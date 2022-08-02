ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Wanted Springs Man Turns Himself In, Faces Stiff Prison Sentence After Skipping Sentencing

27east.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.27east.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say

A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Pistol-Whipped During Carjacking in Orange: Police

Police are investigating after thieves allegedly pistol-whipped a 70-year-old man at a gas station in Orange Friday morning. The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Boston Post Road at the Valero Gas Station. Two men allegedly threatened the man with a gun as he approached his car at the...
ORANGE, CT
longislandadvance.net

Man arrested for North Bellport shooting

Suffolk County Police have arrested Shati Smith for the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022, police said in a press release. Smith was arrested by law enforcement officers in Newport News, Virginia on an arrest warrant...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Montauk, NY
East Hampton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WTNH

New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Zeldin
Daily Voice

Woman Stabs Man In The Neck In Calverton, Police Say

A woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck with a knife while driving with him in a vehicle. The incident took place in Calverton around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. According to the Riverhead Police, officers responded to a home on Fresh...
CALVERTON, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Assault At Gas Station In Middletown

A man attacked in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley gas station last month has died from his injuries. The man was found lying on the ground unconscious in Orange County on Tuesday, July 26, when City of Middletown police officers responded to the BP gas station, located at 139 Wickham Ave., for a report of a person bleeding in the parking lot.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Murder#Springs
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Wrong-Way DWI Crash That Killed 74-Year-Old In Oakdale

A 57-year-old man was sentenced for driving while intoxicated on Long Island and getting into a head-on crash that killed a 74-year-old man. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Noel Pastora was given an indeterminate sentence of three-and-a-half to 10-and-a-half years in prison for the June 27, 2021, crash that killed Dominick Capizola, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
OAKDALE, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Patchogue Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole a wallet at a store in Patchogue last month. A man stole a wallet from a man at 7-Eleven, located at 272 East Main St.,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden man, 36, killed crossing Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN — A local man was killed Tuesday night after police said he was struck by a driver while crossing Dixwell Avenue. Police identified the man Thursday morning as 36-year-old David Welch. They said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Hamden police said officers...
HAMDEN, CT
PIX11

Long Island man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months in prison

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years.  Robert Fehring, 74, of Bayport, pleaded guilty in February. Many of the letters he sent from 2013 to 2021 contained threats to […]
BAYPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Teenage Mother, Baby From Bridgeport Who've Gone Missing

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a young mother and her infant son who have been missing for nine days. On Wednesday, July 27, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz, of Bridgeport, were reported missing by the family’s state Department of Children and Families case worker, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy