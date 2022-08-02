ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

2022 Wyndham Championship best value prop bets for 3 golfers

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ze4AQ_0h2Jah1h00

The final PGA Tour event of the regular season tees off Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Below, we tab the best value prop bets on a trio of golfers among the 2022 Wyndham Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

Kevin Kisner (No. 147 in Golfweek/Sagarin rankings) returns to defend his title after winning the 2021 Wyndham Championship in a 6-way playoff. Some of the big names in the field include Shane Lowry (No. 8), Will Zalatoris (No. 13), Sungjae Im (No. 15) and Billy Horschel (No. 22).

Sedgefield Country Club is a par 70 with a 7,131 yardage, and the winner of the 2022 Wyndham Championship snags $1,314,000 of a $7,400,000 prize pool. Several golfers are jostling for seeding in the upcoming FedExCup.

WATCH: PGA Tour is live on ESPN+! Get ESPN+

2022 Wyndham Championship best bets

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 4:23 p.m. ET.

Sungjae Im

This season has been disappointing for Im even though he’s had several impressive finishes, including a 6th at the Farmers Insurance Open, 8th in the 2022 Masters, 10th at the Memorial and 2nd at the 3M Open. In fact, Im has finished top 20 in half of the 2022 events he’s played in (8 of 16).

Im is 1st in the field at Par 4 Efficiency: 400-450, 9th in Strokes Gained (SG): Ball-striking (BS) and 5th in Good Drives Gained over the last 50 rounds, according to FantasyNational.com. Eight of the 10 par 4’s at Sedgefield are within 400-450 yards.

Also, Im has the 6th-best SG in this field at Sedgefield with a 24th-place finish at the 2021 Wyndham Championship, 9th in 2020 and 8th in 2019. Im’s struggles on the greens at Sedgefield last year caused his poor finish.

But Im’s best putting surface is Bermuda grass, which makes up Sedgefield’s greens and Im picked up nearly 4 strokes with the putter at his last event (the 3M Open in July).

  • $25 for winner (+1500) to earn a $375 profit
  • $25 for top-5 finish (+380) to earn a $95 profit

Adam Scott

Sedgefield is a Donald Ross design and comps to several TPC courses per DataGolf.com. Scott is 3rd in this field for SG at a blend of 4 Donald Ross and 4 TPC courses including TPC Sawgrass, Twin Cities, Potomac and River Highlands.

More importantly, Scott is 6th according to my custom stat model courtesy of FantasyNational.com. Scott has the 3rd-best Par 4 Efficiency: 400-450, 10th-best SG: Approach (APP), 8th-best Opportunities (Opps) Gained and 6th-best Birdies-or-Better over his last 50 rounds.

Finally, Scott’s payout would be cheaper if he finished better than T37 at last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, which he would have if it weren’t for a 6-over 3rd round last weekend.

  • $12.50 for winner (+3000) to earn a $375 profit
  • $12.50 for top-5 finish (+650) to earn an $81.25 profit

Harold Varner III

Iron-play is by far the most important skill to look for when handicapping the Wyndham because the fairways are easy to hit and the greens are huge.

Well, Varner is 2nd in SG: APP and 6th in SG: BS in this field over the last 50 rounds. Varner’s iron game is a big reason why he also ranks 5th in Opps Gained.

Furthermore, Varner is picking up nearly 6 strokes Tee-to-Green and 4.5 strokes in APP over his last 5 events. If Varner gets a hot putter this weekend, we could be cashing a nice ticket on his outright win.

But Varner’s consistency with his irons gives him great value at the Wyndham Championship.

  • $12.50 for winner (+4000) to earn a $500 profit
  • $12.50 for top-5 finish (+750) to earn a $93.75 profit

More Wyndham Championship coverage:

Want some action on the 2022 Wyndham Championship?

If you're looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator.

Golfweek:

Golfweek:

21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

51M+
Views
