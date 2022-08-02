Man who broke windows at businesses, library to get bed at Kentucky Recovery Center

Read on lite987whop.com
wkdzradio.com
Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville
Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
wkdzradio.com
Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified
Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
lite987whop.com
One arrested following assault, barricaded subject incident on Greenville Road
A Hopkinsville man is in custody following a disturbance on Greenville Road where he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill law enforcement. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Woodland Heights Apartment Complex around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies met with the female victim, who told them the suspect was still inside the apartment.
wnky.com
From prison to published author: local man helps others to sobriety
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Local man Tremayne Stewart is a published author and a productive man of society. You would never guess he has served three prison sentences. He grew up in Logan County…his life took a turn for the worse when he turned 17. “I jumped headfirst into the streets,...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Warrant For Assault
A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday afternoon in connection to an assault on July 26th in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Ronald Young hit another man in the head causing injuries that could lead to him losing vision in his eye. Young was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree assault.
whopam.com
Gun used in Princeton murder was stolen
The gun used in a murder Saturday night in Princeton had been stolen. Princeton police say they received a report Wednesday that a gun had been stolen at some point out of a home in the 300 block of Mechanic Street. Investigation determined that handgun had allegedly been used by...
lite987whop.com
Man caught in concrete mixer flown to Nashville hospital after
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday after he became caught in a concrete mixer at a business on Vine Street. He had already been extricated by personnel at the business by the time crews arrived, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim had severe lower extremity injuries and was taken by EMS to an Air Evac helicopter to be flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
whvoradio.com
Man Barricades Himself In Apartment After Assault (w/VIDEO)
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a standoff with law enforcement at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 57-year-old Michael Hoover assaulted a woman then barricaded himself inside of an apartment when law enforcement arrived. An ambulance was called for the woman who...
lite987whop.com
Stolen car recovered, Madisonville woman arrested
A stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday in Princeton and a Madisonville woman was arrested. Princeton police were called to a disturbance at the American Inn about 7:30 p.m. and a computer check showed one of the automobiles involved had been reported stolen in Madisonville. Further investigation led to the arrest...
wevv.com
Webster County woman charged after meth and syringes found in house with young kids, police say
A Webster County, Kentucky woman is facing several charges after police say they found syringes, meth, and other items in her home with two young kids. A news release from the Providence Police Department says authorities went to serve a search warrant at a home on South Finley Street early Thursday morning.
fox17.com
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Firefighters Work To Extinguish Fire At Hopkinsville Factory
Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire at Grupo Antolin on Commerce Court in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. The fire is contained to large foam blocks in the parking lot. The story will be updated as more information is available.
clarksvillenow.com
Ogburn gets life in prison plus 100 years for murder of Tanesha Hardy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A life sentence plus 100 years was handed down by Judge Robert Bateman to convicted murderer Timothy Ogburn in the Montgomery County Courts Center on Thursday. Earlier this year, Ogburn was convicted of the murder of Tanesha Hardy in a drive-by shooting on May...
wevv.com
Madisonville man accused of giving alcohol to child at Hopkins County Fair
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after being accused of giving alcohol to a child at the Hopkins County Fair. The investigation started when an officer with the Madisonville Police Department was at the fair on Friday, where they say they saw a female juvenile stumbling, and falling over to the ground.
Walmart theft leads to arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says two men were taken into custody Sunday evening after they allegedly stole from a Walmart. According to authorities, Walmart reached out the the police department after they spotted a man walk out of the store with several electronics and drive away in a silver […]
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Means Avenue Crash
A wreck on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say both cars were eastbound when one attempted to pass the first car that was pulling into a parking lot and they collided. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health...
lite987whop.com
Man with gunshot wound is likely a suspect in Logan County home invasion
The man who arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning is thought to be connected to a home invasion investigation in Logan County where the homeowner fired a gun at the intruder. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday...
wvlt.tv
Dog rescued from 156-degree car, Goodlettsville police say
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Goodlettsville Police Department rescued a dog from a hot car on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The window was rolled down about two inches, but authorities said this was not enough. The car reached 156 degrees by the time crews were able to remove the dog from the car.
wevv.com
Two arrested in Madisonville after methamphetamine, loaded gun found inside car, police say
Two Henderson residents were arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police say they were pulled over with suspected methamphetamine and a loaded gun in the car. An officer with the Madisonville Police Department says they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a vehicle decelerate sharply. They say the driver of the vehicle slowed down to 42 MPH in a 70 MPH zone after spotting officer's patrol vehicle.
clarksvillenow.com
Police to close Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Sunday morning for drone scans after fatal wrecks
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There will be complete closures of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Exit 4 on Sunday morning as crews use a drone to study the highway in response to several fatal wrecks. From 7-7:45 a.m., or until complete, on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Clarksville Police traffic...
