Limestone County, AL

Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'

By Matt Kroschel
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago
WAAY-TV

Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility

Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate, Ryan Renaud, talks campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Board of Education candidate, Ryan Renaud, talked about...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama pawn shop raided by federal agents

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville. An FBI spokesman tells News 19 that the Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are on the scene. One person was seen being taken out of the pawn shop in handcuffs. Authorities appear to […]
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Another inmate attack inside Limestone Correctional Facility on Monday forces lockdown

The Limestone Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown yet again Monday following another inmate-on-inmate stabbing attack, WAAY 31 has learned. Multiple sources on the inside of the state's largest prison told our newsroom the facility remains critically understaffed, causing major problems and forcing delays to basic services, including providing meals on time.
HARVEST, AL
WAAY-TV

3 arrested after search reveals meth, pot, pills at Scottsboro tattoo shop

Three people face multiple drug-related charges each after a search at a tattoo shop in Scottsboro revealed several different drugs and items of drug paraphernalia. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said agents and deputies worked with Scottsboro Police Department to search SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. That search...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
AL.com

Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests

At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit seized over one pound of fentanyl while executing search warrants on Aug. 2. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 31, and Shakeria Alandrea King were both...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff’s corruption trial

State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Missing Athens teen found safe

UPDATE: Athens Police Department says Adrianna Caroll has been found safe and reunited with her family. Athens Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen July 16 in the area of Sanderfer Road and Scotland Drive. Adrianna Caroll is described as being 5 feet, 6...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Jackson County man charged with fatally stabbing his son

A Flat Rock father has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his son to death Friday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Steven Ryan Wade stabbed 21-year-old Damien Blaze Wade outside a home on Jackson County Road 197 in Flat Rock. The stabbing was reported about 4 a.m. Friday....
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

