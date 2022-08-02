Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO