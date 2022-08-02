Binance US Delists Token After SEC Labels it a Security

Read on blockworks.co
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
blockworks.co
Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations
Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
‘I’m out millions of dollars’: Thousands of crypto investors have their life savings frozen as Voyager files for bankruptcy protection
Robert first came across Voyager Digital in March 2020. Like countless others, he decided to give the cryptocurrency broker a try. The platform was easy to navigate. It offered him an up to 9% annual percentage yield (APY)—much higher than a traditional savings account. It claimed to be FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured. And being a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, he thought, how bad could Voyager be?
biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
cryptobriefing.com
SEC Investigating Binance, All U.S. Crypto Exchanges: Forbes
The SEC is investigating Binance and every U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, a Forbes report quoting an unnamed source from Senator Lummis' (R-Wy) office has claimed. The SEC has been ramping up its efforts to regulate the digital assets space in recent weeks, including a probe on Coinbase for allegedly listing unregistered securities.
blockworks.co
Bitcoin, Ether To Be Regulated as Commodities by CFTC, per New Senate Bill
If a group of bipartisan senators gets their way, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) may soon be the regulatory body tasked with overseeing bitcoin and ether. Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and John Boozman, R-Ark., authored the bill, dubbed the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act, and introduced it Wednesday. The...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
cryptoglobe.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer: ‘Still Studying Coinbase and All of These Crypto Coins’
Former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer, who is is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“, is “studying” Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). On Monday, Cramer, who is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet, sent out the following tweet:
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Scrutiny Ratcheting Up As the Leading US Crypto Exchange Is Hit With Two New Lawsuits
The largest cryptocurrency marketplace in the United States is facing a new round of legal challenges from a pair of lawsuits. Coinbase is being slapped with two class action lawsuits on the heels of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scrutinizing the exchange over unregistered securities as a former product manager pleads not guilty to insider trading in a Federal court.
dailyhodl.com
US Crypto Exchange Giant Coinbase Signs Huge Deal With Investment Firm BlackRock
Two titans from different corners of the investment world are partnering up to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In a new blog post, top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced an alliance with BlackRock, the traditional finance investment behemoth with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors who...
Washington Examiner
Bipartisan legislation would regulate cryptocurrencies through the CFTC
A bipartisan group of senators is looking to give the Commodities Futures Trading Commission regulatory authority over cryptocurrencies. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and John Boozman (R-AR) on Wednesday introduced the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act, which would create a mandatory framework for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin that the lawmakers involved hope will safeguard customers and digital markets.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins and One Project Built on Solana to Listing Roadmap
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is adding three altcoin projects to its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap is a set of crypto projects that are on the path of possibly joining the exchange’s roster of supported assets. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it has updated its...
blockworks.co
Venture Arm of SCB Bank Taps New CEO to Lead Crypto Investments
The venture arm of one of Thailand’s largest banks by total assets has appointed a new CEO to lead its Web3, DeFi and blockchain investments, despite a gloomy market outlook and declining revenues. SCB 10X, an arm of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and holding company of SCB Group, said...
blockworks.co
Ex-Coinbase Employee Accused of Insider Trading Pleads Not Guilty
An insider trading case could confirm whether some cryptocurrencies listed by Coinbase are in fact securities. Ishan Wahi, the former Coinbase product manager accused of insider trading, has pleaded not guilty to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) charges of wire fraud. Reuters reported on Wednesday that both he...
Coinbase’s COIN Token Price Soars Past 35% After The Exchange Inks A Deal With Asset Management Firm BlackRock
Coinbase shares have soared past 35% after the exchange announced its newest partnership with asset management firm BlackRock. At press time, Coinbase’s native token is up 17% sitting at $93.18 after touching an ATH of $105 earlier today. Earlier today Coinbase announced its newest partnership with one of the...
