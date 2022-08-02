Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'

Read on www.waaytv.com
WAAY-TV
Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
WAAY-TV
Embattled Limestone Correctional warden resigns; status of investigation into wrongdoing unclear
After more than four months on administrative leave, the top warden at Limestone Correctional Facility is no longer a state employee. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed exclusively to WAAY 31 that Deborah Toney retired from her role at the prison effective Aug. 1. Toney was escorted out of the...
AG’s office replies to Mike Blakely appeal, says they told defense key witness was under investigation
The State of Alabama this week responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal of his conviction on first-degree theft of property and use of official position for personal gain charges.
WAFF
2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
Defense effort to suppress statements in teen’s alleged killing of 5 people set for Aug. 12 hearing
An Elkmont teen, who is charged with killing five family members in September 2019 is set to go on trial next month, but the defense has raised a major issue that will have to be resolved before the trial.
WAFF
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate, Ryan Renaud, talks campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Board of Education candidate, Ryan Renaud, talked about...
WAAY-TV
3rd person arrested in Albertville pawn shop raid; sheriff says more arrests expected
UPDATE: Joe Campbell, 47, of Albertville was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 9:20 p.m. Thursday on one count of buying/receiving stolen property. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed Joe Campbell is the son of Wandarine Campbell. The two are among multiple arrests related to a raid at Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
Alabama pawn shop raided by federal agents
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville. An FBI spokesman tells News 19 that the Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are on the scene. One person was seen being taken out of the pawn shop in handcuffs. Authorities appear to […]
WAAY-TV
Another inmate attack inside Limestone Correctional Facility on Monday forces lockdown
The Limestone Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown yet again Monday following another inmate-on-inmate stabbing attack, WAAY 31 has learned. Multiple sources on the inside of the state's largest prison told our newsroom the facility remains critically understaffed, causing major problems and forcing delays to basic services, including providing meals on time.
WAAY-TV
3 arrested after search reveals meth, pot, pills at Scottsboro tattoo shop
Three people face multiple drug-related charges each after a search at a tattoo shop in Scottsboro revealed several different drugs and items of drug paraphernalia. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said agents and deputies worked with Scottsboro Police Department to search SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. That search...
CAPTURED: Limestone Co. barricade suspect in custody
A "dangerous" Limestone County man is behind bars early Thursday morning following a two-day long manhunt, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Russellville man charged with drug trafficking, endangering his children
A suspected Russellville drug dealer is in the Franklin County Jail after authorities say he allowed dangerous drugs to be near his two young children. Antony Rivera was arrested about 11:41 a.m. Wednesday after an ongoing drug investigation led to a search warrant for his residence at Ridgecrest Apartments. During...
Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests
At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
WAFF
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit seized over one pound of fentanyl while executing search warrants on Aug. 2. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 31, and Shakeria Alandrea King were both...
Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff’s corruption trial
State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
WAAY-TV
Law enforcement searching for man who barricaded himself in Limestone County Tuesday
UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man, who escaped a barricade Tuesday afternoon. Toney Wesley Brown, 47, is considered to be extremely dangerous. Deputies say he threatened officers and his family. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has set up a perimeter outside a home in the...
WAAY-TV
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Fight over woman sends 2 men to jail
Two men face multiple charges after a fight about a woman in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was asked to help the Russellville Police Department with a disturbance call. Investigators determined Ethan Muhlendorf, 19, of Sheffield and Adam Terry, 22, of Russellville got into an...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Missing Athens teen found safe
UPDATE: Athens Police Department says Adrianna Caroll has been found safe and reunited with her family. Athens Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen July 16 in the area of Sanderfer Road and Scotland Drive. Adrianna Caroll is described as being 5 feet, 6...
Authorities release identity of man killed in house fire
The Florence Fire Service has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire on July 30.
WAAY-TV
Jackson County man charged with fatally stabbing his son
A Flat Rock father has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his son to death Friday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Steven Ryan Wade stabbed 21-year-old Damien Blaze Wade outside a home on Jackson County Road 197 in Flat Rock. The stabbing was reported about 4 a.m. Friday....
