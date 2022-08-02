Western North Dakota residents in rural communities to receive internet infrastructure grant

Read on www.am1090theflag.com
Related
am1090theflag.com
North Dakota Ag related funds announce grants
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota ag-related funds are announcing grants. Nodak Meats will receive 45-thousand dollars for equipment for its Steele custom meat plant from the Agricultural Diversification and Development Fund. South 40 Beef in Mott is getting 200-thousand for expansion, and the Tharaldson Ethanol Plant in Casselton will...
am1090theflag.com
Attendance finished up this year at North Dakota State Fair in Minot
(Minot, ND) -- Higher attendance means more revenue for the North Dakota State Fair. Fair officials say attendance was up by nearly 36-hundred visitors this year. Over the nine days in Minot the State Fair's attendance was 314-thousand-271. The record was set in 2013 with over 320-thousand people. The 2023...
am1090theflag.com
WalletHub Study: North Dakota and Minnesota early education systems among worst in nation
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and Minnesota have found themselves at the bottom of the list when it comes to early education, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website ranked the best and worst performing early education systems across the country. The study taking into account 12 key metrics, including everything from state pre-k programs offered to quality benchmarks and total reported spending per child in enrolled pre-k. North Dakota finished second worst in the study, while Minnesota finished fourth worst.
am1090theflag.com
State Superintendent Baesler says school districts are working to comply with law banning CRT
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's Superintendent of Public Instruction says her department and districts around the state are taking steps to comply with the state law banning critical race theory in classrooms. "School boards need to draft a very specific, unique policy on what they will do with critical race...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
am1090theflag.com
July Weather Summary: Temps close to normal, rainfall slightly lower than average
For July, temperatures fell pretty close to average as expected, with daily high temperatures, lows, and average daily temperatures ( the high + the low divided by 2 ). For most areas in eastern ND, precipitation fell a bit below average than originally expected. Regarding the LRC, we were expecting closer to average rainfall for eastern North Dakota into northern Minnesota using a blend of the past four cycles. The storm systems did in fact, pass through when we expected them to. But due to other factors such as insufficient moisture in place and warm upper-level temperatures (capping), storms were unable to develop. This happened on at least four systems for the month of July that I can remember off hand. Had those systems materialized storms, we would likely see a different colored map with more average to slightly above average rainfall. However, in an analysis of cycle three back in March, something similar to this also happened. Projecting that portion of the cycle, the LRC nailed the expected rainfall for July for most of our area. See image six below.
Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?
Public support for euthanasia is on the rise as is its political peril. Continue reading…
Comments / 0