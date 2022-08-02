Lina Hidalgo wants more monkeypox vaccines for Harris County and Houston

Read on www.khou.com
'Time for a serious upgrade' | Harris County to put $1.2 billion bond referendum on November ballot
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Residents in Harris County will get to vote on a $1.2 billion bond referendum this November. If approved by voters, the money would go towards roads, parks and police. "Now is the time to let them decide," Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said. Ellis was...
Katy raises water restrictions to stage 3
The City of Katy has raised its water restrictions. Residents can only water their lawns twice a week.
'Our police department is not prepared' | HISD superintendent, police chief raise security concerns
HOUSTON — With just a couple of weeks left until Houston ISD returns, the superintendent said the police department is not prepared. During a board meeting Thursday night, both the superintendent and police chief were honest. The school year is fast approaching and, as your Education Station, KHOU 11...
Grass fire burning in Brazoria County; officials ask public to avoid the area
HOUSTON — A large grass fire is burning in Brazoria County, leading to the closure of County Road 18. And they’re asking the public to avoid the area. The road is shut down from Highway 36 to the 800 block of County Road 18. The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as fire departments from Brazoria and Fort Bend counties, have responded.
Trisha Yearwood is hosting a pet supply drive here in Houston this Saturday
HOUSTON — On Saturday, August 6, from 12 pm to 2 pm, Harris County Pets is partnering with the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, Dottie's Yard and Kroger, to host a pet food & supply drive. If you're in the area, drop by Kroger Buffalo Speedway (5150 Buffalo Speedway, Houston,...
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last through...
Residents, local leaders get together to formulate plan to combat crime in Spring Branch
HOUSTON — Hundreds of residents in the Spring Branch area met with local leaders to ask for more help fighting crime. Now, they're getting some high-tech help. In December 2021, a gunman robbed and shot two teenage brothers at Pitner Pocket Park. One was killed. Zoe was just down...
Katy residents could be fined up to $2K if they don’t cut back on water usage
KATY, Texas — The city of Katy moved to Stage Three of its drought contingency plan Friday. This comes after upgrading to Stage Two on Monday. Under Stage Three, residents will continue the actions of Stage One and Stage Two as well as mandatory restrictions under Stage 3. The goal is to reduce water usage by 15%, based on the water usage data over the past 12 months, the city said.
Man accused of killing beloved NE Houston store clerk is in custody in Georgia, HPD says
HOUSTON — An arrest has been made months after a beloved store clerk was shot and killed in northeast Houston. Jaquel Raheem Carruth, 24, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old store clerk Jhon Dias. What happened. Just before 8 a.m. on March 20,...
Infant dead after cement truck goes over Beltway 8 overpass, lands on vehicle, HCSO says
An infant died Friday afternoon after a cement truck went over an overpass on Beltway 8, landing on a vehicle, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said there were four people in the vehicle when the cement truck landed on it. Three of the passengers were able to get out, but the sheriff's office said a fourth passenger, a 22-month-old infant, was not.
Former aide of Houston mayor pleads guilty to bribery charge
HOUSTON — A former member of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's executive team has pleaded guilty to a bribery charge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, Wiliam Paul Thomas took cash and used his influence to help an unidentified businessman. In May 2020, Thomas allegedly...
Katy residents face up to $2K fine after city moves to Stage Three drought plan
Katy raised its drought contingency plan to Stage Three Friday, August 5. Under the new water restrictions, residents could face up to a $2,000 fine.
Father of infant found dead in motel charged
HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of an infant boy found at a motel on Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police. Jamal Edward Robertson is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of a 1-month-old boy whose identity has not been released. The cause of the child's death has not been released.
HIDDEN GEM: Houston neighborhood libraries
HOUSTON — Complete with cozy chairs, friendly smiles and, of course, loads of books, Houston's library system has dozens of these little libraries tucked in neighborhoods all over the city. "Neighborhood libraries serve as an anchor to communities," said Roberto Zapata, the assistant director of customer experience for the...
HCSO: Woman dies after being struck in hit-and-run crash in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed during a hit-and-run collision in north Harris County early Friday morning. This happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive near Fallbrook. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was walking on the road when someone drove by...
Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say
HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
West Houston apartment fire damages 12 units, no injuries reported
An apartment fire in west Houston damaged 12 units, officials say. No injuries were reported.
Investigation underway after man found dead in sandlot, Montgomery County officials say
PORTER, Texas — A man was found dead Wednesday night in a sandlot in Porter, according to Montgomery County officials. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a body found on Sorters Road, which is near Northpark Drive and the Eastex Freeway. When they arrived, they found a dead man in a sandlot.
Victim walking in neighborhood shot during argument, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A man who was gunned down while walking through his neighborhood late Wednesday night is recovering in a Houston hospital, according to Houston police. Investigators said the victim was shot around 11 p.m. during an argument with a man who was driving through his northeast Houston neighborhood.
'Worst smell I ever smelled' | What drivers had to say after truck spilled cow intestines all over a Houston road
HOUSTON — Residents in one north Houston neighborhood are holding their breath, literally, after Houston city officials say a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road. “I have not ever encountered anything like this before," said Tahj Scott. "This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”
