10-Year-Old Nigerian Boy Is 'World's Youngest Billionaire'

By Jovonne Ledet
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Nigerian boy owned his first mansion at age six, travels around the world in a private jet, and is now said to be the world's youngest billionaire, the Sun reports.

10-year-old Muhammed Awal Mustapha , known to his followers as Mompha Junior , regularly flaunts his lavish lifestyle to his nearly 15,000 Instagram followers.

In one post, Mustapha shows off his first car: a cream Bentley Flying Spur that his father purchased for him.

The 10-year-old dons designer clothes head to toe in another post as he poses in front of a red Lamborghini Aventador.

"Happy Birthday to me," Mustapha wrote alongside the photo, per the Sun.

More cars are tied to the preteen influencer including a yellow Ferrari that can be seen parked outside of a luxurious home in Dubai.

The boy is the son of Nigerian internet celebrity Ismailia Mustapha , who is known to his million Instagram followers as the original Mompha .

According to reports, the father made his millions from a bureau de change business in Lagos before moving into investments.

Mompha Sr.'s photos of his homes in Lagos and the UAE, his stays at seven-star hotels, and his luxury cars garner thousands of likes on social media.

He reportedly bought his now-10-year-old son's first mansion for his sixth birthday in 2019.

"Congrats My Son on your New Home. Ur birthday Gift from Daddy,” Mompha Sr. said at the time.

The father also claimed that his son's accomplishments should be celebrated separately from his own.

"The youngest landlord who wears Gucci and still owns a house," Mompha Sr. said on Instagram. "He deserves some accolades cos he has paid his dues in full."

