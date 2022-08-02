Read on www.roadandtrack.com
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
MotorAuthority
Cadillac compact EV, Porsche Cayenne convertible, AMG One at the 'Ring: Car News Headlines
Cadillac has been spotted testing a prototype for an electric compact crossover with similar styling to the mid-size Lyriq. It's the smallest of five confirmed Cadillac electric vehicles, and the debut should happen next year. Porsche has revealed that a convertible was one of three additional body styles envisaged for...
Top Speed
This is Probably the Strongest Cadillac Escalade Ever Built
If you’re a very important human being looking for a vehicle with protection from unwanted criminals or even bombs, your choices for luxury transport are very slim. Armored cars that offer such a level of protection whilst cossetting their occupants in luxury are not that common, but Inkas isn’t your typical vehicle armoring brand. This isn’t the first time that they’ve given the Cadillac Escalade added protection, but this new Chairman package offers equal servings of bomb-proof protection as well as luxury that’s almost on par to a Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Race Shelby GT500 And Charger Hellcat
Can some of the most sought-after sports cars with yesterday's powertrain technology compete with the electric champions of today. How will Ford and Dodge's iconic muscle cars fare against Tesla's flagship performance sedan?. The Tesla Model S is one of the quickest cars ever produced, and that's been the case...
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
topgear.com
Ferrari Daytona SP3 review: the most powerful engine Ferrari’s ever put in a road car
This is the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 - the third Icona model (the first two being the beautiful but largely pointless Monza SP1 and SP2 from 2018, yep the ones without windscreens) and Ferrari’s homage to its impossibly glamorous sports prototype racecars from the 60s. Ferrari says you won’t...
insideevs.com
Tesla Opens Real Swimming Pool At Supercharger Station
Tesla has certainly made for some weird news over the years, and CEO Elon Musk has been known to have some crazy ideas. However, when we first saw posts on social media suggesting that the automaker actually opened a makeshift pool at a Tesla Supercharger station, we weren't so sure we should believe it.
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Group Unveils Its First Electric Flying Taxi Prototype
Volkswagen Group China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype as part of the Vertical Mobility project it launched in 2020. After intensive research, conceptual work and development, the project team finally has something to show for in the form of the first validation...
Truth About Cars
Is That a Hemi? No, It's Electric. Dodge Muscle Cars Will Go Full EV
A few days ago, MotorTrend reported that even as the overall market makes a shift towards electrification, the big fuel-sucking V8s that supply so many grins in the Challenger and Charger weren't going anywhere. A story in MotorAuthority begs to differ. The MA story quotes Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff as...
The Ram 1500 TRX Dragged The Ford Raptor Back To The Dinosaur Age
The Ram TRX's outdated ways are a hit and forcing the Raptor to go back in time. The post The Ram 1500 TRX Dragged The Ford Raptor Back To The Dinosaur Age appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Used Hyundai Genesis is a Budget-Friendly and Long-Lasting Sedan for Any Driver
The Hyundai Genesis sedan brought luxury to the mainstream. If you are looking for a used luxury sedan, a 2016 Hyundai Genesis is a top choice. The post A Used Hyundai Genesis is a Budget-Friendly and Long-Lasting Sedan for Any Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
First Drive: 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Is the Ultimate Road-to-Track Supercar
The dream for most of us gear heads is to have a car you drive to the track, spend the day racing, then take home—no trailer necessary. But most track-focused cars are too stiff and uncomfortable to drive very far on public streets, while road cars are too soft and supple to provide much of […]
insideevs.com
Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo: Perfect EV Autobahn Stormer?
If money is no issue, the Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo is probably one of the coolest models to have from the Taycan lineup. It combines the cool and practical Sport Turismo wagon body style with the dual-motor powertrain that produces up to 500 kilowatts (671 horsepower) and up to 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque in overboost mode with Launch Control.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Internal Combustion Lineup Is Too Complex
As it continues to deal with supply chain constraints amid a major electrification push, Ford is also working to simplify its operations and boost profit. As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley still believes that the automaker’s existing Ford Blue ICE lineup is too complex, as he discussed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call recently.
MotorAuthority
2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore spy shots and video: Electric GT coming with over 1,200 hp
Maserati is developing a redesigned GranTurismo for launch in 2023 and the new car has just been spotted testing at the Nürburgring in electric guise. Maserati is committed to offering an electric option on all of its cars by 2025, with the redesigned GranTurismo to be the first recipient. And by 2030, the automaker plans to only sell electric vehicles.
Road & Track
Video Shows Lamborghini Urus Speed Through Stop Sign, T-Bone Car, Fly Into Roof of Home
A rented 2021 Lamborghini Urus reportedly caused serious damage to a duplex in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in late July after it blew through a stop sign, struck another SUV in an intersection, launched some 20 feet into the air and then burst into a large fireball. The incident took place...
Top Speed
Here’s Why The Yamaha Tenere 700 Is The Adventure Bike You Really Need
Just as adventure bikes are getting ever more sophisticated and complicated, Yamaha brings us the Tenere 700, an adventure bike that values ability over complication and is all the better for it. Even though it might be electronically simple, it is a brilliant middleweight adventure bike that takes the fight to all the other contenders in this crowded category of motorcycles.
