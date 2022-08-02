Wanted Springs Man Turns Himself In, Faces Stiff Prison Sentence After Skipping Sentencing

Read on www.27east.com
Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say
A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
NBC Connecticut
Man Pistol-Whipped During Carjacking in Orange: Police
Police are investigating after thieves allegedly pistol-whipped a 70-year-old man at a gas station in Orange Friday morning. The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Boston Post Road at the Valero Gas Station. Two men allegedly threatened the man with a gun as he approached his car at the...
Brentwood Man Who Raped, Threatened To Kill Foreign National Sentenced
A Long Island man who prosecutors said threatened to kill a foreign national before he raped her will spend the next two decades in prison. Suffolk County resident Pelencho Contrera, age 65, of Brentwood, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars Wednesday, Aug. 3 after a jury convicted him of multiple sex crimes, including first-degree rape.
longislandadvance.net
Man arrested for North Bellport shooting
Suffolk County Police have arrested Shati Smith for the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022, police said in a press release. Smith was arrested by law enforcement officers in Newport News, Virginia on an arrest warrant...
New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
Connecticut horse trainer faces 20 charges of animal cruelty
A woman is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty charges for allegedly abusing horses at White Birch Farm in Portland.
Dog Sitter Charged After Leaving Labrador, Poodle In Locked Car In Manorville, Police Say
A woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving two dogs inside a locked car on Long Island. Suffolk County Police arrested Maria Chojnncka, age 60, following the incident that occurred Thursday, Aug. 4, in a parking lot in Manorville. Officers were called to the lot, located near County Road 111...
Woman Stabs Man In The Neck In Calverton, Police Say
A woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck with a knife while driving with him in a vehicle. The incident took place in Calverton around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. According to the Riverhead Police, officers responded to a home on Fresh...
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
NBC Connecticut
Sea Gull Euthanized After Person Allegedly Threw Explosive at It in New London: Police
A baby gull had to be euthanized after the City of New London Animal Control Department said someone threw an explosive, such as a firecracker, at the bird. The bird was found in New London Friday morning. It was taken to a local veterinarian where it was euthanized due to the severity of the injury.
Man Dies After Assault At Gas Station In Middletown
A man attacked in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley gas station last month has died from his injuries. The man was found lying on the ground unconscious in Orange County on Tuesday, July 26, when City of Middletown police officers responded to the BP gas station, located at 139 Wickham Ave., for a report of a person bleeding in the parking lot.
Man Sentenced For Wrong-Way DWI Crash That Killed 74-Year-Old In Oakdale
A 57-year-old man was sentenced for driving while intoxicated on Long Island and getting into a head-on crash that killed a 74-year-old man. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Noel Pastora was given an indeterminate sentence of three-and-a-half to 10-and-a-half years in prison for the June 27, 2021, crash that killed Dominick Capizola, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
longisland.com
Wanted for Patchogue Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole a wallet at a store in Patchogue last month. A man stole a wallet from a man at 7-Eleven, located at 272 East Main St.,...
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man, 36, killed crossing Dixwell Avenue
HAMDEN — A local man was killed Tuesday night after police said he was struck by a driver while crossing Dixwell Avenue. Police identified the man Thursday morning as 36-year-old David Welch. They said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Hamden police said officers...
Long Island man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months in prison
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. Robert Fehring, 74, of Bayport, pleaded guilty in February. Many of the letters he sent from 2013 to 2021 contained threats to […]
Seen Him? Man Accused Of Using Credit Card Stolen From Nissequogue At Multiple Stores
Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of using a stolen credit card at multiple Long Island stores. A man stole a credit card from an unlocked vehicle that was parked outside of a home on Woodcutters Path in Nissequogue at about 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Thursday, Aug. 4.
ALERT CENTER: 2 suspects wanted for stealing wallets, cash from unlocked cars in Suffolk
According to police, the two individuals have been involved in multiple grand larcenies in the Setauket, Terryville, Stony Brook and Port Jefferson areas.
Alert Issued For Teenage Mother, Baby From Bridgeport Who've Gone Missing
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a young mother and her infant son who have been missing for nine days. On Wednesday, July 27, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz, of Bridgeport, were reported missing by the family’s state Department of Children and Families case worker, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
IDs Released For Sisters Killed In Southampton House Fire
Police have released the names of two sisters who were killed during an early-morning house fire on Long Island. The victims, Jillian Wiener, age 21, and Lindsay Wiener, age 19, both of Potomac, Maryland, were killed in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3 on Spring Lane.
