New opportunities coming to Dothan with HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology
Dothan, we have news of a big business coming to town that’s going to bring agricultural, economic and educational growth. On August 2, the City of Dothan decided to partner with HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to create a new location called HudsonAlpha Wiregrass in the city. Keep reading to learn all the details.
Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. Dr. Eric Mackey visits Ariton. Updated:...
SmartBank Purchases Historic Ellison Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SmartBank recently announced the purchase of Dothan’s historic Ellison building located at 170 East Main Street. This location in the heart of downtown will include a full-retail branch allowing the team to serve the Wiregrass area community with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.
Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
Alabama employers hope to improve staff shortages through job fair
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Employers at Wallace Community College in Selma say they’ve been struggling to hire lately but hope job fair events like the one hosted Thursday will help turn that around. Roughly 80 employers across 15 industries came out to recruit, including the Alabama Department of Youth Services. Personnel Assistant Byron Jackson says […]
Dinosaurs have invaded Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur show in North America and it’s in the Wiregrass this weekend providing educational fun for people of all ages. Gates opened Friday morning and already people are flocking to the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds that are covered in life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs.
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
Live at Lunch - Kiser Olds with Alabama Dance Works
Three Wiregrass school districts gather together for the first annual Wiregrass Institute 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — School is less than a week away for Houston County, Dothan City, and Henry County schools. On Wednesday, they gathered together for the first annual Wiregrass Institute 2022. The teachers for the three districts gathered to be given motivation and professional development for the upcoming...
Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In this case, it's less than an eighth of a mile. My only problem with that is that I...
Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. One of those students, Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment. He has commuted from Columbus, Georgia throughout his college career. That makes for...
Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After decades of serving lost and abandoned animals, Dothan’s Animal Shelter is outdated. “It is not adequate to meet the needs of this community, the people that work there are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met, and they are so dedicated to the pets, however they just do not have the resources that they need to really do what we need to do for this community,” explains Rachel Smith, Executive Director of Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.
Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
UPDATE: Borden Dairy in Houston Co. to soon close
COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN News has received new information on the timetable for Borden Dairy to close in Houston County. The Cowarts facility, along with a Mississippi plant, will have until October 2nd, 2022 to close its doors, according to a press release. Stay with WDHN News for...
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
New Apprenticeship Program to Produce Aviation Mechanics and Technicians for Ft. Rucker Area
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s need for aviation mechanics and technicians is soaring and a new registered apprenticeship program will begin filling that need with trained and qualified individuals. The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship has partnered with M1 Support Services and the Alabama Aviation College to develop an apprenticeship program that combines paid work experience and classroom instruction, all while earning a portable, nationally recognized credential.
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
Referee shortage could soon hurt Alabama sports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While we’re all ready for the start of football season--the biggest off season challenge may be finding officials to referee the games. This is a national problem. We spoke with a handful of referees and the director of officials for the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they stress the problem has only grown over the last seven years in Alabama.
Out-standing in their field
4-H’ers attend Crop Scouting and Agricultural Education Event. 4-Hers from Seminole, Mitchell, Decatur and Grady Counties in Georgia along with 4-H’ers from Jackson County, Florida and students from Houston County, Alabama and South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe attended the fifth annual Southeastern 4-H Crop Scouting school held on July 26-28.
