection as well as luxury that’s almost on par to a Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Model S#Vehicles#Boombox#Ev
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Race Shelby GT500 And Charger Hellcat

Can some of the most sought-after sports cars with yesterday's powertrain technology compete with the electric champions of today. How will Ford and Dodge's iconic muscle cars fare against Tesla's flagship performance sedan?. The Tesla Model S is one of the quickest cars ever produced, and that's been the case...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company

By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
insideevs.com

Tesla Opens Real Swimming Pool At Supercharger Station

Tesla has certainly made for some weird news over the years, and CEO Elon Musk has been known to have some crazy ideas. However, when we first saw posts on social media suggesting that the automaker actually opened a makeshift pool at a Tesla Supercharger station, we weren't so sure we should believe it.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Group Unveils Its First Electric Flying Taxi Prototype

Volkswagen Group China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype as part of the Vertical Mobility project it launched in 2020. After intensive research, conceptual work and development, the project team finally has something to show for in the form of the first validation...
WORLD
Truth About Cars

Is That a Hemi? No, It's Electric. Dodge Muscle Cars Will Go Full EV

A few days ago, MotorTrend reported that even as the overall market makes a shift towards electrification, the big fuel-sucking V8s that supply so many grins in the Challenger and Charger weren't going anywhere. A story in MotorAuthority begs to differ. The MA story quotes Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff as...
CARS
Top Speed

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme

Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
CARS
insideevs.com

Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo: Perfect EV Autobahn Stormer?

If money is no issue, the Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo is probably one of the coolest models to have from the Taycan lineup. It combines the cool and practical Sport Turismo wagon body style with the dual-motor powertrain that produces up to 500 kilowatts (671 horsepower) and up to 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque in overboost mode with Launch Control.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Internal Combustion Lineup Is Too Complex

As it continues to deal with supply chain constraints amid a major electrification push, Ford is also working to simplify its operations and boost profit. As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley still believes that the automaker’s existing Ford Blue ICE lineup is too complex, as he discussed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call recently.
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore spy shots and video: Electric GT coming with over 1,200 hp

Maserati is developing a redesigned GranTurismo for launch in 2023 and the new car has just been spotted testing at the Nürburgring in electric guise. Maserati is committed to offering an electric option on all of its cars by 2025, with the redesigned GranTurismo to be the first recipient. And by 2030, the automaker plans to only sell electric vehicles.
CARS
Top Speed

Here’s Why The Yamaha Tenere 700 Is The Adventure Bike You Really Need

Just as adventure bikes are getting ever more sophisticated and complicated, Yamaha brings us the Tenere 700, an adventure bike that values ability over complication and is all the better for it. Even though it might be electronically simple, it is a brilliant middleweight adventure bike that takes the fight to all the other contenders in this crowded category of motorcycles.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy