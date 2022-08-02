Lina Hidalgo wants more monkeypox vaccines for Harris County and Houston

KATY, Texas — The city of Katy moved to Stage Three of its drought contingency plan Friday. This comes after upgrading to Stage Two on Monday. Under Stage Three, residents will continue the actions of Stage One and Stage Two as well as mandatory restrictions under Stage 3. The goal is to reduce water usage by 15%, based on the water usage data over the past 12 months, the city said.

KATY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO