FEMA coordinator describes catastrophic flooding in Kentucky

Connecticut to spend $5.1 million for upgrades at state Veterans Affairs campus
Connecticut is spending more than $5 million to upgrade infrastructure at the campus of the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs in Rocky Hill. The money was approved by the state Bond Commission last week. It will be used for building a second boiler and upgrading the security system on the campus, said Thomas J Saadi, state veterans affairs commissioner.
Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place
At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at Washington D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. The states of Texas and Arizona are paying for them. The people aboard those buses are migrants and asylum-seekers. And when they disembark in D.C., they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Amanda Michelle Gomez of WAMU joins us now. She's been reporting on the story. Amanda, when did these buses start arriving in front of D.C.'s Union Station?
Researchers are exploring how to reduce Hepatitis C in rural areas of the Connecticut River Valley
Public health experts have long advocated for approaches to health care that meet people where they’re at. Now, a group of New England researchers and medical professionals are exploring how this approach might help reduce rates of Hepatitis C among rural residents who use intravenous drugs. For the past...
Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means
Here's what flip-flopping court rulings can be like for abortion providers. First thing Monday morning, abortion was legal in Michigan. Then it wasn't. By the end of the day, it was legal again. All this confusion and chaos is coming just as Michigan is seeing a surge in increasingly desperate patients seeking abortions from out of state. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells reports.
CT election laws upheld after judge nixes Muad Hrezi’s challenge
A Superior Court judge has rejected a constitutional challenge of Connecticut’s election laws and denied an effort by Muad Hrezi to qualify for a Democratic primary against U.S. Rep. John B. Larson in the 1st District of Hartford and its suburbs. In a decision filed Tuesday, Judge Cesar A....
Florida's DeSantis suspends state attorney who pledged not to enforce abortion bans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended a state attorney from the Tampa area for, quote, "picking and choosing" which laws to enforce. He cited the top prosecutor's recent pledge not to enforce abortion bans. Stephanie Colombini from member station WUSF reports. STEPHANIE COLOMBINI, BYLINE: The Hillsborough County state attorney, Andrew...
Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4
The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in Northern California has now risen to four, with authorities warning that number could still go up. Much of the tiny town of Klamath River, which is near the Oregon border, has reportedly burned. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports that this is one of several fires burning out of control in the West, which has, again, been baking in record heat.
In Tuesday’s CT treasurer primary, three Democrats square off
State government finances have been shaped for decades by a legacy of massive public-sector pension debt that dates back to the late 1930s, a challenge expected to continue well into the 2040s. And with incumbent state Treasurer Shawn Wooden not seeking reelection, three Democrats will square off in a primary...
CT essential private sector workers can now apply for pandemic bonuses
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
Text messages and psychiatric records: Phone dump is one more problem for Jones defense
A Texas attorney for parents of a child shot and killed during the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting asked that question to Infowars host Alex Jones as he testified in one of his defamation trials. It was a dramatic moment Wednesday as attorney Mark Bankston told Jones that he had...
Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked
The state judge has put a temporary hold on Wyoming's new law banning most abortions. That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week until a judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates. Will Walkey from the Mountain West News Bureau reports.
Judge orders Alex Jones’ Texas attorney to come to Connecticut to answer questions in defamation case
A Texas attorney defending Alex Jones was ordered by a Connecticut judge to appear for a hearing in a defamation case related to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Andino Reynal faces possible sanctions – he had access to confidential medical records from another case that an opposing attorney says he shouldn’t have had. That became clear after Reynal apparently inadvertently sent records from Jones’ phone to lawyers for the parents of shooting victim Jesse Lewis, who have sued Jones for defamation in Texas. Their attorney Mark Bankston says the records include confidential medical information for the nine named plaintiffs in the Connecticut lawsuit.
CT workforce office wins $24 million American Rescue Plan grant
Connecticut’s Office of Workforce Strategy will receive $24 million in federal funding to expand job training programs that have struggled to meet demand amid a shortage of skilled workers in the state. The OWS was one of 32 recipients selected for the Commerce Department’s $500 million “Good Jobs Challenge”...
Indiana is installing more baby boxes, where newborns can be anonymously surrendered
As more states pass abortion bans, another option for those who give birth after an unwanted pregnancy is growing. Built into the side of fire stations or hospitals, baby boxes allow infants to be surrendered anonymously. From member station WFYI, Jill Sheridan reports on how Indiana leads the baby box effort.
Public hearing on proposed health insurance rate hikes set for Aug. 15
The public will have a chance to weigh in on a request by insurance carriers to increase the cost of individual health plans next year by an average of 20.4%. The state Insurance Department has scheduled a public hearing for Aug. 15 beginning at 9 a.m. The hearing, typically held in a state office building downtown, will take place at the Legislative Office Building on Capitol Avenue in Hartford. The event was moved to accommodate what is expected to be a larger-than-usual crowd.
Idaho faces state and federal lawsuits over abortion law
Yesterday, for the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the Biden administration filed a lawsuit against a state over its abortion ban. This was in Idaho. Separately, Idaho's Supreme Court heard arguments today against the ban - arguments that were filed by abortion rights advocates earlier this year.
Texas jury hears testimony on wealth of Alex Jones and his companies
An expert witness for the families suing Alex Jones testified in a Texas courtroom Friday that the conspiracy theorist and his main companies are jointly worth between $135 million and $270 million. “He didn’t ride a wave. He created the wave,” Bernard Francis Pettingill, Jr. told jurors in Austin. “He...
Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant’s home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a...
A carbon dioxide shortage is impacting Massachusetts craft beer production
Oxygen is beer’s enemy. Carbon dioxide is its protector. Brewers rely on CO2 to keep oxidation from ruining batches of beer. But a growing shortage of this critical gas is beginning to impact production at some Massachusetts craft breweries. Many U.S. breweries have struggled to find CO2 because of...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
