Kansas waiting for transfer LB Lorenzo McCaskill to be cleared to join team

Every year, Athlon Sports speaks with college football coaches on an anonymous basis to get a blunt look at different programs. This season is no different, as the publication spoke to coaches in the Big 12 about each opposing team. As a result, the publication got some unfiltered thoughts on Lance Leipold and KU football as the 2022 season approaches.
LSU's Kelly frank about uncertainty as camp kicks off
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Invigorated as LSU coach Brian Kelly appears to be by his first year at the helm of a traditional Southeastern Conference power, he didn’t downplay the relative uncertainty surrounding the Tigers as fall camp opened. A coaching staff that has just one returning assistant — offensive line coach Brad Davis — has a slew of decisions to make about a roster comprised of numerous new players. LSU opens its season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sept. 4. But as camp opened on Thursday evening, Kelly said he could not yet even pencil in who likely starters would be at quarterback, cornerback or along most of the offensive line. “A lot of good and bad things happen in those units, and there’s questions that have to be answered,” Kelly said. “Now, I stand here in front of you feeling pretty good about the players we’ve put together in very short order that can go out and play at a very high level in the SEC. But the fact of the matter remains, we’ve got to figure out who those guys are.”
LSU Commit Tyree Adams Bleeds Purple and Gold, Brings Louisiana Culture
The 2023 four-star offensive lineman "at home" in Death Valley, ready to develop with the Tigers
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
Photos Show Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette Clean and Shining
The roof of the Cajundome needed a good washing, and that is what it got this week.
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
Fiorella’s responds to criticism over ‘Value Them Both’ watch party
Fiorella's Jack Stack responded to criticism over "Value Them Both" supporters renting their event space for an election night watch party.
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
