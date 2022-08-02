ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
51-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hagerstown

 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man died Tuesday afternoon after he was ejected from his SUV in a single-vehicle collision, Maryland State Police said.

The victim, identified as John Thomas Green III, was ejected from his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander after his vehicle went off Downsville Pike for an unknown reason and overturned several times, police said.

State troopers responded to the scene of Downsville Pike prior to Rench Road about 1:20 p.m. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

Downsville Pike was closed about 90 minutes following the crash.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.

